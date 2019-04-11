Sino Land : Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

Log in
04/11/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

Form 表格

NS4

Companies Registry 公 司 註 冊 處

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate 有關取消原有股份證明書及 發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

22575

Company Name 公司名稱

SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED (Stock Code 83)

信和置業有限公司 ( 股份代號 83)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates: 依據《公司條例》第 165 條的規定，上述公司已取消以下的股份證明書：

Registered Holder 登記持有人

Certificate Number 股份證明書編號

Number of Shares 股份數目

Class of Shares 股份類別

Yu Wan Fong - do - - do -

6964475 7041016 7063377

173 6 2

Ordinary 普通股 - do - - do -

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates: 並由於已取消此等股份證明書，該公司已發出以下新股份證明書：

Holder of New Share Certificate 新股份證明書持有人

New Certificate Number 新股份證明書編號

Number of Shares 股份數目

Class of Shares 股份類別

Yu Wan Fong (Deceased)

- do - - do -

7108018 7108019 7108020

173 6 2

Ordinary 普通股 - do - - do -

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. 本公告的文本已交付香港聯合交易所有限公司。

特此公告。

Date : 12 April 2019 日期 : 2019 4 12

Tricor Standard Limited

Share Registrar of Sino Land Company Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

信和置業有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2019-03543-D

Disclaimer

Sino Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 02:22:04 UTC
