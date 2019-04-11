Sino Land : Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

Form 表格

NS4

Companies Registry 公 司 註 冊 處

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate 有關取消原有股份證明書及 發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

22575

Company Name 公司名稱

SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED (Stock Code 83)

信和置業有限公司 ( 股份代號 83)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates: 依據《公司條例》第 165 條的規定，上述公司已取消以下的股份證明書：

Registered Holder 登記持有人 Certificate Number 股份證明書編號 Number of Shares 股份數目 Class of Shares 股份類別 Yu Wan Fong - do - - do - 6964475 7041016 7063377 173 6 2 Ordinary 普通股 - do - - do -

and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates: 並由於已取消此等股份證明書，該公司已發出以下新股份證明書：

Holder of New Share Certificate 新股份證明書持有人 New Certificate Number 新股份證明書編號 Number of Shares 股份數目 Class of Shares 股份類別 Yu Wan Fong (Deceased) - do - - do - 7108018 7108019 7108020 173 6 2 Ordinary 普通股 - do - - do -

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. 本公告的文本已交付香港聯合交易所有限公司。

特此公告。

Date : 12 April 2019 日期 : 2019 年 4 月 12 日

Tricor Standard Limited

Share Registrar of Sino Land Company Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

信和置業有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2019-03543-D