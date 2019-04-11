Sino Land : Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

Form 表格
Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate 有關取消原有股份證明書及 發出新股份證明書的公告
Company Number 公 司 編 號
22575
Company Name 公司名稱
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED (Stock Code 83)
信和置業有限公司 ( 股份代號 83)
NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificates: 依據《公司條例》第 165 條的規定，上述公司已取消以下的股份證明書：
|
Registered Holder 登記持有人
|
Certificate Number 股份證明書編號
|
Number of Shares 股份數目
|
Class of Shares 股份類別
|
Yu Wan Fong - do - - do -
|
6964475 7041016 7063377
|
173 6 2
|
Ordinary 普通股 - do - - do -
and having cancelled such certificates, the Company has issued the following new share certificates: 並由於已取消此等股份證明書，該公司已發出以下新股份證明書：
|
Holder of New Share Certificate 新股份證明書持有人
|
New Certificate Number 新股份證明書編號
|
Number of Shares 股份數目
|
Class of Shares 股份類別
|
Yu Wan Fong (Deceased)
- do - - do -
|
7108018 7108019 7108020
|
173 6 2
|
Ordinary 普通股 - do - - do -
A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. 本公告的文本已交付香港聯合交易所有限公司。
特此公告。
Date : 12 April 2019 日期 : 2019 年 4 月 12 日
Tricor Standard Limited
Share Registrar of Sino Land Company Limited
卓佳標準有限公司
信和置業有限公司之股份登記處
