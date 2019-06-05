Log in
Sino Land : Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

06/05/2019 | 11:23pm EDT

Form NS4 表格

Companies Registry

Notice of Cancellation of Original Share Certificate and Issue of New Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

有關取消原有股份證明書及

發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

22575

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED (Stock Code 83)

信 和 置 業 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 83)

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to the provisions of section 165 of the Companies Ordinance, the above-mentioned Company has cancelled the following share certificate:

依 據 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 165 條 的 規 定 ， 上 述 公 司 已 取 消 以 下 的 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Lee Alice

7090389

148

Ordinary 普通股

and having cancelled such certificate, the Company has issued the following new share certificate:

並 由 於 已 取 消 此 等 股 份 證 明 書 ， 該 公 司 已 發 出 以 下 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Holder of New Share Certificate

New Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

新 股 份 證 明 書 持 有 人

新 股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Lee Alice

7108922

148

Ordinary 普通股

A copy of this Notice has been delivered to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

本 公 告 的 文 本 已 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 6 June 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 6 6

Share Registrar of Sino Land Company Limited

卓 佳 標 準 有 限 公 司

信 和 置 業 有 限 公 司 之 股 份 登 記 處

Case No.: 2019-03625-D

Disclaimer

Sino Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 03:22:08 UTC
