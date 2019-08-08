Log in
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED

(0083)
Sino Land : Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

08/08/2019

Form

NS3

表格

Notice of Intention to Issue

Companies Registry

New Share Certificate

公 司 註 冊 處

擬發出新股份證明書的公告

Company Number 公 司 編 號

22575

Company Name 公 司 名 稱

SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED (Stock Code 83)

信 和 置 業 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 83)

NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above -mentioned Company for the issue of new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost:

上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 多於一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：

Applicant

Registered Holder

Certificate Number

Number of Shares

Class of Shares

申 請 人

登 記 持 有 人

股 份 證 明 書 編 號

股 份 數 目

股 份 類 別

Wong Ping

Ling Tak Ming

6857037

800

Ordinary 普通股

- do -

- do -

6929176

958

- do -

- do -

- do -

7003837

13

- do -

- do -

- do -

7084823

177

- do -

AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section

163 of the Companies Ordinance if:

在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 163 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 多於一張新 股 份 證 明

  • -
  1. a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and
    本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)(a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地

在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及

  1. the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.
    本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。

We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.

我 司 證 明，上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。

特 此 公 告 。

Date : 9 August 2019

Tricor Standard Limited

日期 : 2019 8 9

Share Registrar of Sino Land Company Limited

卓佳標準有限公司

信和置業有限公司之股份登記處

Case No.: 2019-03850-D

Disclaimer

Sino Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
