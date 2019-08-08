Sino Land : Notice of Intention to Issue New Share Certificate

|
Form
NS3
表格
Notice of Intention to Issue
Companies Registry
New Share Certificate
公 司 註 冊 處
擬發出新股份證明書的公告
Company Number 公 司 編 號
22575
Company Name 公 司 名 稱
SINO LAND COMPANY LIMITED (Stock Code 83)
信 和 置 業 有 限 公 司 (股 份 代 號 83)
NOTICE is hereby given that application has been received by the above -mentioned Company for the issue of new certificates in respect of the following share certificates which have been declared lost:
上 述 公 司 現 接 獲 申 請 ， 要 求 該 公 司 就 以 下 已 聲 明 遺 失 的 股 份 證 明 書 發 出 多於一張的 新 股 份 證 明 書 ：
Applicant
Registered Holder
Certificate Number
Number of Shares
Class of Shares
申 請 人
登 記 持 有 人
股 份 證 明 書 編 號
股 份 數 目
股 份 類 別
Wong Ping
Ling Tak Ming
6857037
800
Ordinary 普通股
- do -
- do -
6929176
958
- do -
- do -
- do -
7003837
13
- do -
- do -
- do -
7084823
177
- do -
AND TAKE NOTICE that the above-mentioned Company may issue new certificates on application under section
163 of the Companies Ordinance if:
在 符 合 以 下 條 件 的 情 況 下 ， 本 公 司 可 應 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 163 條 所 指 的 申 請 ， 發 出 多於一張新 股 份 證 明
-
a notice is published under section 164(2)(a) and the notice has been made available on the Company's website throughout a period of at least one month; and
本 公 司 已 公 布 第 164(2)(a) 條 所 指 的 公 告 ， 而 該 公 告 已 在 一 段 為 期 最 少 一 個 月 的 期 間 內 ， 無 間 斷 地
在 本 公 司 的 網 站 上 提 供 ； 及
-
the Company has not received notice of any other claim in respect of the shares.
本 公 司 沒 有 接 獲 就 有 關 股 份 而 提 出 的 任 何 其 他 申 索 的 通 知 。
We certify that the above-mentioned Company has delivered a copy of the above Notice to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and that an authorized officer of that company has certified to the Company in writing that the said copy of the Notice is being exhibited in accordance with the provisions of section 164(5) of the Companies Ordinance.
我 司 證 明，上 述 公 司 已 將 上 述 公 告 的 文 本 交 付 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司，並 已 從 該 交 易 所 的 獲 授 權 人 員 處 取 得 一 份 證 明 書 ， 證 明 該 文 本 正 按 照 《 公 司 條 例 》 第 164(5) 條 展 示 。
特 此 公 告 。
Date : 9 August 2019
Tricor Standard Limited
日期 : 2019 年 8 月 9 日
Share Registrar of Sino Land Company Limited
卓佳標準有限公司
信和置業有限公司之股份登記處