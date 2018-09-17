Sino Land : Olympian City Partners with AlipayHK on Hong Kong’s First Unmanned Store in a Mall

Explore a new, innovative shopping experience at the 4,000-square-foot unmanned retail store with a smileIn a further effort to enrich shopping experiences with technology and even greater convenience, Olympian City partners with AlipayHK on Hong Kong's first unmanned store in a mall.AlipayHK Next Store, spanning over 4,000 sq ft at Central Atrium of Olympian City 2, delivers unrivalled convenience in a stylish and cosy ambience. From now until 1 October, shoppers can enter the store with their smiles recognised through the electronic screen at the door. After selecting goods in the store, shoppers can enjoy a quick-and-easy, automatic billing without queuing up at check-out. They can also enjoy free tasting of freshly brewed coffee made by AI robotic arms, while getting to grips with the latest breakthroughs in futuristic retail.In addition to a fully automated shopping experience, the store delivers surprises embedded in the QR code tunnel exclusive to AlipayHK Next Store customers. Customers can use their e-wallets to scan the QR codes in the tunnel to discover exclusive shopping offers from tenants of Olympian City. Guided tours will be provided for the public to learn more about the concept and technology engineering on weekends.To celebrate the opening of AlipayHK Next Store, in addition to offering e-wallet users the 'Next Store Offer' (HK$10 e-cash coupon), AlipayHK and Olympian City jointly launch the 'Olympian City Welcome Reward Scheme' to new e-wallet users. Welcome gift includes Olympian City's exclusive offer worth HK$50, which can be used at designated stores at Olympian City, from now until 1 October.Mr Tony Budhrani, General Manager (Leasing) of Sino Group, says, 'Olympian City strives to enhance the shopping experience through collaborating with strategic partners to bring the latest technology. This is our latest effort, after the OC STEM Lab and the strategic partnership with China Mobile Hong Kong to develop pre-5G infrastructure across the Group's portfolio. We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with AlipayHK to bring a new shopping experience to customers of Olympian City. The growing trend of combining online and offline retail enables us to better understand customers' needs. We have observed that shoppers of all ages are interested in the new technology. We look forward to bringing even more innovations to add value to customers.'

RFID and Smile Recognition Technology Unlock the Ultimate Experience

1:

Smile Recognition The user smiles at the electronic screen at the door of the store

• The system generates a QR code after detecting the smile

• Use the e-wallet to scan the QR code to open the gate 2:

Coffee Tasting Enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee made by automatic intelligent robotic arms 3:

Visit the Exhibition Enjoy the celebrities' collectables 4:

Shop in the store Pick your products 5:

Automatically identify the products by the system Enter the self-service payment area to checkout

• The system automatically recognises the products

• Confirm the product list

• Scan QR code with e-wallet to settle the payment 6:

Visit the QR Code Tunnel Enter the QR Code Tunnel

• Use e-wallet to scan QR code to unveil shopping discounts and the selected song list

Different from the traditional shopping experience, AlipayHK Next Store brings the latest Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to the store. Customers select products from the shelves, and the system automatically recognises the selected products through the payment sensors at check-out. Customers can scan the QR code on the electronic screen and confirm payment with their e-wallets. The entire process is simple, easy and convenient, completed in a minute.AlipayHK Next store also introduce a gate called 'Blink and Smile'. The gate uses face recognition technology; customers can enter the unmanned store simply by smiling at the camera installed on the screen next to the gate, then use the electronic wallet to scan the QR code generated by the system.The unmanned store shopping experience process is as follows:

Widely known as the regional mall for southwest Kowloon, Olympian City (OC) is enhancing its offerings with the introduction of new tenants. There are over 40 F&B outlets in Olympian City. Diners who prefer an alfresco setting can venture to the Food Garden at OC 3 for a host of European and Asian options. Lifestyle offerings are also freshened up with the opening of new fashion, beauty, baby and kids as well as healthcare outlets. In addition to a series of fabulous promotion campaigns, Olympian City also introduce a membership program, Olympian Kids, to cater to the evolving needs of the nearby sophisticated young families by organizing a wide spectrum of tailored activities and workshops to spark kids' potential, widen their vision as well as to develop their creativity.In September 2017, Olympian City introduced the first OC STEM Lab with advanced equipment in the mall to promote and support STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) projects, and to embrace the technology to create the future. In order to further promote STEM teaching and MAKER culture, OC STEM Lab introduced the latest Microsoft advanced computer equipment, laser cutting machine, AI robot and various programming and design software. At the beginning of 2018, OC STEM Lab introduced the world's first full color PLA inkjet 3D printer for customers to experience a major breakthrough in 3D printing. OC STEM Lab recognizes different STEM events and workshops every week, giving the public more opportunities to get in touch with STEM.