Sino Land : Olympian City Partners with AlipayHK on Hong Kong’s First Unmanned Store in a Mall

09/17/2018 | 10:08am CEST
Explore a new, innovative shopping experience at the 4,000-square-foot unmanned retail store with a smile

In a further effort to enrich shopping experiences with technology and even greater convenience, Olympian City partners with AlipayHK on Hong Kong's first unmanned store in a mall.
 
AlipayHK Next Store, spanning over 4,000 sq ft at Central Atrium of Olympian City 2, delivers unrivalled convenience in a stylish and cosy ambience.  From now until 1 October, shoppers can enter the store with their smiles recognised through the electronic screen at the door.  After selecting goods in the store, shoppers can enjoy a quick-and-easy, automatic billing without queuing up at check-out.  They can also enjoy free tasting of freshly brewed coffee made by AI robotic arms, while getting to grips with the latest breakthroughs in futuristic retail.
 
In addition to a fully automated shopping experience, the store delivers surprises embedded in the QR code tunnel exclusive to AlipayHK Next Store customers.  Customers can use their e-wallets to scan the QR codes in the tunnel to discover exclusive shopping offers from tenants of Olympian City.  Guided tours will be provided for the public to learn more about the concept and technology engineering on weekends.
 
To celebrate the opening of AlipayHK Next Store, in addition to offering e-wallet users the 'Next Store Offer' (HK$10 e-cash coupon), AlipayHK and Olympian City jointly launch the 'Olympian City Welcome Reward Scheme' to new e-wallet users.  Welcome gift includes Olympian City's exclusive offer worth HK$50, which can be used at designated stores at Olympian City, from now until 1 October.
 
Mr Tony Budhrani, General Manager (Leasing) of Sino Group, says, 'Olympian City strives to enhance the shopping experience through collaborating with strategic partners to bring the latest technology.  This is our latest effort, after the OC STEM Lab and the strategic partnership with China Mobile Hong Kong to develop pre-5G infrastructure across the Group's portfolio. We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with AlipayHK to bring a new shopping experience to customers of Olympian City. The growing trend of combining online and offline retail enables us to better understand customers' needs.  We have observed that shoppers of all ages are interested in the new technology.  We look forward to bringing even more innovations to add value to customers.'
 

RFID and Smile Recognition Technology Unlock the Ultimate Experience

Different from the traditional shopping experience, AlipayHK Next Store brings the latest Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to the store.  Customers select products from the shelves, and the system automatically recognises the selected products through the payment sensors at check-out.  Customers can scan the QR code on the electronic screen and confirm payment with their e-wallets.  The entire process is simple, easy and convenient, completed in a minute.
 
AlipayHK Next store also introduce a gate called 'Blink and Smile'. The gate uses face recognition technology; customers can enter the unmanned store simply by smiling at the camera installed on the screen next to the gate, then use the electronic wallet to scan the QR code generated by the system.
 
The unmanned store shopping experience process is as follows:
1:
Smile Recognition 		The user smiles at the electronic screen at the door of the store
• The system generates a QR code after detecting the smile
• Use the e-wallet to scan the QR code to open the gate
2:
Coffee Tasting 		Enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee made by automatic intelligent robotic arms
3:
Visit the Exhibition 		Enjoy the celebrities' collectables
4:
Shop in the store 		Pick your products
5:
Automatically identify the products by the system 		Enter the self-service payment area to checkout
• The system automatically recognises the products
• Confirm the product list
• Scan QR code with e-wallet to settle the payment
6:
Visit the QR Code Tunnel 		Enter the QR Code Tunnel
• Use e-wallet to scan QR code to unveil shopping discounts and the selected song list
 
 

Appendix - Offers at a glance

  Next Store Offer Olympian City Welcome Reward Olympian City $1 the sky Movie Ticket Redemption Offer
Promotion Period until 1 October 2018
Reward HK$10 e-Coupon (1pc) HK$10 e-Coupons (5pcs) Redeem one 'the sky' Movie Voucher with HK$1
Promotion
Details 		Next Store Offer can be redeemed once only. Next Store Offer is a HK$10 e-Coupon, which is applicable to any single purchase of HK$20 or above and by paying through AlipayHK App at Next Store only. Any single purchase of HK$20 or above and by paying through the AlipayHK App at the designated merchants which support AlipayHK in Olympian City. Only one e-Coupon will be applied per transaction. There is no limit to the number of e-Coupons that may be used per day. The e-Coupons are valid for 30 calendar days from the date of redeeming the Welcome Reward. Expired e-Coupons are invalid and will not be reissued. This offer is not applicable in Next Store. Single purchase of HK$200 or above made at the designated shops at Olympian City paying through AlipayHK App.  Each user can earn a maximum of three Movie Voucher e-Stamps per day, and up to 15 Movie Voucher e-Stamps in total. Users can redeem one the sky Movie Voucher with HK$1 at Next Store in Olympian City by exchanging three Movie Voucher e-Stamps. Each user can redeem this offer for up to five times. Expired Movie Vouchers are invalid and will not be reissued. This offer is not applicable in Next Store.
Eligibility Applicable to all users Applicable to users who have never redeemed any welcome offer nor had downloaded and successfully logged into AlipayHK App up to and before 0:00 on 2 January 2018. Applicable to all users
 
 

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong with core business in developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment.  The Group is also a major player in hotel investment and management, club management, property management, car park operations as well as environmental and security services.  With a team of over 10,000 dedicated professionals, Sino Group strives to consistently deliver quality properties and services that surpass the expectations of customers.
 
As a committed corporate citizen, Sino Group has been actively participating in community services and green activities as well as art and culture events over the years.  The Group focuses corporate social responsibility efforts on four areas: Sino Care, Sino Green, Sino Art and Sino Heritage. Sino Land Company Limited (083) has been a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series since September 2012 for its continuous efforts in promoting sustainability.
www.sino.com
 
About Olympian City
Widely known as the regional mall for southwest Kowloon, Olympian City (OC) is enhancing its offerings with the introduction of new tenants. There are over 40 F&B outlets in Olympian City.  Diners who prefer an alfresco setting can venture to the Food Garden at OC 3 for a host of European and Asian options.  Lifestyle offerings are also freshened up with the opening of new fashion, beauty, baby and kids as well as healthcare outlets.  In addition to a series of fabulous promotion campaigns, Olympian City also introduce a membership program, Olympian Kids, to cater to the evolving needs of the nearby sophisticated young families by organizing a wide spectrum of tailored activities and workshops to spark kids' potential, widen their vision as well as to develop their creativity.
 
In September 2017, Olympian City introduced the first OC STEM Lab with advanced equipment in the mall to promote and support STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) projects, and to embrace the technology to create the future.  In order to further promote STEM teaching and MAKER culture, OC STEM Lab introduced the latest Microsoft advanced computer equipment, laser cutting machine, AI robot and various programming and design software.  At the beginning of 2018, OC STEM Lab introduced the world's first full color PLA inkjet 3D printer for customers to experience a major breakthrough in 3D printing.  OC STEM Lab recognizes different STEM events and workshops every week, giving the public more opportunities to get in touch with STEM.

Disclaimer

Sino Land Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 08:07:03 UTC
