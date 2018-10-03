Sino Land : The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore Named One of the World’s Most Luxurious Hotels by Forbes Travel Guides

Attachments Original document

The jewel on the Bay earns a top spot in the Guide's First Verified ListsThe Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, a landmark by the Marina Bay waterfront, is named as one of the World's Most Luxurious Hotels in the inaugural annual Verified Lists by Forbes Travel Guide. The hotel has consecutively earned Forbes Five Stars rating since 2013. The coveted Five Stars rating places The Fullerton Bay Hotel amongst the crème de la crème of luxury hotels in the world.Open on 8 July 2010, The Fullerton Bay Hotel is the only hotel that is built over the dazzling waters of Singapore's Marina Bay. Set on prime waterfront location in the financial, arts and cultural district, the Hotel makes a striking first impression with its breathtaking architecture, glamorous interiors by acclaimed Asian designers and luxurious hospitality. Elegantly combining Singapore's heritage with modernity, the stylish Hotel presents 100 spacious rooms and suites, replete with private balconies and full-length windows with stunning views of the city skyline.'Marina Bay has one of the longest waterfronts in Singapore and we enjoy an unrivalled location at the heart of it. With a balcony in each room, guests can be assured to enjoy the best views in the comfort of their room. Our strongest asset remains our service to our guests and we will continue to deliver hospitality from the heart,' says Cavaliere Giovanni Viterale, General Manager of The Fullerton Heritage.Forbes Travel Guide's 2018 Verified Lists are compiled from date gathered by the company's incognito inspectors, who stay at the properties and evaluate them on up to 900 standards, used to determine the annual guide's Star Ratings, which were announced in February. The Most Luxurious winners are the top performers in the specific standards that reflect detailed attention to the level of sumptuous comfort, as well as luxurious choices and conveniences afforded to guests.58 hotels in 17 countries earned the coveted designation, representing the top six percent of 1,017 Star Rated hotels in performance on standards related to luxury. 30 spas in six countries won awards, out of 269 Star Rated spas worldwide. 'We are pleased to recognise the 2018 Most Luxurious Hotels and Spas in our debut Verified Lists,' said Amanda Frasier, Forbes Travel Guide's Executive Vice President - Ratings.'In a time when so many properties claim to be luxurious, the word has become ubiquitous. Forbes Travel Guide's Verified Lists give guests an objective, data-driven source for making informed choices,' Frasier said. 'These illustrious properties have been thoroughly tested and verified to ensure that they deliver luxury at every turn. We are proud to congratulate everyone associated with the prestigious properties on our Verified Lists.'The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore is a stunning, jewel-like addition to the sparkling Marina Bay waterfront, with breathtaking architecture and stunning interiors that combine modernity and heritage. Seated on prime waterfront location in the Central Business District and arts and cultural precinct, the Hotel offers classic luxurious hospitality and exquisite service with rooms featuring 360 degree spectacular views of the Marina Bay and Singapore skyline. Step into a world of chic sophistication where The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore will set the tone for an indulgent lifestyle experience.