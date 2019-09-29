Log in
SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LTD

(3377)
Sino Ocean : CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

09/29/2019 | 06:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

AND

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the following change of directors and composition of board committee of the Company:

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that Mr. Zhao Lijun has resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 30 September 2019 in order to devote more time to his other commitments.

Mr. Zhao Lijun has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhao Lijun for his invaluable contributions to the Company during his tenure of services.

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that Mr. Zhao Peng ("Mr. Zhao") has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 30 September 2019.

Mr. Zhao, aged 47, is currently the vice president and the person in charge of finance of China Life Insurance Company Limited ("China Life"). Mr. Zhao served as an assistant to the president of China Life from October 2017 to March 2018, and the general manager of Zhejiang branch of China Life from January 2015 to October 2017. From 2014 to 2015, he successively served as the deputy general manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) and the person-in-charge of Zhejiang branch of China Life. From 2003 to 2014, he successively held various positions in China Life Insurance (Group) Company, including the division chief of the capital management division of the finance department, an assistant to the general manager and the division chief of the capital management division of the finance department, an assistant to the general manager, the deputy general manager and the general manager of the finance and accounting department, and the

1

general manager of the finance department. Mr. Zhao graduated from Hunan College of Finance and Economics in July 1995, majoring in actuarial science with a bachelor's degree in economics, from Central University of Finance and Economics in June 2002, majoring in finance with a master's degree in economics, and from Tsinghua University in January 2007, majoring in business administration with a master's degree in business administration. Mr. Zhao is nominated by China Life, a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Mr. Zhao has entered into an appointment letter with the Company for a term of one year commencing from 30 September 2019, subject to retirement from office and re-election at the next general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Pursuant to the appointment letter with the Company, Mr. Zhao will be entitled to a director's fee of HK$380,000 per annum, which was determined with reference to his duties and responsibilities within the Company, the Company's remuneration policy and the prevailing market conditions.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhao (i) does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); (iii) does not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years nor other major appointments and professional qualifications; and (iv) does not hold any other positions with other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Zhao has confirmed that there are no other matters relating to his appointment that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and there is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange.

The Board would like to extend its warm welcome to Mr. Zhao in joining the Board.

By order of the Board

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

SUM Pui Ying

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company comprise:

Executive Directors:

Non-executive Directors:

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. LI Ming

Mr. ZHAO Lijun

Mr. HAN Xiaojing

Mr. WEN Haicheng

Mr. FU Fei

Mr. SUEN Man Tak

Mr. SUM Pui Ying

Mr. FANG Jun

Mr. WANG Zhifeng

Ms. LI Liling

Mr. JIN Qingjun

Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy

2

Disclaimer

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 10:07:06 UTC
