Sino Ocean : CHANGE OF DIRECTORS AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

CHANGE OF DIRECTORS

AND

CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the following change of directors and composition of board committee of the Company:

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that Mr. Zhao Lijun has resigned as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 30 September 2019 in order to devote more time to his other commitments.

Mr. Zhao Lijun has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Zhao Lijun for his invaluable contributions to the Company during his tenure of services.

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Board announces that Mr. Zhao Peng ("Mr. Zhao") has been appointed as a non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of the Company with effect from 30 September 2019.

Mr. Zhao, aged 47, is currently the vice president and the person in charge of finance of China Life Insurance Company Limited ("China Life"). Mr. Zhao served as an assistant to the president of China Life from October 2017 to March 2018, and the general manager of Zhejiang branch of China Life from January 2015 to October 2017. From 2014 to 2015, he successively served as the deputy general manager (at the general manager level of the provincial branches) and the person-in-charge of Zhejiang branch of China Life. From 2003 to 2014, he successively held various positions in China Life Insurance (Group) Company, including the division chief of the capital management division of the finance department, an assistant to the general manager and the division chief of the capital management division of the finance department, an assistant to the general manager, the deputy general manager and the general manager of the finance and accounting department, and the