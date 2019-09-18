Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd    3377   HK3377040226

SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LTD

(3377)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sino Ocean : COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION OF US$700,000,000 4.45% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 ISSUED BY SINO-OCEAN LAND TREASURE FINANCE II LIMITED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 04:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or a solicitation of an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from applicable registration requirements. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States.

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03377)

COMPLETION OF REDEMPTION OF

US$700,000,000 4.45% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020

(Stock Code: 05868)

Issued by

Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance II Limited

(Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

1

Reference is made to the announcement of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the "Company") dated 16 August 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the notice of redemption issued by the Issuer to redeem the 2020 Notes. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company wishes to announce that the 2020 Notes were redeemed in whole on 16 September 2019. Upon completion of the Redemption, all the 2020 Notes were cancelled. As of the date of this announcement, there were no outstanding 2020 Notes in issue. The Company has applied to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the withdrawal of the listing of the 2020 Notes. Withdrawal of the listing of the 2020 Notes is expected to become effective upon the close of business on 26 September 2019.

By order of the Board

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

SUM Pui Ying

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company comprise:

Executive directors:

Non-executive directors:

Independent non-executive directors:

Mr. LI Ming

Mr. ZHAO Lijun

Mr. HAN Xiaojing

Mr. WEN Haicheng

Mr. FU Fei

Mr. SUEN Man Tak

Mr. SUM Pui Ying

Mr. FANG Jun

Mr. WANG Zhifeng

Ms. LI Liling

Mr. JIN Qingjun

Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy

2

Disclaimer

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 08:36:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING L
04:37aSINO OCEAN : Completion of redemption of us$700,000,000 4.45% guaranteed notes d..
PU
09/12SINO OCEAN : Notification letter with request form to registered holders
PU
09/12SINO OCEAN : Notification letter with request form to non-registered holders
PU
09/06SINO OCEAN : Unaudited operating statistics
PU
09/04SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/20SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/14SINO OCEAN : April sales up 49% to RMB11.2bn
AQ
03/21SINO OCEAN : year net down 30% to RMB3.57bn
AQ
2018SINO OCEAN : Nov contracted sales up 31% to RMB10.5bn
AQ
2018SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 50 753 M
EBIT 2019 8 920 M
Net income 2019 3 578 M
Debt 2019 54 257 M
Yield 2019 8,89%
P/E ratio 2019 5,38x
P/E ratio 2020 3,75x
EV / Sales2019 1,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 19 062 M
Chart SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 3,27  CNY
Last Close Price 2,52  CNY
Spread / Highest target 133%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Guang Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pui Ying Sum Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Jing Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Cheng Wen Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LTD-18.95%2 688
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%43 231
VONOVIA SE8.87%25 059
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%22 104
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 795
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-20.95%12 350
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group