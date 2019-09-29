Sino Ocean : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. LI Ming (Chairman)

Mr. WEN Haicheng

Mr. SUM Pui Ying

Non-executive Directors

Mr. ZHAO Peng

Mr. FU Fei

Mr. FANG Jun

Ms. LI Liling

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. HAN Xiaojing

Mr. SUEN Man Tak

Mr. WANG Zhifeng

Mr. JIN Qingjun

Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Investment Director Committee Committee Committee Committee Mr. LI Ming C C Mr. ZHAO Peng M Mr. FU Fei M Mr. FANG Jun M Ms. LI Liling M Mr. HAN Xiaojing M C Mr. SUEN Man Tak M M Mr. WANG Zhifeng M M Mr. JIN Qingjun M M Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy C M

Notes: