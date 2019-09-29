Sino Ocean : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION
List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors ("
Board") of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. LI Ming
(Chairman)
Mr. WEN Haicheng
Mr. SUM Pui Ying
Non-executive Directors
Mr. ZHAO Peng
Mr. FU Fei
Mr. FANG Jun
Ms. LI Liling
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. HAN Xiaojing
Mr. SUEN Man Tak
Mr. WANG Zhifeng
Mr. JIN Qingjun
Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy
There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:
Board committee
Audit
Nomination
Remuneration
Investment
Director
Committee
Committee
Committee
Committee
Mr. LI Ming
C
C
Mr. ZHAO Peng
M
Mr. FU Fei
M
Mr. FANG Jun
M
Ms. LI Liling
M
Mr. HAN Xiaojing
M
C
Mr. SUEN Man Tak
M
M
Mr. WANG Zhifeng
M
M
Mr. JIN Qingjun
M
M
Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy
C
M
Notes:
Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 30 September 2019
