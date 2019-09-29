Log in
Sino Ocean : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION

09/29/2019 | 06:13am EDT

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. LI Ming (Chairman)

Mr. WEN Haicheng

Mr. SUM Pui Ying

Non-executive Directors

Mr. ZHAO Peng

Mr. FU Fei

Mr. FANG Jun

Ms. LI Liling

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. HAN Xiaojing

Mr. SUEN Man Tak

Mr. WANG Zhifeng

Mr. JIN Qingjun

Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy

There are four Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves:

Board committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Investment

Director

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Mr. LI Ming

C

C

Mr. ZHAO Peng

M

Mr. FU Fei

M

Mr. FANG Jun

M

Ms. LI Liling

M

Mr. HAN Xiaojing

M

C

Mr. SUEN Man Tak

M

M

Mr. WANG Zhifeng

M

M

Mr. JIN Qingjun

M

M

Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy

C

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant Board committees
    M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 30 September 2019

Disclaimer

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
NameTitle
Ming Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Guang Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pui Ying Sum CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Xiao Jing Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Hai Cheng Wen Executive Director & Vice President
