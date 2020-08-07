Sino Ocean : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the month of July 2020 as follows:

Contracted Sales

The contracted sales of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for July of 2020 amounted to approximately RMB9.04 billion, representing year-on-year increase of 16%; contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 483,300 sq.m., representing year-on-year increase of 18%; contracted average selling price was approximately RMB18,700/sq.m., representing year-on-year decrease of 2%.

From January 2020 to July 2020, the accumulated contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB50.88 billion, representing year-on-year decrease of 25%; accumulated contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 2,669,000 sq.m., representing year-on-year decrease of 18%; accumulated contracted average selling price was approximately RMB19,100/sq.m., representing year-on-year decrease of 8%.

The above-mentioned operating data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on a regular basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such operating information. As such, the above data is provided for reference only. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

CHUNG Kai Cheong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. LI Ming, Mr. WANG Honghui and Mr. CUI Hongjie as executive directors; Mr. ZHAO Peng, Mr. FU Fei, Mr. HOU Jun and Ms. LI Liling as non- executive directors; and Mr. HAN Xiaojing, Mr. SUEN Man Tak, Mr. WANG Zhifeng, Mr. JIN Qingjun and Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy as independent non-executive directors.