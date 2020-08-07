Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited    3377   HK3377040226

SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(3377)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/06
1.92 HKD   -1.03%
06:14aSINO OCEAN : Unaudited operating statistics
PU
05/22SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/09SINO OCEAN : Unaudited operating statistics
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Ocean : UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 06:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNAUDITED OPERATING STATISTICS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce certain unaudited operating statistics of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the month of July 2020 as follows:

Contracted Sales

The contracted sales of the Company, together with its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates for July of 2020 amounted to approximately RMB9.04 billion, representing year-on-year increase of 16%; contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 483,300 sq.m., representing year-on-year increase of 18%; contracted average selling price was approximately RMB18,700/sq.m., representing year-on-year decrease of 2%.

From January 2020 to July 2020, the accumulated contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB50.88 billion, representing year-on-year decrease of 25%; accumulated contracted sales GFA amounted to approximately 2,669,000 sq.m., representing year-on-year decrease of 18%; accumulated contracted average selling price was approximately RMB19,100/sq.m., representing year-on-year decrease of 8%.

The above-mentioned operating data is unaudited and is based on preliminary internal information of the Group, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on a regular basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collating such operating information. As such, the above data is provided for reference only. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on such information when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, shareholders and investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited

CHUNG Kai Cheong

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 7 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. LI Ming, Mr. WANG Honghui and Mr. CUI Hongjie as executive directors; Mr. ZHAO Peng, Mr. FU Fei, Mr. HOU Jun and Ms. LI Liling as non- executive directors; and Mr. HAN Xiaojing, Mr. SUEN Man Tak, Mr. WANG Zhifeng, Mr. JIN Qingjun and Ms. LAM Sin Lai Judy as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Sino-Ocean Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 10:13:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING L
06:14aSINO OCEAN : Unaudited operating statistics
PU
05/22SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/09SINO OCEAN : Unaudited operating statistics
PU
02/10SINO OCEAN : Unaudited operating statistics
PU
2019SINO OCEAN : Continuing connected transactions - supplemental agreement to maste..
PU
2019SINO OCEAN : Unaudited operating statistics
PU
2019SINO OCEAN : Unaudited operating statistics
PU
2019SINO OCEAN : List of directors and their role and function
PU
2019SINO OCEAN : Change of directors and change in composition of board committee
PU
2019SINO OCEAN : Completion of redemption of us$700,000,000 4.45% guaranteed notes d..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 712 M 8 578 M 8 578 M
Net income 2020 3 034 M 436 M 436 M
Net Debt 2020 53 597 M 7 700 M 7 700 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,36x
Yield 2020 8,99%
Capitalization 13 031 M 1 874 M 1 872 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 12 613
Free-Float 38,3%
Chart SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,24 CNY
Last Close Price 1,72 CNY
Spread / Highest target 244%
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Guang Wang Chief Operating Officer
Pui Ying Sum Chief Financial Officer
Xiao Jing Han Independent Non-Executive Director
Man Tak Suen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO-OCEAN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-38.66%1 874
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.92%44 425
VONOVIA SE21.63%37 958
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.23%36 469
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.49%19 131
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.58%17 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group