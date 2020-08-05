Sino Oil and Gas : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 5 May 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those set out in the 2019 Annual Report.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.72 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

the Company would like to confirm

that none of the related party transactions, as disclosed under note 48 to the consolidated financial statements in the 2019 Annual Report, falls under the definition of connected transaction or continuing connected transaction as defined in Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.

