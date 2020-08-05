Log in
Sino Oil and Gas : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

08/05/2020 | 04:42am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 702)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited (the "Company") for the year ended 31 December 2019 published on 5 May 2020 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those set out in the 2019 Annual Report.

Pursuant to Rule 14A.72 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Company would like to confirm

that none of the related party transactions, as disclosed under note 48 to the consolidated financial statements in the 2019 Annual Report, falls under the definition of connected transaction or continuing connected transaction as defined in Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited

Dai Xiaobing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 5 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three Executive Directors, namely, Dr. Dai Xiaobing, Mr. King Hap Lee and Mr. Wan Tze Fan Terence; three Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chen Hua, Mr. Huang Shaowu and Ms. Cai Yanling; and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Professor Wong Lung Tak Patrick, Dr. Wang Yanbin and Dr. Dang Weihua.

Disclaimer

Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 08:41:27 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 477 M 61,5 M 61,5 M
Net income 2019 -231 M -29,8 M -29,8 M
Net Debt 2019 1 631 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,32x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 184 M 23,7 M 23,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 4,18x
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart SINO OIL AND GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Oil and Gas Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO OIL AND GAS HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hap Lee King Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Bing Dai Chairman
Tze Fan Wan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lung Tak Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yan Bin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO OIL AND GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-65.63%24
CNOOC LIMITED-35.26%46 949
CONOCOPHILLIPS-42.12%39 374
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-42.14%26 989
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-43.74%20 820
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY-34.25%16 130
