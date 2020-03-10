Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited    766   KYG8190S1122

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED

(766)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Prosper : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF LOAN TO INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 06:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED

中盈（集團）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 766)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF LOAN TO INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY

The Board is pleased to announce that on 10 March 2020, the Lender, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower.

THE LOAN AGREEMENT

The principal terms of the Loan Agreement are set out as below:

Lender:

Jilin Ruixin Microfinance Co., Ltd.（吉林市瑞信小額貸款有限公司）

Borrower :

Wang Yachao

Date:

10 March 2020

Loan amount:

RMB7,500,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$8,426,966)

Interest rate:

6.0% per annum on the loan amount as set out in the Loan Agreement

Maturity date:

9 March 2021

Guarantee:

guaranteed by a guarantee company

The lending of the loan as set out in the Loan Agreement will be funded by internal resources of the Group.

1

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP, THE LENDER AND THE BORROWER

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in (i) the investment and operation in energy and natural resources related projects and services; and (ii) the provision of loan financing and investment and management consultation services in the PRC.

The Lender is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and was established in the PRC. The Lender is principally engaged in the provision of loan financing and investment in the PRC.

The Borrower is an individual who, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, is an Independent Third Party not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROVISION OF THE LOAN

The provision of the loan as set out in the Loan Agreement is a transaction carried out as part of the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and is expected to generate an aggregate interest income of RMB450,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$505,618) for the Group.

The terms of the Loan Agreement (including the interest rate) were arrived at by the parties thereto after arm's length negotiations. The Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the amount of the Loan Agreement with the Borrower is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into the Loan Agreement by the Group and the Borrower constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors of the Company

"Borrower"

Wang Yachao, an individual who, to the best of the Directors'

knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable

enquiries, is an Independent Third Party not connected with the

Company and its connected persons

2

"Company"

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited （中盈（集團）控股有

限公司）, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability and the Shares are listed on the Stock Exchange

"connected person(s)"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC

"Independent

Third

party(ies) who is (are) not connected person(s) of the Company

Party(ies)"

and its subsidiaries and is (are) third party(ies) independent of the

Company and connected persons of the Company

"Lender"

Jilin Ruixin Microfinance Co., Ltd. （吉林市瑞信小額貸款有

限 公 司 ）, a company established in the PRC with limited

liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the

Company

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement entered into between the Lender and the

Borrower

"PRC"

The People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this

announcement only, excluding Hong Kong, the Macau Special

Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and

Taiwan

"RMB"

Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the issued Share(s)

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

3

By Order of the Board

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited

Leung Ngai Man

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 March 2020

Unless otherwise specified, translation of RMB into HK$ in this announcement is based on the exchange of RMB0.89:HK$1.00.

* For identification purpose only.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Ngai Man and Ms. Wong Li Fong, and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Yanan, Mr. Cai Wei Lun and Mr. Zhang Qingkui.

4

Disclaimer

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 10:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDI
06:09aSINO PROSPER : Discloseable transaction provision of loan to independent third p..
PU
02/10SINO PROSPER : Discloseable transactions provision of loans to independent third..
PU
2019SINO PROSPER : Discloseable transactions provision of loans to independent third..
PU
2019SINO PROSPER : Supplemental announcement discloseable transaction the acquisitio..
PU
2019SINO PROSPER : Discloseable transaction the acquisition of the registered capita..
PU
2019SINO PROSPER : subscribes shares of the HLZH for pushing into the vast market of..
AQ
2019SINO PROSPER : Voluntary announcement loi in relation to a subcription of shares..
PU
2019SINO PROSPER : Profit / loss alert
PU
2019SINO PROSPER : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
2019SINO PROSPER : Voluntary announcement mou in relation to subscribing in the cont..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 58,1 M
Chart SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,04  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngai Man Leung Chairman
Wei Hua Wu Finance Director
Wei Lun Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Kui Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Fong Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%7
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.97%42 279
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.99%37 674
POLYUS PAO--.--%17 294
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-3.87%14 803
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.90%13 624
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group