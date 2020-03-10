Sino Prosper : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF LOAN TO INDEPENDENT THIRD PARTY

INFORMATION OF THE GROUP, THE LENDER AND THE BORROWER

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in (i) the investment and operation in energy and natural resources related projects and services; and (ii) the provision of loan financing and investment and management consultation services in the PRC.

The Lender is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and was established in the PRC. The Lender is principally engaged in the provision of loan financing and investment in the PRC.

The Borrower is an individual who, to the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, is an Independent Third Party not connected with the Company and its connected persons.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROVISION OF THE LOAN

The provision of the loan as set out in the Loan Agreement is a transaction carried out as part of the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and is expected to generate an aggregate interest income of RMB450,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$505,618) for the Group.

The terms of the Loan Agreement (including the interest rate) were arrived at by the parties thereto after arm's length negotiations. The Directors consider that the terms of the Loan Agreement are normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

IMPLICATIONS UNDER THE LISTING RULES

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in respect of the amount of the Loan Agreement with the Borrower is more than 5% but less than 25%, the entering into the Loan Agreement by the Group and the Borrower constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under the Listing Rules.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings: