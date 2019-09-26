Sino Prosper : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED

中盈（集團）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 766)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board announces that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 26 September 2019 were duly passed.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 26 September 2019 (the "AGM"), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by way of poll voting.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.