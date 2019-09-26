Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd    0766   KYG8190S1122

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LTD

(0766)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Prosper : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 04:38am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED

中盈（集團）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 766)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board announces that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 26 September 2019 were duly passed.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 26 September 2019 (the "AGM"), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by way of poll voting.

Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.

The poll results of the AGM are as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

1. To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the Directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.

Number of votes (%)

ForAgainst

469,503,1820

(100%) (0%)

2. (a)

To re-elect Mr. Leung Ngai Man as Director.

469,503,182

0

(100%)

(0%)

(b)

To re-elect Mr. Cai Wei Lun as Director.

469,503,182

0

(100%)

(0%)

- 1 -

Number of votes (%)

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

(c) To authorise the Board (or its delegated committee)

469,503,182

0

to fix the Directors' remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

3.

To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as

469,503,182

0

the auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board

(100%)

(0%)

to fix their remuneration.

4.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue

469,503,182

0

or otherwise deal with the Company's ordinary shares.

(100%)

(0%)

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

469,503,182

0

repurchase the Company's ordinary shares.

(100%)

(0%)

6.

To add the number of ordinary shares repurchased by the

469,503,182

0

Company to the mandate granted to the Directors under

(100%)

(0%)

resolution numbered 4.

As all of the votes were cast in favour of each of the ordinary resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 1,613,820,199 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.

By Order of the Board

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited

Leung Ngai Man

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Ngai Man and Ms. Wong Li Fong, and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Yanan, Mr. Cai Wei Lun and Mr. Zhang Qingkui.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDI
04:38aSINO PROSPER : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
09/25SINO PROSPER : Voluntary announcement mou in relation to subscribing in the cont..
PU
06/27SINO PROSPER : year loss widens to HK$63.34 million
AQ
01/03SINO PROSPER : unit to lend RMB14.5m
AQ
2015SINO PROSPER : Change of Executive Director, Resignation of Chief Executive Offi..
PU
2014SINO PROSPER : Voluntary Announcement Legal Proceedings Initiated By the Group A..
PU
2014SINO PROSPER : Completion of Placing of Existing Shares and Top-up Subscription ..
PU
2014SINO PROSPER : (1) Placing of Existing Shares (2) Top-up Subscription of New Sha..
PU
2014SINO PROSPER : Notice of board meeting
PU
2014SINO PROSPER : Change of Company Secretary and Authorised Representative
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 93,6 M
Chart SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,06  HKD
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngai Man Leung Chairman
Wei Hua Wu Finance Director
Wei Lun Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Kui Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Fong Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LTD-25.00%12
BARRICK GOLD CORP35.32%33 459
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION14.20%33 024
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED69.45%19 238
POLYUS PAO--.--%16 103
SHANDONG GOLD MINING74.53%15 039
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group