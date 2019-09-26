Sino Prosper : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED
中盈（集團）控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 766)
POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Board announces that all resolutions proposed at the AGM held on 26 September 2019 were duly passed.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 26 September 2019 (the "AGM"), all resolutions proposed were duly passed by way of poll voting.
Tricor Secretaries Limited, the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the AGM.
The poll results of the AGM are as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive and approve the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the Directors and auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019.
Number of votes (%)
ForAgainst
469,503,1820
(100%) (0%)
|
2. (a)
|
To re-elect Mr. Leung Ngai Man as Director.
|
469,503,182
|
0
|
|
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
(b)
|
To re-elect Mr. Cai Wei Lun as Director.
|
469,503,182
|
0
|
|
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
- 1 -
|
|
|
Number of votes (%)
|
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
For
|
Against
|
|
|
|
(c) To authorise the Board (or its delegated committee)
|
469,503,182
|
0
|
|
to fix the Directors' remuneration.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
3.
|
To re-appoint HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as
|
469,503,182
|
0
|
|
the auditors of the Company and to authorise the Board
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
to fix their remuneration.
|
|
|
4.
|
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue
|
469,503,182
|
0
|
|
or otherwise deal with the Company's ordinary shares.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
5.
|
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to
|
469,503,182
|
0
|
|
repurchase the Company's ordinary shares.
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
6.
|
To add the number of ordinary shares repurchased by the
|
469,503,182
|
0
|
|
Company to the mandate granted to the Directors under
|
(100%)
|
(0%)
|
|
resolution numbered 4.
|
|
As all of the votes were cast in favour of each of the ordinary resolutions, all the resolutions were duly passed.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued ordinary shares of the Company was 1,613,820,199 shares, which was the total number of shares entitling the shareholders of the Company to attend and vote on the resolutions at the AGM. There were no restrictions on any shareholders of the Company to cast votes on any of the proposed resolutions at the AGM.
By Order of the Board
Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited
Leung Ngai Man
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 26 September 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Ngai Man and Ms. Wong Li Fong, and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Yanan, Mr. Cai Wei Lun and Mr. Zhang Qingkui.
- 2 -
Disclaimer
Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 08:37:03 UTC