Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited    0766

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0766)
Sino Prosper : PROFIT / LOSS ALERT

10/18/2019 | 07:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED

中盈（集團）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 766)

PROFIT / LOSS ALERT

This announcement is made by Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Period") and information currently available to the Board, the Group expects to record a net profit after tax or substantial reduction of loss after tax for the Period, compared to the net loss of approximately HKD61.1 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 (the "Prior Period").

Based on the information currently available to the Company, the Board considers that the expected net profit after tax or substantial reduction of loss after tax was mainly due to (i) the Group did not expect to record impairment loss on goodwill, impairment loss on other intangible assets and loss on early redemption of convertible bonds, which were incurred in the Prior Period; (ii) the Group expected to record a slight improvement in its operation in the Period as compared to the Prior Period; and partly offset by (iii) the expected foreign exchange loss as Renminbi was depreciating in the Period.

The Company is still in the course of preparing and finalising the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Group for the Period. The information contained in this announcement is only based on preliminary review of the information currently available to the Board, including without limitation, the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the Period, which have not been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company or the Company's auditor. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Group may be subject to adjustments, if any, upon further review.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to refer to the Company's interim results announcement, which is expected to be announced by the end of November 2019, and the subsequent publication of the 2019 interim report of the Company, for details of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Group for the Period.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited

Leung Ngai Man

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Leung Ngai Man and Ms. Wong Li Fong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Miao Yanan, Mr. Cai Wei Lun and Mr. Zhang Qingkui.

Disclaimer

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 11:14:44 UTC
