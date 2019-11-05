Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited    0766   KYG8190S1122

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0766)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sino Prosper : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT LOI IN RELATION TO A SUBCRIPTION OF SHARES IN A TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 03:50am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED

中盈（集團）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 766)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LOI IN RELATION TO A SUBCRIPTION OF SHARES

IN A TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

The Board is pleased to announce that on 5 November 2019 (after trading hours), Hong Kong Macau Technology Holdings Limited ("HMT"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Hulian Zhihui (Guangzhou) Technology Company Limited ("HLZH"), entered into the LOI that HMT may subscribe shares of the HLZH, subject to the satisfaction of due diligence results of the Company.

THE LOI

Set out below are the details of the LOI:-

Date : 5 November 2019

Parties:

  1. HMT;
  2. Mr. Zhou, the controlling shareholder of HLZH; and
  3. HLZH.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, HLZH and its respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties and not connected persons of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules).

HMT will conduct due diligence procedures before entering into a formal agreement. If the Directors are satisfied with the due diligence result, HMT will enter into a formal agreement to subscribe the shares of HLZH. The percentage of shares to be subscribed in HLZH is in negotiation and subject to the due diligence result.

1

INFORMATION ABOUT HLZH

"HLZH" is an integrated service operator that provides planning and infrastructure solutions in "5G smart lampposts".

In July 2019, "HLZH" entered into a tripartite strategic cooperation agreement with 騰訊雲

計算機（北京）有限公司 ("Tencent Cloud") and 中國鐵塔股份有限公司廣州市分公司 ("China Tower"), in order to jointly promote the collaboration of "5G smart lampposts digitalization" project in the PRC. The seven domains of focus of the project include network service, security, big data and cloud computing, financial payment innovation, information construction, artificial intelligence application and brand building.

Together with (i) Tencent Cloud's own technical resources and advantages in network services, big data, cloud computing, security, content services and financial payment; and (ii) China Tower's relevant industrial base and platform data resources; and (iii) HLZH's overall solution capability and technical strength in the hardware field, the collaboration with Tencent Cloud and China Tower will jointly promote the development of "smart lampposts" in various venues such as campuses, scenic areas and transportation hubs, providing value-added service experience that is innovative, entertaining and socialised.

"5G smart lampposts", act as the connecting fulcrum of smart cities, are a key part in building the necessary infrastructure. The three parties, each exert their own advantages, work together to create a "smart lampposts" application in the PRC's "5G" era.

REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE LOI

With "5G" network operations commenced in the PRC since 1 November 2019, as well as the 130,000 "5G" base stations connecting cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hangzhou by the end of 2019, the idea of "smart lampposts" has become the doorway to the trillion-RMB smart city market. According to the "Global Smart City 2017" report released by IDC, LED street lamp replacements in the PRC will exceed 30 million units by the end of 2019 and related investments have reached RMB100 billion. The market demand for "5G smart lampposts" is expected to exceed hundreds of billions of RMB within the next few years.

The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in (i) the investment and operation in energy and natural resources related projects;

  1. the provision of loan financing and management consultation services in the PRC. The Company has been actively looking for opportunities. The Directors consider that, based on the strategic cooperation among "HLZH", with "Tencent Cloud" and "China Tower" on developing "5G smart lampposts digitalisation" in the PRC, the subscription of shares in "HLZH" is beneficial for the Company and with this, enters the vast market of "5G smart lampposts" and its related business in the PRC, which aligns with the collective interests of the Company and its shareholders.

2

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall, unless the context requires otherwise, have the following meanings:

"Board"

the board of Directors

"China Tower"

China Tower Company Limited, Guangzhou Branch （中國鐵

塔股份有限公司廣州市分公司）, a province-level branch of

China Tower

"Company"

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited, a company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and

the shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange

"connected persons"

has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules

"Director(s)"

the director(s) of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"HLZH"

Hulian Zhihui (Guangzhou) Technology Company Limited

（互聯智慧（廣州）科技有限公司）, a company incorporated

in the PRC with limited liability

"HMT"

Hong Kong Macau Technology Holding Limited, a

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Independent Third

party(ies) who is (are) not connected person(s) of the Group

Party(ies)"

and is (are) third party(ies) independent of the Company and

its connected persons

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"LOI"

the letter of intent dated 5 November 2019 made between

HMT and HLZH

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Tencent Cloud"

Tencent Cloud Computer (Beijing) Company Limited （騰訊

雲計算機（北京）有限公司）, a whole-owned subsidiary of

Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Company Limited

3

By Order of the Board

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited

Leung Ngai Man

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 5 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Leung Ngai Man and Ms. Wong Li Fong, and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Miao Yanan, Mr. Cai Wei Lun and Mr. Zhang Qingkui.

4

Disclaimer

Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 08:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDI
03:50aSINO PROSPER : Voluntary announcement loi in relation to a subcription of shares..
PU
10/18SINO PROSPER : Profit / loss alert
PU
09/26SINO PROSPER : Poll results of annual general meeting
PU
09/25SINO PROSPER : Voluntary announcement mou in relation to subscribing in the cont..
PU
06/27SINO PROSPER : year loss widens to HK$63.34 million
AQ
01/03SINO PROSPER : unit to lend RMB14.5m
AQ
2015SINO PROSPER : Change of Executive Director, Resignation of Chief Executive Offi..
PU
2014SINO PROSPER : Voluntary Announcement Legal Proceedings Initiated By the Group A..
PU
2014SINO PROSPER : Completion of Placing of Existing Shares and Top-up Subscription ..
PU
2014SINO PROSPER : (1) Placing of Existing Shares (2) Top-up Subscription of New Sha..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 113 M
Chart SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,07  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ngai Man Leung Chairman
Wei Hua Wu Finance Director
Wei Lun Cai Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Kui Zhang Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Fong Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.50%14
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION12.24%32 467
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.27%30 213
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED47.52%17 049
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 525
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED47.60%14 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group