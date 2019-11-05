Sino Prosper : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT LOI IN RELATION TO A SUBCRIPTION OF SHARES IN A TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINO PROSPER (GROUP) HOLDINGS LIMITED

中盈（集團）控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 766)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

LOI IN RELATION TO A SUBCRIPTION OF SHARES

IN A TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

The Board is pleased to announce that on 5 November 2019 (after trading hours), Hong Kong Macau Technology Holdings Limited ("HMT"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Hulian Zhihui (Guangzhou) Technology Company Limited ("HLZH"), entered into the LOI that HMT may subscribe shares of the HLZH, subject to the satisfaction of due diligence results of the Company.

THE LOI

Set out below are the details of the LOI:-

Date : 5 November 2019

Parties:

HMT; Mr. Zhou, the controlling shareholder of HLZH; and HLZH.

To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, HLZH and its respective ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties and not connected persons of the Company (as defined in the Listing Rules).

HMT will conduct due diligence procedures before entering into a formal agreement. If the Directors are satisfied with the due diligence result, HMT will enter into a formal agreement to subscribe the shares of HLZH. The percentage of shares to be subscribed in HLZH is in negotiation and subject to the due diligence result.