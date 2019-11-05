Sino Prosper : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT LOI IN RELATION TO A SUBCRIPTION OF SHARES IN A TECHNOLOGY COMPANY

INFORMATION ABOUT HLZH
"HLZH" is an integrated service operator that provides planning and infrastructure solutions in "5G smart lampposts".
In July 2019, "HLZH" entered into a tripartite strategic cooperation agreement with 騰訊雲
計算機（北京）有限公司 ("Tencent Cloud") and 中國鐵塔股份有限公司廣州市分公司 ("China Tower"), in order to jointly promote the collaboration of "5G smart lampposts digitalization" project in the PRC. The seven domains of focus of the project include network service, security, big data and cloud computing, financial payment innovation, information construction, artificial intelligence application and brand building.
Together with (i) Tencent Cloud's own technical resources and advantages in network services, big data, cloud computing, security, content services and financial payment; and (ii) China Tower's relevant industrial base and platform data resources; and (iii) HLZH's overall solution capability and technical strength in the hardware field, the collaboration with Tencent Cloud and China Tower will jointly promote the development of "smart lampposts" in various venues such as campuses, scenic areas and transportation hubs, providing value-added service experience that is innovative, entertaining and socialised.
"5G smart lampposts", act as the connecting fulcrum of smart cities, are a key part in building the necessary infrastructure. The three parties, each exert their own advantages, work together to create a "smart lampposts" application in the PRC's "5G" era.
REASONS FOR ENTERING INTO THE LOI
With "5G" network operations commenced in the PRC since 1 November 2019, as well as the 130,000 "5G" base stations connecting cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hangzhou by the end of 2019, the idea of "smart lampposts" has become the doorway to the trillion-RMB smart city market. According to the "Global Smart City 2017" report released by IDC, LED street lamp replacements in the PRC will exceed 30 million units by the end of 2019 and related investments have reached RMB100 billion. The market demand for "5G smart lampposts" is expected to exceed hundreds of billions of RMB within the next few years.
The principal activity of the Company is investment holding. The Group is principally engaged in (i) the investment and operation in energy and natural resources related projects;
the provision of loan financing and management consultation services in the PRC. The Company has been actively looking for opportunities. The Directors consider that, based on the strategic cooperation among "HLZH", with "Tencent Cloud" and "China Tower" on developing "5G smart lampposts digitalisation" in the PRC, the subscription of shares in "HLZH" is beneficial for the Company and with this, enters the vast market of "5G smart lampposts" and its related business in the PRC, which aligns with the collective interests of the Company and its shareholders.