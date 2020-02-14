Change - Announcement of Cessation::Resignation of Executive Director - Mr Zhang Dai

To pursue other career opportunities.

Mr Zhang Dai ('Mr Zhang') had, on 23 December 2019, resigned as an Executive Director of SinoCloud Group Limited (the 'Company', and together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group'), all executive positions and directorships in the entities within the Group, and the legal representative of Guiyang Zhongdian Gaoxin Digital Technologies Limited ('Guiyang Zhongdian') (a principal subsidiary of the Company) (the 'Cessation').

Since 23 December 2019, the Chairman and CEO of the Company (Mr Chan Andrew Wai Men) had discussed with Mr Zhang on his decision to resign, and Mr Zhang had reaffirmed his decision to leave employment with the Group with effect from 24 March 2020 (i.e. 23 March 2020 being his last day of service).

The management and operations of the Group will continue under the management of Mr Chan Andrew Wai Men and other senior management of the Group. The Board will appoint a new legal representative of Guiyang Zhongdian in due course, and make the necessary announcement on the SGXNet accordingly.

Having considered the above, the Board does not expect any material adverse impact to the Group's operations following the Cessation.

The Sponsor, after interviewing Mr Zhang, is satisfied that, save as disclosed in this announcement, there are no material reasons for the Cessation.

