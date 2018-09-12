Sinofert : ANNOUNCEMENT - DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR AND GRANT OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULE 14.41(a) OF THE LISTING RULES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

AND

GRANT OF WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH

RULE 14.41(a) OF THE LISTING RULES

Reference is made to the announcement of Sinofert Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 31 August 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the capital injection by Sinochem Fertilizer to Sinochem Changshan (the "Transaction"), which constitutes a major transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Pursuant to Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules, as the Transaction was approved by way of written shareholders' approval from the controlling shareholder of the Company under Rule 14.44 of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to despatch a circular (the "Circular") to its shareholders within 15 business days after publication of the Announcement, which is on or before 21 September 2018.

As more time is required for the Company to prepare the relevant information for inclusion in the Circular, the Company has applied for, and the Stock Exchange has granted, a waiver from strict compliance with Rule 14.41(a) of the Listing Rules and an extension of deadline for the despatch of the Circular to a date falling on or before 26 October 2018.

For and on behalf of the Board

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Qin Hengde

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 12 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qin Hengde (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Harry Yang; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Wei (Chairman) and Mr. Yang Lin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ko Ming Tung, Edward, Mr. Lu Xin and Mr. Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius.

