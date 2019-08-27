Sinofert : ANNOUNCEMENT - FINANCIAL DATA OF SINOCHEM FERTILIZER FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

FINANCIAL DATA OF SINOCHEM FERTILIZER

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Sinofert Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 25 April, 26 April, 17 July, 18 July, 21 August and 22 August 2019 in relation to the issue of the super & short-term commercial paper for the year of 2019 by Sinochem Fertilizer Company Limited ("Sinochem Fertilizer"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

According to the relevant PRC regulations, Sinochem Fertilizer is required to publish its financial data on a quarterly basis on the website of Shanghai Clearing House at www.shclearing.comand the website of China Money at www.chinamoney.com.cnduring the term of the above debts. Set out below are the unaudited financial data of Sinochem Fertilizer and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis and the unaudited financial data of Sinochem Fertilizer for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which are prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, and have no material difference from those prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The financial data contained herein have been consolidated into the financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published by the Company on 27 August 2019.

