Sinofert : ANNOUNCEMENT - FINANCIAL DATA OF SINOCHEM FERTILIZER FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(0297)
ANNOUNCEMENT - FINANCIAL DATA OF SINOCHEM FERTILIZER FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/27/2019 | 09:41am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

FINANCIAL DATA OF SINOCHEM FERTILIZER

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

This announcement is made by Sinofert Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 25 April, 26 April, 17 July, 18 July, 21 August and 22 August 2019 in relation to the issue of the super & short-term commercial paper for the year of 2019 by Sinochem Fertilizer Company Limited ("Sinochem Fertilizer"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

According to the relevant PRC regulations, Sinochem Fertilizer is required to publish its financial data on a quarterly basis on the website of Shanghai Clearing House at www.shclearing.comand the website of China Money at www.chinamoney.com.cnduring the term of the above debts. Set out below are the unaudited financial data of Sinochem Fertilizer and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis and the unaudited financial data of Sinochem Fertilizer for the six months ended 30 June 2019, which are prepared in accordance with the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, and have no material difference from those prepared in accordance with the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards. The financial data contained herein have been consolidated into the financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 published by the Company on 27 August 2019.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

1

For and on behalf of the Board

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Qin Hengde

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qin Hengde (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Harry Yang; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Yang Lin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ko Ming Tung, Edward, Mr. Lu Xin and Mr. Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius.

2

Disclaimer

Sinofert Holdings Limited published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 13:40:01 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 25 221 M
EBIT 2019 837 M
Net income 2019 530 M
Debt 2019 1 386 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 9,79x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,24x
Capitalization 5 634 M
Technical analysis trends SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,03  CNY
Last Close Price 0,79  CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heng De Qin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Gao Chief Financial Officer
Harry Yang Executive Director
Ming Tung Ko Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.40%779
NUTRIEN LTD0.80%27 896
YARA INTERNATIONAL10.64%11 193
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.8.57%10 314
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%8 855
MOSAIC CO-38.51%6 930
