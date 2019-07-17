Sinofert : ANNOUNCEMENT - ISSUANCE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF SUPER & SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPER FOR THE YEAR OF 2019

Log in
ANNOUNCEMENT - ISSUANCE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF SUPER & SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPER FOR THE YEAR OF 2019

07/17/2019 | 07:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUANCE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF SUPER & SHORT-TERM

COMMERCIAL PAPER FOR THE YEAR OF 2019

Sinofert Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Sinochem Fertilizer Company Limited ("Sinochem Fertilizer"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, proposes to issue the second tranche of the super & short-term commercial paper for the year of 2019 (the "Issuance") on 17 July 2019 in an amount of RMB1 billion with a term of 270 days. The coupon rate of the Issuance is expected to be approximately 2.95% per annum, and the final coupon rate will be announced separately upon completion of the Issuance.

The proceeds from the Issuance will be used to replenish the working capital and repay the existing debts of the Company. The documents relating to the Issuance have been published on the website of Shanghai Clearing House at http://www.shclearing.comand the website of China Money at http://www.chinamoney.com.cn.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the securities of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Qin Hengde

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 17 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Qin Hengde (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Harry Yang; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Yang Lin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Ko Ming Tung, Edward, Mr. Lu Xin and Mr. Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Sinofert Holdings Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 11:09:09 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 25 221 M
EBIT 2019 837 M
Net income 2019 530 M
Debt 2019 1 386 M
Yield 2019 1,86%
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,25x
Capitalization 5 745 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,03  CNY
Last Close Price 0,82  CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heng De Qin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jian Gao Chief Financial Officer
Harry Yang Executive Director
Ming Tung Ko Independent Non-Executive Director
Hau Yin Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOFERT HOLDINGS LIMITED2.20%808
NUTRIEN LTD2.28%29 689
YARA INTERNATIONAL17.24%12 545
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS INC.10.04%9 935
SAUDI ARABIA FERTILIZERS CO.--.--%9 798
MOSAIC CO-19.99%8 676
