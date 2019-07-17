Sinofert : ANNOUNCEMENT - ISSUANCE OF THE SECOND TRANCHE OF SUPER & SHORT-TERM COMMERCIAL PAPER FOR THE YEAR OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Sinofert Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Sinochem Fertilizer Company Limited ("Sinochem Fertilizer"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, proposes to issue the second tranche of the super & short-term commercial paper for the year of 2019 (the "Issuance") on 17 July 2019 in an amount of RMB1 billion with a term of 270 days. The coupon rate of the Issuance is expected to be approximately 2.95% per annum, and the final coupon rate will be announced separately upon completion of the Issuance.

The proceeds from the Issuance will be used to replenish the working capital and repay the existing debts of the Company. The documents relating to the Issuance have been published on the website of Shanghai Clearing House at http://www.shclearing.comand the website of China Money at http://www.chinamoney.com.cn.

