Sinofert : List of Directors and their Role and Function

List of Directors and their Role and Function
The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Sinofert Holdings Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors
Mr. QIN Hengde (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Harry YANG
Non-Executive Director Mr. YANG LinIndependent Non-Executive Directors Mr. KO Ming Tung, Edward
Mr. Lu Xin
Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Aloysius
There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.
|
Committee
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Remuneration
Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
Qin Hengde
|
C
|
Harry Yang
|
M
|
M
|
Yang Lin
|
M
|
Ko Ming Tung, Edward
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Lu Xin
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius
|
C
|
M
|
M
Notes:
Hong Kong, 11 January 2019
