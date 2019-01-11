Sinofert : List of Directors and their Role and Function

List of Directors and their Role and Function

The members of the board of directors ("Board") of Sinofert Holdings Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors

Mr. QIN Hengde (Chief Executive Officer) Mr. Harry YANG

Non-Executive Director Mr. YANG LinIndependent Non-Executive Directors Mr. KO Ming Tung, Edward

Mr. Lu Xin

Mr. TSE Hau Yin, Aloysius

There are 4 Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves.

Committee Director Audit Committee Remuneration Committee Nomination Committee Corporate Governance Committee Qin Hengde C Harry Yang M M Yang Lin M Ko Ming Tung, Edward M M C Lu Xin M C M Tse Hau Yin, Aloysius C M M

Notes:

C Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 11 January 2019

* For identification purposes only