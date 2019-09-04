Log in
SINOLINK WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1168)
Sinolink Worldwide : POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 4 SEPTEMBER 2019

09/04/2019 | 06:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 4 SEPTEMBER 2019

Reference is made to the circular of Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 16 August 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce the poll results in respect of the resolution proposed at the SGM held on 4 September 2019 as follows:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

(a)

To approve, confirm and ratify the share

1,671,912,704

20,844,000

subscription agreement (the "Share Subscription

(98.77%)

(1.23%)

Agreement") entered into among the Company,

ZhongAn Information Technology Services Co.,

Ltd.* ( 眾 安信息 技術服務有限 公司) and

ZhongAn

Technologies

International Group

Limited ( 眾 安 科 技( 國際 ) 集團有 限公司)

("JVCo") dated July 18, 2019 and the

subscription by the Company (the "Sinolink

Subscription") of an aggregate of 980,000,000

new voting ordinary shares in the share capital of

JVCo for a total subscription price of

RMB960,784,313.73 pursuant to the terms and

conditions of the Share Subscription Agreement;

and

(b)

to authorize any director of the Company to

execute for and on behalf of the Company all such

other documents and agreements and do all such

acts and things as he may in his absolute

discretion

consider to be

necessary, desirable,

appropriate or expedient to implement and/or give effect to the Share Subscription Agreement and the Sinolink Subscription and all matters incidental or ancillary thereto.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above resolution, the resolution was duly passed as ordinary resolution of the Company.

As at the date of the SGM, the total number of issued and fully paid up Shares was 3,541,112,832 Shares. There was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the resolution proposed at the SGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules and no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting at the SGM. Accordingly, in relation to the resolution proposed at the SGM, the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the resolution at the SGM was 3,541,112,832 Shares, representing 100% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the SGM. None of the Shareholders has indicated his/her/its intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolution at the SGM.

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, acted as scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking at the SGM.

Shareholders may refer to the Circular for details of the above resolution proposed and passed at the SGM. The Circular may be viewed and downloaded from the Company's website at www.sinolinkhk.com or the designated website of the Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk.

For and on behalf of

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited

Lo Tai On

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 4 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xiang Ya Bo (Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Chen Wei as executive Directors; Mr. Ou Yaping, Mr. Ou Jin Yi Hugo and Mr. Tang Yui Man Francis as non-executive Directors; and Mr. Tian Jin, Dr. Xiang Bing and Mr. Xin Luo Lin as independent non-executive Directors.

* For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Sinolink Worldwide Holdings Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 10:31:10 UTC
