SINOPEC Engineering : Issuing Meeting for International Project Management Manual

08/30/2018 | 03:42am CEST

The company issued SEG's International Project Management Manualat an issuing meeting on August 20, which signifies a milestone transformation ofthe company in establishing standardized systems for international project management.

About 50 attendants went to the meeting, including Xiang Wenwu,the general manager of the company, Qi Guosheng, the deputy general manager of thecompany, Jordan Cram, the CEO of ENSTOA, the members of manual drafting leadershipteam, the members of project team, persons-in-charge of related departments at headoffice, leaders-in-charge of SEG's affiliates and relevant personnel from ENSTOA.

Xiang Wenwu highly recognized the content and significance of theManual at the meeting and the work done by Manual drafting team. He expressed thanksto project team, ENSTOA and all experts involved in the drafting and review of theManual.

Xiang put forward some requirements. First, the next thing is toprepare training programs and plans for project management staff according to theirlevels and conditions. On the other hand, the related affiliates shall pay highattention to the trainings and arrange relevant staff to attend the trainings. Second,the existing results shall be effectively implemented. The affiliates shall supplementwith a level 'III' content in addition to implementing the level '0, I and II' contentsin the Manual, and apply the contents to appropriate projects so that the functionof the Manual is given a full play. Third, the experience of applying the Manualto projects shall be summarized from time to time based on SEG's characteristicsand the actual problems of projects, and on the other hand the Manual shall be amended,updated and improved from time to time. The final goal is to seize the great opportunityof national 'One Belt And One Road' construction and establish a finenational brand for refinery & petrochemical industry.

In November 2015, the company decided to appoint the project managementdepartment as the lead for drafting the International Project Management Manual,for the purpose of realizing the vision of 'building a world-class engineeringcompany', cultivating talented teams who are able to manage large projects,increasing the competitiveness of project construction markets both at home andabroad and enhancing the overall project management level of the company. Afterover one year of extensive research and preparation, the company set up a leadershipteam and a project team for drafting the Manual in March 2017. The kick-off meetingfor drafting the Manual was held at Beijing in June, 2017. By June of this year,all four volumes of the Manual, including 34 documents, were drafted and finalized.The Manual was officially issued on August 20.

Disclaimer

Sinopec Engineering Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 01:41:01 UTC
