SINOPEC ENGINEERING GROUP CO LTD (2386)
SINOPEC Engineering : SEG Had Talks with Suez Environment

08/30/2018 | 03:57am CEST

SEG received a visiting group headed by Zhou Jinhao, the generalmanager of the water business strategic development unit of Suez Environment onthe afternoon of July 25. A meeting was held at the company. Attendants fromSEG side included Xiang Wenwu, the general manager of SEG, Sang Jinghua, thedeputy general manager of SEG and related personnel from technical department,international business unit and market department.

The company is well aware of the importance of cooperating withcompetitive partners and applying new business model in developing domestic andforeign markets. The two sides had talks over cooperation in developing Chineseand overseas project markets, promoting the application of new business modefor water treatment business and establishing cooperation in equipment manufacturing,etc. And consensus was reached on many issues. In the future, the two sideswill continue to play to own strength, increase information sharing, promotecooperation and deepen strategic cooperation relationship.

Disclaimer

Sinopec Engineering Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 01:56:05 UTC
