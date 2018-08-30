SINOPEC Engineering : The Company Won the Bid for the Heating Furnace Modification Project of Kuwait MAA Refi..

Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (SEG) was informed of beingawarded the EPC contract for the Heating Furnace Modification Project of MAA Refineryon the Notification of Award received from Kuwait National Petroleum Corporation(KNPC) on August 9, 2018. This is another good news from Kuwait after previous awardof bids for KOC collection center and KNPC sewage treatment project.

The Heating Furnace Modification Project of MAA Refinery Projectis an EPC project for which the duration of contract is 36 months. SEG was ableto win against several strong competitors because of its 13-month long and detailedpreparation in bids, quotation and clarification, its advantages in integration,its full consideration of all necessary work with regard to organization & coordination,client relation and expert review, as well as the cooperation and support of themain bidder Sinopec Luoyang Engineering Co., Ltd. (an affiliate to SEG).

This is the first EPC project that SEG undertakes as an independentcontractor in Kuwait. It laid down a solid foundation for SEG to further secureand develop project market in Kuwait, improve management system and capability foroverseas projects and undertake more middle and high-end projects in Kuwait andthe Middle East.