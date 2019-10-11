Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical : Major Operating Data of the 2019 First Three Quarters

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00338)

Major Operating Data of the 2019 First Three Quarters

According to Rule 18 of the Guidelines of the Shanghai Stock Exchange for Industry Information Disclosure No.18-Chemical Industry, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") announced the major operating data for the nine months ended 30 September 2019:

I. Major operating data of 2019 first three quarters

Product Production volume Sales volume Sales revenue (10,000 tons) (10,000 tons) (1,000 RMB) Petroleum products Diesel 288.53 285.07 14,570,647 Gasoline 257.75 257.38 18,448,910 Jet Fuel note 1 137.80 94.24 3,969,299 Intermediate petrochemicals PX note 2 49.86 34.54 2,231,204 Benzene note 1 27.60 24.28 1,016,930 Ethylene Glycol note 2 21.74 13.91 588,152 Ethylene Oxide 21.83 21.16 1,410,118 Ethylene note 2 62.84 0.16 9,558 Resins and plastics PE 40.58 40.31 3,241,839 PP 34.42 32.23 2,757,655 Polyester chips note 1 note 2 25.08 20.72 1,374,631 Synthetic fibres Acrylics 10.64 10.63 1,468,920 Polyester note 1 2.94 2.93 233,490

Note 1: Sales exclude materials processed on a sub-contract basis.

Note 2: Part of the difference between the production volume and sales volume is internal use.

The above data for sales volume and sales revenue does not include the data for the Company's trading of petrochemical products.