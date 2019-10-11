Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical : Major Operating Data of the 2019 First Three Quarters
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)
(Stock Code: 00338)
Major Operating Data of the 2019 First Three Quarters
According to Rule 18 of the Guidelines of the Shanghai Stock Exchange for Industry Information Disclosure No.18-Chemical Industry, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") announced the major operating data for the nine months ended 30 September 2019:
I. Major operating data of 2019 first three quarters
Product
Production volume
Sales volume
Sales revenue
(10,000 tons)
(10,000 tons)
(1,000 RMB)
Petroleum products
Diesel
288.53
285.07
14,570,647
Gasoline
257.75
257.38
18,448,910
Jet Fuel note 1
137.80
94.24
3,969,299
Intermediate petrochemicals
PX note 2
49.86
34.54
2,231,204
Benzene note 1
27.60
24.28
1,016,930
Ethylene Glycol note 2
21.74
13.91
588,152
Ethylene Oxide
21.83
21.16
1,410,118
Ethylene note 2
62.84
0.16
9,558
Resins and plastics
PE
40.58
40.31
3,241,839
PP
34.42
32.23
2,757,655
Polyester chips note 1 note 2
25.08
20.72
1,374,631
Synthetic fibres
Acrylics
10.64
10.63
1,468,920
Polyester note 1
2.94
2.93
233,490
Note 1: Sales exclude materials processed on a sub-contract basis.
Note 2: Part of the difference between the production volume and sales volume is internal use.
The above data for sales volume and sales revenue does not include the data for the Company's trading of petrochemical products.
Change in prices of major products and raw materials in the 2019 first three quarters Unit: RMB yuan /ton
The average price
The average price
Product
of 2019 first three
of 2018 first three
Change
quarters
quarters
Diesel
5,111
5,305
-3.65%
Gasoline
7,168
7,451
-3.81%
Jet Fuel
4,212
4,307
-2.20%
Ethylene
5,974
8,726
-31.54%
PX
6,461
6,697
-3.53%
Benzene
4,188
5,632
-25.64%
Ethylene Glycol
4,230
6,629
-36.19%
Ethylene Oxide
6,665
8,891
-25.04%
PE
8,043
9,833
-18.20%
PP
8,557
8,710
-1.76%
Polyester chips
6,634
7,550
-12.14%
Acrylics
13,822
16,040
-13.83%
Polyester
7,963
9,511
-16.27%
The average
The average
Raw material
processing cost of
processing cost of
Change
2019 first three
2018 first three
quarters
quarters
Crude oil
3,322.2
3,244.77
2.39%
III. Other Matters
The above-mentioned operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Company and is intended to provide an overview of the production and operation of the Company to the investors on a timely basis. The operating data is unaudited and does not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Company's future operating conditions. Investors are advised to exercise caution when using such information.
By Order of the Board
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited
Guo Xiaojun
Joint Company Secretary
Shanghai, the PRC, 11 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wu Haijun, Shi Wei, Jin Qiang, Guo Xiaojun, Zhou Meiyun and Jin Wenmin; the non-executive directors of the Company are Lei Dianwu and Mo Zhenglin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Yimin, Liu Yunhong, Du Weifeng and Li Yuanqin.
