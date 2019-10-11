Log in
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY L

(0338)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical : Major Operating Data of the 2019 First Three Quarters

10/11/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00338)

Major Operating Data of the 2019 First Three Quarters

According to Rule 18 of the Guidelines of the Shanghai Stock Exchange for Industry Information Disclosure No.18-Chemical Industry, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") announced the major operating data for the nine months ended 30 September 2019:

I. Major operating data of 2019 first three quarters

Product

Production volume

Sales volume

Sales revenue

(10,000 tons)

(10,000 tons)

(1,000 RMB)

Petroleum products

Diesel

288.53

285.07

14,570,647

Gasoline

257.75

257.38

18,448,910

Jet Fuel note 1

137.80

94.24

3,969,299

Intermediate petrochemicals

PX note 2

49.86

34.54

2,231,204

Benzene note 1

27.60

24.28

1,016,930

Ethylene Glycol note 2

21.74

13.91

588,152

Ethylene Oxide

21.83

21.16

1,410,118

Ethylene note 2

62.84

0.16

9,558

Resins and plastics

PE

40.58

40.31

3,241,839

PP

34.42

32.23

2,757,655

Polyester chips note 1 note 2

25.08

20.72

1,374,631

Synthetic fibres

Acrylics

10.64

10.63

1,468,920

Polyester note 1

2.94

2.93

233,490

Note 1: Sales exclude materials processed on a sub-contract basis.

Note 2: Part of the difference between the production volume and sales volume is internal use.

The above data for sales volume and sales revenue does not include the data for the Company's trading of petrochemical products.

  1. Change in prices of major products and raw materials in the 2019 first three quarters Unit: RMB yuan /ton

The average price

The average price

Product

of 2019 first three

of 2018 first three

Change

quarters

quarters

Diesel

5,111

5,305

-3.65%

Gasoline

7,168

7,451

-3.81%

Jet Fuel

4,212

4,307

-2.20%

Ethylene

5,974

8,726

-31.54%

PX

6,461

6,697

-3.53%

Benzene

4,188

5,632

-25.64%

Ethylene Glycol

4,230

6,629

-36.19%

Ethylene Oxide

6,665

8,891

-25.04%

PE

8,043

9,833

-18.20%

PP

8,557

8,710

-1.76%

Polyester chips

6,634

7,550

-12.14%

Acrylics

13,822

16,040

-13.83%

Polyester

7,963

9,511

-16.27%

The average

The average

Raw material

processing cost of

processing cost of

Change

2019 first three

2018 first three

quarters

quarters

Crude oil

3,322.2

3,244.77

2.39%

III. Other Matters

The above-mentioned operating data was calculated based on the internal statistics of the Company and is intended to provide an overview of the production and operation of the Company to the investors on a timely basis. The operating data is unaudited and does not make any express or implied forecasts or guarantees in respect of the Company's future operating conditions. Investors are advised to exercise caution when using such information.

By Order of the Board

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

Guo Xiaojun

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC, 11 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wu Haijun, Shi Wei, Jin Qiang, Guo Xiaojun, Zhou Meiyun and Jin Wenmin; the non-executive directors of the Company are Lei Dianwu and Mo Zhenglin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Yimin, Liu Yunhong, Du Weifeng and Li Yuanqin.

Disclaimer

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 10:00:07 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 99 053 M
EBIT 2019 2 500 M
Net income 2019 2 332 M
Finance 2019 6 266 M
Yield 2019 6,12%
P/E ratio 2019 8,78x
P/E ratio 2020 8,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,26x
Capitalization 37 566 M
