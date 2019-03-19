Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical : 2018 Annual Results Announcement

1.4 The financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Reporting Period"), prepared under the People's Republic of China ("PRC" or "China")'s Accounting Standards ("CAS") as well as the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers, respectively, and both firms have issued unqualified opinions on the financial statements in their auditors' reports.

1.5 In 2018, the net profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB 5,277,186,000 under CAS (net profit of RMB 5,336,331,000 under IFRS). According to the 2018 profit distribution plan approved by the Board on 19 March 2019, the Board proposed to distribute a dividend of RMB 0.25 per share (including tax) (the "Final Dividend") based on the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the record date for distributing dividend. The 2018 profit distribution plan will be implemented subject to approval of the Company's 2018 annual general meeting (the "AGM"). The date and time of the AGM and book closure arrangement will be announced later. The notice of the AGM will be announced separately in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company. The notice of the AGM, the accompanying circular and proxy form will be despatched to holders of H shares in accordance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Hong Kong Listing Rules").

Subject to the passing of the resolution by the shareholders of the Company at the AGM, the Final Dividend is expected to be distributed on or around Thursday, 18 July 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company's H shares at the close of business on Monday, 1 July 2019. The Final Dividend is denominated and declared in Renminbi. The Final Dividend payable to the holders of the Company's A shares shall be paid in Renminbi while those payable to the holders of the Company's H shares shall be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The amount of Hong Kong dollars payable shall be calculated on the basis of the average closing exchange rates for Hong Kong dollars as announced by the Foreign Exchange Trading Centre of the PRC one calendar week prior to the approval of the Final Dividend at the AGM.

The Company is expected to close the register of members of the Company's H shares from Wednesday, 26 June 2019 to Monday, 1 July 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H shares will be registered in order to confirm the shareholders' entitlement to receive the Final Dividend. The holders of the Company's H shares who wish to receive the Final Dividend should lodge the transfer documents and relevant share certificates with the Company's H shares share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at Room 1712-1716, 17/F,

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 25 June 2019.

The record date for dividend distribution, distribution procedures and time for the distribution of dividends applicable to holders of the Company's A shares will be announced separately.