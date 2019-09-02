Log in
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical : Announcement on Resignation of Supervisor

09/02/2019 | 08:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 00338)

Announcement on Resignation of Supervisor

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") announces that on 2 September 2019, the supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of the Company received the resignation letter from Mr. Zuo Qiang ("Mr. Zuo"), an employee supervisor of the Company, tendering his resignation from his position as an employee supervisor of the Supervisory Committee due to other work arrangements. The resignation of Mr. Zuo will not result in the number of members of the Supervisory Committee falling below the statutory quorum. According to the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Zuo's resignation takes effect upon the submission of the resignation letter to the Supervisory Committee. The Supervisory Committee will complete the by-election of employee supervisor as soon as possible in accordance with the relevant regulations. Mr. Zuo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Supervisory Committee and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Supervisory Committee expresses its appreciation for Mr. Zuo's valuable contribution during his tenure of service.

By Order of the Board

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

Guo Xiaojun

Joint Company Secretary

Shanghai, the PRC, 2 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wu Haijun, Shi Wei, Jin Qiang, Guo Xiaojun, Zhou Meiyun and Jin Wenmin; the non-executive directors of the Company are Lei Dianwu and Mo Zhenglin; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Zhang Yimin, Liu Yunhong, Du Weifeng and Li Yuanqin.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 12:14:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 99 418 M
EBIT 2019 2 673 M
Net income 2019 2 470 M
Finance 2019 8 909 M
Yield 2019 3,02%
P/E ratio 2019 18,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 41 781 M
Chart SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 3,86  CNY
Last Close Price 4,22  CNY
Spread / Highest target 51,7%
Spread / Average Target -8,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Shi General Manager & Non-Independent Director
Hai Jun Wu Chairman
Yan Hui Ma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mei Yun Zhou Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director & VP
Ya Lin Zhai Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD-15.43%5 331
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.21%223 482
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-16.19%9 734
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.-19.35%8 110
HOLLYFRONTIER-13.22%7 247
CVR ENERGY, INC.15.37%3 999
