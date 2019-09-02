Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical : Announcement on Resignation of Supervisor

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Announcement on Resignation of Supervisor

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") announces that on 2 September 2019, the supervisory committee (the "Supervisory Committee") of the Company received the resignation letter from Mr. Zuo Qiang ("Mr. Zuo"), an employee supervisor of the Company, tendering his resignation from his position as an employee supervisor of the Supervisory Committee due to other work arrangements. The resignation of Mr. Zuo will not result in the number of members of the Supervisory Committee falling below the statutory quorum. According to the articles of association of the Company, Mr. Zuo's resignation takes effect upon the submission of the resignation letter to the Supervisory Committee. The Supervisory Committee will complete the by-election of employee supervisor as soon as possible in accordance with the relevant regulations. Mr. Zuo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Supervisory Committee and there are no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Supervisory Committee expresses its appreciation for Mr. Zuo's valuable contribution during his tenure of service.

