SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.

(1099)
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/24/2020 | 01:16am EDT
China Orders U.S. to Close Chengdu Consulate in Retaliation to Houston Move

Beijing ordered the closure of the U.S. consulate in Chengdu, a city in southwestern China, retaliating against Washington's decision to shut down the Chinese consulate in Houston. 

 
Senate Republicans' Coronavirus Plan Delayed Over Disagreements

Senate Republicans scrapped their plans to release a proposal for the next coronavirus relief bill Thursday after continued differences with the White House on unemployment insurance and direct cash payments. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slide as Jobless Claims Edge Up

Major indexes fell after new unemployment claims posted their first week-on-week rise since March, raising concerns that mounting coronavirus infections could slow the economic recovery. 

 
Gold Nears Record Amid Haven Buying

The price of the most-actively traded gold contract closed just below a high, punctuating a furious rally driven by investors seeking refuge from the coronavirus. 

 
China Fortifies Hong Kong's Role as Financial Powerhouse

Beijing is wagering that its crackdown on the former British colony won't undermine foreign-investment flows, as business with the mainland flourishes. "I don't think it means the death of Hong Kong, but it makes for a very different Hong Kong than the one we've known." 

 
China Says It Will Have a Covid-19 Vaccine Ready This Year

China's state-owned Sinopharm, one of the first Chinese projects to start testing its Covid-19 vaccine candidates overseas, said it would have a vaccine ready for the public before the end of the year. 

 
U.K. Consumer Confidence Remains at Depressed Levels

Consumer confidence in the U.K. remained at depressed levels in July despite the reopening of entertainment venues such as pubs and restaurants early in the month. 

 
Second Stimulus Payment Could Deliver Cash Even Faster

Congress is poised to approve a second round of stimulus payments for U.S. households, and money could reach many Americans faster this time. 

 
U.K. Gilt Yields Scrape Rock Bottom on Economic Pessimism

The U.K. government's borrowing costs are hovering near all-time lows as concerns about the economy's prospects push investors to buy assets perceived as havens. 

 
CFTC Scales Back Oversight of Cross-Border Swaps Trading

The U.S. derivatives regulator voted to abandon its effort to regulate trading that happens overseas, where it had worried that interconnections between big banks in the global market could transmit risk to the U.S. economy.

Latest news on SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/23NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/23China's Sinopharm says coronavirus vaccine could be ready by year-end - state..
RE
07/23China's Sinopharm says coronavirus vaccine could be ready by year-end - state..
RE
07/17EXCLUSIVE : EU in talks with Moderna, BioNtech, CureVac to secure possible COVID..
RE
07/17EXCLUSIVE : EU in talks with Moderna, BioNtech, CureVac to secure possible COVID..
RE
07/16China's Sinopharm begins late stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in UAE
RE
07/16China's Sinopharm begins late stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in UAE
RE
07/16Russia to mass produce experimental COVID-19 vaccine - wealth fund head
RE
07/11China's CanSino in talks for COVID-19 vaccine Phase III trial overseas
RE
Financials
Sales 2020 462 B 66 024 M 66 024 M
Net income 2020 6 548 M 935 M 935 M
Net Debt 2020 14 997 M 2 141 M 2 141 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,98x
Yield 2020 3,78%
Capitalization 53 861 M 7 693 M 7 690 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 93 764
Free-Float 43,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Fang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Ming Li Chairman
Xiu Chang Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Jin Dong Deng Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-32.79%7 693
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-31.58%35 259
MCKESSON CORPORATION12.96%25 331
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.11.80%16 398
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.35.25%9 164
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.76.98%7 210
