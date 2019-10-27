Sinopharm : ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited
liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司)
(Stock Code: 01099)
ANNOUNCEMENT
Pursuant to the rules of the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (the "Company") is required to publish the quarterly financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") which consists of consolidated balance sheet, consolidated income statement and consolidated cash flow statement of the Group, and to publish the quarterly financial information of the Company which consists of balance sheet, income statement and cash flow statement of the Company.
This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce the unaudited financial information of the Group and of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
Consolidated Balance Sheet of the Group as at 30 September 2019
Deferred income Deferred tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
As at
As at
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
38,554,757,769.58 31,840,935,666.48
24,153,205,182.13 19,197,920,568.54
80,097,884,386.10 64,485,006,710.90
7,094,777,531.60 6,101,607,127.18
1,155,100,374.99 1,380,337,062.48
1,694,301,060.64 2,061,429,077.23
23,020,834,595.23 16,543,403,811.64
1,525,917,558.85 4,471,456,225.19
21,014,012,886.95 13,993,421,372.39
198,310,791,346.07160,075,517,622.03
574,000,000.00657,310,000.00
8,831,688,486.42 4,293,856,833.50
2,886,452,697.25-
508,809,793.89208,139,938.58
84,064,165.8995,537,599.89
16,206,065.2717,140,427.88
372,443,305.60350,845,836.37
856,473,031.12864,905,946.02
625,709,266.32613,268,601.09
14,755,846,811.76 7,101,005,183.33
213,066,638,157.83167,176,522,805.36
Consolidated Balance Sheet of the Group as at 30 September 2019 (continued)
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
As at
As at
Items
30 September 2019
31 December 2018
Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity):
Paid-in capital (or share capital)
2,971,656,191.00
2,971,656,191.00
Capital surplus
17,174,503,191.67
17,050,886,595.55
Less: treasury shares held for share incentive scheme
135,317,558.39
135,317,558.39
Other comprehensive income
(7,213,992.37)
(3,288,793.12)
Specific reserve
1,090,863.31
1,145,336.11
Surplus reserve
1,071,084,654.97
1,071,084,654.97
Undistributed profits
24,824,430,373.41
21,982,464,277.25
Total shareholders' equity attributable to equity holders
of the Company
45,900,233,723.60
42,938,630,703.37
Minority interest
28,041,330,808.30
25,512,125,697.21
Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity)
73,941,564,531.90
68,450,756,400.58
Total liabilities and owners' equity
(or shareholders' equity):
287,008,202,689.73
235,627,279,205.94
Consolidated Income Statement of the Group for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
Items
Total operating revenueIncluding: Operating revenue
Total operating costIncluding: Operating cost
Taxes and surcharges
Selling and distribution expenses General and administrative expenses Research and development expenses Financial expenses
Add: Other gains (loss shall be stated as "-")
Investment income (loss shall be stated as "-")
Profit arising from changes in fair value (loss
shall be stated as "-")
Credit impairment losses (loss shall be stated as "-")
Asset impairment losses (loss shall be stated as "-")
Gains on disposal of assets (loss shall be stated as "-"）
Operating profit (loss shall be stated as "-")
Add: Non-operating income
Less: Non-operating expenses
Total profit (total loss shall be stated as "-")
Less: Income tax expenses
Net profit (net loss shall be stated as "-")
Classification according to the continuity of operation Net profit from continuing operations
Net profit from discontinued operations Attributable to:
Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company Net profit attributable to minority interest
6. Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
Net other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the company
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September 2019
30 September 2018
312,688,146,247.71
250,820,438,349.45
312,688,146,247.71
250,820,438,349.45
302,994,934,902.26
242,540,236,627.52
285,463,843,093.20
228,242,219,276.03
688,495,855.06
574,038,331.74
8,937,506,759.67
7,408,488,187.88
4,379,505,398.67
3,398,823,671.10
96,783,993.67
74,654,536.67
3,428,799,801.99
2,842,012,624.10
231,162,384.32
193,386,289.87
656,217,825.82
542,179,514.68
3,639,841.58
41,197,530.49
(660,886,641.60)
(549,599,263.60)
(112,742,997.87)
(25,870,123.90)
2,984,655.14
4,386,845.89
9,813,586,412.84
8,485,882,515.37
52,200,009.12
60,235,425.82
47,930,450.10
45,118,892.51
9,817,855,971.86
8,500,999,048.68
2,207,405,668.79
1,916,816,994.40
7,610,450,303.07
6,584,182,054.28
7,610,450,303.07
6,584,182,054.28
-
-
4,595,243,248.85
4,117,328,353.52
3,015,207,054.22
2,466,853,700.76
(2,621,457.62)
(15,385,096.25)
(3,925,199.25)
(13,432,596.14)
800,189.24
(5,436,695.10)
Consolidated Income Statement of the Group for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (continued)
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
Items
Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations
Fair value losses on other equity instrument investments
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive income/(loss) using the equity
method that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign
operations
Net profit/(loss) of other comprehensive income attributable to minority interest
7. Total comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Company
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority interest
8. Earnings per share:
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September 2019
30 September 2018
(677,904.41)
-
1,478,093.65
(5,436,695.10)
(4,725,388.49)
(7,995,901.04)
391,268.17
(2,282,054.13)
(5,116,656.66)
(5,713,846.91)
1,303,741.63
(1,952,500.11)
7,607,828,845.45
6,568,796,958.03
4,591,318,049.60
4,103,895,757.38
3,016,510,795.85
2,464,901,200.65
Basic earnings per share
1.55
1.49
Diluted earnings per share
1.55
1.49
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement of the Group for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
Items
1. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sales of goods or rendering of services Refund of taxes and surcharges
Cash received relating to other operating activities
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
Cash paid for goods and services
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
Payments of taxes and surcharges
Cash paid relating to other operating activities
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September 2019
30 September 2018
320,172,856,309.92
256,711,933,157.34
106,271,885.61
105,460,951.08
3,919,445,223.01
2,882,277,669.42
324,198,573,418.54
259,699,671,777.84
317,434,587,320.64
256,225,403,061.46
7,363,701,179.50
6,137,084,353.46
7,537,649,455.23
6,210,668,682.02
7,427,531,547.52
5,150,908,141.03
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities
339,763,469,502.89
273,724,064,237.97
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(15,564,896,084.35)
(14,024,392,460.13)
2.
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of investments
86,153,181.88
58,333,484.68
Cash received from returns on investments
213,150,827.76
268,708,805.44
Net cash received from disposals of fixed assets,
intangible assets and other long-term assets
100,962,150.17
61,541,381.76
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries
and other business units
(1,472,447.32)
(1,394,218.48)
Cash received relating to other investing activities
26,740,274.22
-
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
425,533,986.71
387,189,453.40
Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible
assets and other long-term assets
1,406,688,040.11
2,550,239,774.69
Cash paid to acquire investments
231,259,837.91
368,799,400.00
Net cash paid to acquire subsidiaries
and other business units
663,545,837.51
280,577,428.51
Cash paid relating to other investing activities
849,882,333.84
608,342,361.68
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities
3,151,376,049.37
3,807,958,964.88
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(2,725,842,062.66)
(3,420,769,511.48)
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement of the Group for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (continued)
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
Items
30 September 2019
30 September 2018
3. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from capital contributions
800,667,517.00
612,613,632.00
Cash received from borrowings
73,150,363,093.59
68,161,449,787.61
Cash received relating to other financing activities
1,196,797,279.64
4,787,189,118.58
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
75,147,827,890.23
73,561,252,538.19
Cash repayments of borrowings
62,689,632,933.62
50,749,845,891.22
Cash payments for interest expenses and distribution of
dividends or profits
6,076,968,396.63
4,752,562,930.30
Cash payments relating to other financing activities
1,372,795,288.82
5,790,528,474.97
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
70,139,396,619.07
61,292,937,296.49
Net cash flows from financing activities
5,008,431,271.16
12,268,315,241.70
4. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and
cash equivalents
5,985,777.11
(23,923,392.09)
5. Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(13,276,321,098.74)
(5,200,770,122.00)
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
reporting period
40,298,985,123.85
32,249,947,148.88
6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting
period
27,022,664,025.11
27,049,177,026.88
FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
2019
Balance Sheet of the Company as at 30 September 2019
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
As at 30
As at 31
Items
September 2019
December 2018
Current assets:
Cash at bank and on hand
5,719,766,824.54
14,688,606,790.90
Notes receivables
59,462,324.02
50,970,458.62
Accounts receivables
3,066,347,886.29
1,999,942,234.96
Advances to suppliers
47,138,387.16
62,935,702.07
Other receivables
27,947,668,704.73
20,799,012,603.04
Inventories
912,375,974.39
814,944,833.12
Total current assets
37,752,760,101.13
38,416,412,622.71
Non-current assets:
Long-term equity investments Other non-current financial assets Investment properties
Fixed assets Construction in progress Intangible assets Long-term prepaid expenses Deferred tax assets
Other non-current assets
Total non-current assets
Total assets
30,882,198,549.30 30,156,315,186.29
597,409,092.96598,377,954.84
23,940,351.3524,688,738.70
44,137,747.3047,980,362.47
1,909,739,158.92 1,891,580,663.18
186,344,974.33211,445,280.12
2,159,873.103,078,480.36
72,516,958.6775,521,975.61
90,147,632.7260,880,747.55
33,808,594,338.65 33,069,869,389.12
71,561,354,439.78 71,486,282,011.83
Balance Sheet of the Company as at 30 September 2019 (continued)
Balance Sheet of the Company as at 30 September 2019 (continued)
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
Items
Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity):
Paid -in capital (or share capital) Capital surplus
Less: treasury shares held for share incentive scheme Other comprehensive income
Surplus reserve Undistributed profits
Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity)
Total liabilities and owners' equity (or shareholders' equity)
As at 30 September
As at
2019
31 December 2018
2,971,656,191.00 2,971,656,191.00
20,994,494,034.83 20,988,670,493.54
135,317,558.39 135,317,558.39
5,088,075.475,863,991.89
1,072,928,171.82 1,072,928,171.82
1,240,274,831.64 1,832,220,909.86
26,149,123,746.37 26,736,022,199.72
71,561,354,439.78 71,486,282,011.83
Income Statement of the Company for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
Items
Total operating revenueIncluding: Operating revenue
Total operating costIncluding: Operating cost
Taxes and surcharges
Selling and distribution expenses General and administrative expenses Research and development expenses Financial expenses
Add: Other gains (loss shall be stated as "-")
Investment income (loss shall be stated as "-") Profit arising from changes in fair value (loss
shall be stated as "-")
Credit impairment losses (loss shall be stated as "-")
Asset impairment losses (loss shall be stated as "-")
Gains on disposal of assets (loss shall be stated as "-")
Operating profit (loss shall be stated as "-")
Add: Non-operating income
Less: Non-operating expenses
Total profit (total loss shall be stated as "-")
Less: Income tax expenses
Net profit (net loss shall be stated as "-")
Classification according to the continuity of operation
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
30 September 2019
30 September 2018
12,182,565,592.96 10,380,476,076.53
12,182,565,592.96 10,380,476,076.53
12,251,129,947.07 10,462,860,360.36
11,559,271,920.07 9,798,453,409.36
21,129,024.7517,737,071.21
187,318,166.03 144,286,377.17
287,441,371.64 186,941,176.60
-
-
195,969,464.58 315,442,326.02
22,749,391.8542,251,984.39
1,205,039,897.64 1,031,503,415.85
3,779,561.5841,314,500.49
(10,425,755.06) (11,370,619.85)
12,644,215.427,037,997.18
-
-
1,165,222,957.32 1,028,352,994.23
203,547.0928,673.76
145,064.452,574,630.91
1,165,281,439.96 1,025,807,037.08
3,950,365.494,455,516.03
1,161,331,074.47 1,021,351,521.05
Net profit from continuing operations
1,161,331,074.47
1,021,351,521.05
Net profit from discontinued operations
-
-
Income Statement of the Company for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (continued)
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
Items
30 September 2019
30 September 2018
6.
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
(775,916.42)
(1,564,027.97)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods
(775,916.42)
(1,564,027.97)
Other comprehensive income using the equity method
that may be reclassified to profit or loss
(775,916.42)
(1,564,027.97)
7.
Total comprehensive income
1,160,555,158.05
1,019,787,493.08
Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
Items
1. Cash flows from operating activities:
Cash received from sales of goods or rendering of services Refund of taxes and surcharges
Cash received relating to other operating activities
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities
Cash paid for goods and services
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees Payments of taxes and surcharges
Cash paid relating to other operating activities
For the nine months ended 30 September 2019
12,636,019,211.46
-
619,676,223.88
13,255,695,435.34
13,141,199,405.07
212,571,500.38
155,689,746.86
688,552,642.90
For the nine
months ended 30 September 2018
11,255,430,893.43
41,459,118.88
648,719,265.48
11,945,609,277.79
11,492,315,029.82
224,219,871.59
113,518,378.99
592,585,476.61
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities
14,198,013,295.21
12,422,638,757.01
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(942,317,859.87)
(477,029,479.22)
2.
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash received from disposal of investments Cash received from returns on investments
Net cash received from disposals of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
Cash received relating to other investing activities
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities
Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
Cash paid to acquire investments
Cash paid relating to other investing activities
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities
65,453,503.8858,333,485.68
1,019,279,987.76 1,038,268,309.12
-44,775.60
(1,472,447.32)-
2,121,953,511.88637,142,899.78
3,205,214,556.20 1,733,789,470.18
41,342,820.51 1,341,851,645.94
693,162,622.40 1,223,942,400.00
8,069,140,963.44 7,627,225,524.56
8,803,646,406.35 10,193,019,570.50
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(5,598,431,850.15)
(8,459,230,100.32)
Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (continued)
(All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated)
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
Items
30 September 2019
30 September 2018
3. Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash received from borrowings
28,773,134,783.19
27,679,365,800.00
Cash received relating to other financing activities
210,692,714,773.14
165,889,989,156.53
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities
239,465,849,556.33
193,569,354,956.53
Cash repayments of borrowings
22,665,355,483.19
17,529,990,011.50
Cash payments for interest expenses and distribution of
dividends or profits
2,279,444,693.88
2,268,608,027.15
Cash payments relating to other financing activities
216,950,174,850.13
169,442,678,495.71
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities
241,894,975,027.20
189,241,276,534.36
Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities
(2,429,125,470.87)
4,328,078,422.17
4. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
and cash equivalents
1,035,214.53
1,791,989.90
5. Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(8,968,839,966.36)
(4,606,389,167.47)
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
reporting period
14,688,606,790.90
9,680,575,167.32
6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting
period
5,719,766,824.54
5,074,185,999.85
By order of the Board
Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.
Li Zhiming
Chairman
Shanghai, the PRC
25 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Zhiming, Mr. Yu Qingming and Mr. Liu Yong; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Ma Ping, Mr. Hu Jianwei, Mr. Deng Jindong, Mr. Wen Deyong, Ms. Guan Xiaohui and Ms. Dai Kun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Tze Shan Hailson, Mr. Tan Wee Seng, Mr. Liu Zhengdong, Mr. Zhuo Fumin and Mr.Chen Fangruo.
The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd."
