Sinopharm : ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made pursuant to Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce the unaudited financial information of the Group and of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP. The board of directors of the Company is pleased to announce the unaudited financial information of the Group and of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 prepared in accordance with the PRC GAAP. - 1 - CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Consolidated Balance Sheet of the Group as at 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) As at As at Items 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Current assets: Cash at bank and on hand 35,121,089,853.34 47,487,528,618.24 Financial assets held for trading 168,810.00 41,198,530.00 Notes receivables 1,594,863,721.24 4,257,138,963.27 Accounts receivables 142,715,762,934.24 96,601,274,662.65 Accounts receivable financing 6,495,466,843.12 5,565,180,501.19 Advances to suppliers 10,804,190,864.00 9,614,287,558.46 Other receivables 5,970,435,930.27 4,656,890,495.68 Inventories 45,478,266,553.45 35,003,521,705.93 Contract assets 256,660,236.28 250,294,490.79 Current portion of non-current assets 30,826,065.47 96,614,226.92 Other current assets 459,573,206.00 693,281,294.86 Total current assets 248,927,305,017.41 204,267,211,047.99 Non-current assets: Long-term receivables Long-term equity investments Equity investments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income Other non-current financial assets Investment properties Fixed assets Construction in progress Right-of-use assets Intangible assets Development costs Goodwill Long-term prepaid expenses Deferred tax assets Other non-current assets Total non-current assets 1,901,719,978.98 1,928,460,253.20 6,814,005,374.00 6,382,066,834.49 32,233,059.7528,375,306.40 758,953,049.31654,671,911.19 981,992,420.81887,285,223.57 8,371,817,920.45 8,018,091,594.45 2,516,255,750.07 2,363,066,177.66 4,286,746,419.12- 4,078,356,643.03 3,890,900,152.15 60,336,477.5750,046,687.35 5,505,532,804.40 4,850,729,292.44 870,249,623.73767,864,418.15 1,259,334,069.88979,018,141.57 643,364,081.22559,492,165.33 38,080,897,672.32 31,360,068,157.95 Total assets 287,008,202,689.73 235,627,279,205.94 - 2 - Consolidated Balance Sheet of the Group as at 30 September 2019 (continued) (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) Items Current liabilities: Short-termborrowings Notes payables Accounts payables Contract liabilities Employee benefits payable Taxes payable Other payables Current portion of non-current liabilities Other current liabilities Total current liabilities Non-current liabilities: Long-termborrowings Bonds payables Lease liabilities Long-term payables Long-term employee benefits payable Provisions Deferred income Deferred tax liabilities Other non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities Total liabilities As at As at 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 38,554,757,769.58 31,840,935,666.48 24,153,205,182.13 19,197,920,568.54 80,097,884,386.10 64,485,006,710.90 7,094,777,531.60 6,101,607,127.18 1,155,100,374.99 1,380,337,062.48 1,694,301,060.64 2,061,429,077.23 23,020,834,595.23 16,543,403,811.64 1,525,917,558.85 4,471,456,225.19 21,014,012,886.95 13,993,421,372.39 198,310,791,346.07160,075,517,622.03 574,000,000.00657,310,000.00 8,831,688,486.42 4,293,856,833.50 2,886,452,697.25- 508,809,793.89208,139,938.58 84,064,165.8995,537,599.89 16,206,065.2717,140,427.88 372,443,305.60350,845,836.37 856,473,031.12864,905,946.02 625,709,266.32613,268,601.09 14,755,846,811.76 7,101,005,183.33 213,066,638,157.83167,176,522,805.36 - 3 - Consolidated Balance Sheet of the Group as at 30 September 2019 (continued) (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) As at As at Items 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity): Paid-in capital (or share capital) 2,971,656,191.00 2,971,656,191.00 Capital surplus 17,174,503,191.67 17,050,886,595.55 Less: treasury shares held for share incentive scheme 135,317,558.39 135,317,558.39 Other comprehensive income (7,213,992.37) (3,288,793.12) Specific reserve 1,090,863.31 1,145,336.11 Surplus reserve 1,071,084,654.97 1,071,084,654.97 Undistributed profits 24,824,430,373.41 21,982,464,277.25 Total shareholders' equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 45,900,233,723.60 42,938,630,703.37 Minority interest 28,041,330,808.30 25,512,125,697.21 Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) 73,941,564,531.90 68,450,756,400.58 Total liabilities and owners' equity (or shareholders' equity): 287,008,202,689.73 235,627,279,205.94 - 4 - Consolidated Income Statement of the Group for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) Items Total operating revenue Including: Operating revenue Total operating cost Including: Operating cost

Taxes and surcharges

Selling and distribution expenses General and administrative expenses Research and development expenses Financial expenses

Add: Other gains (loss shall be stated as "-") Investment income (loss shall be stated as "-") Profit arising from changes in fair value (loss shall be stated as "-") Credit impairment losses (loss shall be stated as "-") Asset impairment losses (loss shall be stated as "-") Gains on disposal of assets (loss shall be stated as "-"） Operating profit (loss shall be stated as "-") Add: Non-operating income Less: Non-operating expenses Total profit (total loss shall be stated as "-")

Less: Income tax expenses Net profit (net loss shall be stated as "-") Classification according to the continuity of operation Net profit from continuing operations Net profit from discontinued operations Attributable to: Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company Net profit attributable to minority interest 6. Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax Net other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to equity holders of the company Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 5 - For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 2019 30 September 2018 312,688,146,247.71 250,820,438,349.45 312,688,146,247.71 250,820,438,349.45 302,994,934,902.26 242,540,236,627.52 285,463,843,093.20 228,242,219,276.03 688,495,855.06 574,038,331.74 8,937,506,759.67 7,408,488,187.88 4,379,505,398.67 3,398,823,671.10 96,783,993.67 74,654,536.67 3,428,799,801.99 2,842,012,624.10 231,162,384.32 193,386,289.87 656,217,825.82 542,179,514.68 3,639,841.58 41,197,530.49 (660,886,641.60) (549,599,263.60) (112,742,997.87) (25,870,123.90) 2,984,655.14 4,386,845.89 9,813,586,412.84 8,485,882,515.37 52,200,009.12 60,235,425.82 47,930,450.10 45,118,892.51 9,817,855,971.86 8,500,999,048.68 2,207,405,668.79 1,916,816,994.40 7,610,450,303.07 6,584,182,054.28 7,610,450,303.07 6,584,182,054.28 - - 4,595,243,248.85 4,117,328,353.52 3,015,207,054.22 2,466,853,700.76 (2,621,457.62) (15,385,096.25) (3,925,199.25) (13,432,596.14) 800,189.24 (5,436,695.10) Consolidated Income Statement of the Group for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (continued) (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) Items Remeasurements of post-employment benefit obligations Fair value losses on other equity instrument investments Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive income/(loss) using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Net profit/(loss) of other comprehensive income attributable to minority interest 7. Total comprehensive income Total comprehensive income attributable to equity holders of the Company Total comprehensive income attributable to minority interest 8. Earnings per share: For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 2019 30 September 2018 (677,904.41) - 1,478,093.65 (5,436,695.10) (4,725,388.49) (7,995,901.04) 391,268.17 (2,282,054.13) (5,116,656.66) (5,713,846.91) 1,303,741.63 (1,952,500.11) 7,607,828,845.45 6,568,796,958.03 4,591,318,049.60 4,103,895,757.38 3,016,510,795.85 2,464,901,200.65 Basic earnings per share 1.55 1.49 Diluted earnings per share 1.55 1.49 - 6 - Consolidated Cash Flow Statement of the Group for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) Items 1. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sales of goods or rendering of services Refund of taxes and surcharges Cash received relating to other operating activities Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities Cash paid for goods and services Cash paid to and on behalf of employees Payments of taxes and surcharges Cash paid relating to other operating activities For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 2019 30 September 2018 320,172,856,309.92 256,711,933,157.34 106,271,885.61 105,460,951.08 3,919,445,223.01 2,882,277,669.42 324,198,573,418.54 259,699,671,777.84 317,434,587,320.64 256,225,403,061.46 7,363,701,179.50 6,137,084,353.46 7,537,649,455.23 6,210,668,682.02 7,427,531,547.52 5,150,908,141.03 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 339,763,469,502.89 273,724,064,237.97 Net cash flows used in operating activities (15,564,896,084.35) (14,024,392,460.13) 2. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments 86,153,181.88 58,333,484.68 Cash received from returns on investments 213,150,827.76 268,708,805.44 Net cash received from disposals of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 100,962,150.17 61,541,381.76 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units (1,472,447.32) (1,394,218.48) Cash received relating to other investing activities 26,740,274.22 - Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 425,533,986.71 387,189,453.40 Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 1,406,688,040.11 2,550,239,774.69 Cash paid to acquire investments 231,259,837.91 368,799,400.00 Net cash paid to acquire subsidiaries and other business units 663,545,837.51 280,577,428.51 Cash paid relating to other investing activities 849,882,333.84 608,342,361.68 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 3,151,376,049.37 3,807,958,964.88 Net cash flows used in investing activities (2,725,842,062.66) (3,420,769,511.48) - 7 - Consolidated Cash Flow Statement of the Group for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (continued) (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) For the nine For the nine months ended months ended Items 30 September 2019 30 September 2018 3. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from capital contributions 800,667,517.00 612,613,632.00 Cash received from borrowings 73,150,363,093.59 68,161,449,787.61 Cash received relating to other financing activities 1,196,797,279.64 4,787,189,118.58 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 75,147,827,890.23 73,561,252,538.19 Cash repayments of borrowings 62,689,632,933.62 50,749,845,891.22 Cash payments for interest expenses and distribution of dividends or profits 6,076,968,396.63 4,752,562,930.30 Cash payments relating to other financing activities 1,372,795,288.82 5,790,528,474.97 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 70,139,396,619.07 61,292,937,296.49 Net cash flows from financing activities 5,008,431,271.16 12,268,315,241.70 4. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,985,777.11 (23,923,392.09) 5. Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,276,321,098.74) (5,200,770,122.00) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the reporting period 40,298,985,123.85 32,249,947,148.88 6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period 27,022,664,025.11 27,049,177,026.88 - 8 - FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Balance Sheet of the Company as at 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) As at 30 As at 31 Items September 2019 December 2018 Current assets: Cash at bank and on hand 5,719,766,824.54 14,688,606,790.90 Notes receivables 59,462,324.02 50,970,458.62 Accounts receivables 3,066,347,886.29 1,999,942,234.96 Advances to suppliers 47,138,387.16 62,935,702.07 Other receivables 27,947,668,704.73 20,799,012,603.04 Inventories 912,375,974.39 814,944,833.12 Total current assets 37,752,760,101.13 38,416,412,622.71 Non-current assets: Long-term equity investments Other non-current financial assets Investment properties Fixed assets Construction in progress Intangible assets Long-term prepaid expenses Deferred tax assets Other non-current assets Total non-current assets Total assets 30,882,198,549.30 30,156,315,186.29 597,409,092.96598,377,954.84 23,940,351.3524,688,738.70 44,137,747.3047,980,362.47 1,909,739,158.92 1,891,580,663.18 186,344,974.33211,445,280.12 2,159,873.103,078,480.36 72,516,958.6775,521,975.61 90,147,632.7260,880,747.55 33,808,594,338.65 33,069,869,389.12 71,561,354,439.78 71,486,282,011.83 - 9 - Balance Sheet of the Company as at 30 September 2019 (continued) (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) Items Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings Notes payables Accounts payables Contract liabilities Employee benefits payable Taxes payable Other payables Current portion of non-current liabilities Other current liabilities As at As at 30 September 2019 31 December 2018 900,000,000.00

474,949,173.39 669,011,736.52 2,201,492,752.98 2,079,440,824.65 3,105,814.6631,407,888.47 46,599,933.4945,752,322.41 14,006,462.5128,541,176.25 12,462,214,112.59 18,506,583,343.96 3,997,636,558.98

20,491,132,642.91 13,992,337,000.89 Total current liabilities 35,693,500,892.53 40,250,710,852.13 Non-current liabilities: Bonds payables 8,831,688,486.42 4,293,856,833.50 Deferred income 172,225.96 459,891.07 Deferred Tax Liabilities 22,796,546.27 23,241,371.27 Other non-current liabilities 864,072,542.23 181,990,864.14 Total non-current liabilities 9,718,729,800.88 4,499,548,959.98 Total liabilities 45,412,230,693.41 44,750,259,812.11 - 10 - Balance Sheet of the Company as at 30 September 2019 (continued) (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) Items Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity): Paid -in capital (or share capital) Capital surplus Less: treasury shares held for share incentive scheme Other comprehensive income Surplus reserve Undistributed profits Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) Total liabilities and owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) As at 30 September As at 2019 31 December 2018 2,971,656,191.00 2,971,656,191.00 20,994,494,034.83 20,988,670,493.54 135,317,558.39 135,317,558.39 5,088,075.475,863,991.89 1,072,928,171.82 1,072,928,171.82 1,240,274,831.64 1,832,220,909.86 26,149,123,746.37 26,736,022,199.72 71,561,354,439.78 71,486,282,011.83 - 11 - Income Statement of the Company for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) Items Total operating revenue Including: Operating revenue Total operating cost Including: Operating cost

Taxes and surcharges

Selling and distribution expenses General and administrative expenses Research and development expenses Financial expenses

Add: Other gains (loss shall be stated as "-")

Investment income (loss shall be stated as "-") Profit arising from changes in fair value (loss

shall be stated as "-")

Credit impairment losses (loss shall be stated as "-")

Asset impairment losses (loss shall be stated as "-")

Gains on disposal of assets (loss shall be stated as "-" ) Operating profit (loss shall be stated as "-")

Add: Non-operating income

Less: Non-operating expenses Total profit (total loss shall be stated as "-")

Less: Income tax expenses Net profit (net loss shall be stated as "-") Classification according to the continuity of operation For the nine For the nine months ended months ended 30 September 2019 30 September 2018 12,182,565,592.96 10,380,476,076.53 12,182,565,592.96 10,380,476,076.53 12,251,129,947.07 10,462,860,360.36 11,559,271,920.07 9,798,453,409.36 21,129,024.7517,737,071.21 187,318,166.03 144,286,377.17 287,441,371.64 186,941,176.60 - - 195,969,464.58 315,442,326.02 22,749,391.8542,251,984.39 1,205,039,897.64 1,031,503,415.85 3,779,561.5841,314,500.49 (10,425,755.06) (11,370,619.85) 12,644,215.427,037,997.18 - - 1,165,222,957.32 1,028,352,994.23 203,547.0928,673.76 145,064.452,574,630.91 1,165,281,439.96 1,025,807,037.08 3,950,365.494,455,516.03 1,161,331,074.47 1,021,351,521.05 Net profit from continuing operations 1,161,331,074.47 1,021,351,521.05 Net profit from discontinued operations - - - 12 - Income Statement of the Company for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (continued) (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) For the nine For the nine months ended months ended Items 30 September 2019 30 September 2018 6. Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (775,916.42) (1,564,027.97) Other comprehensive income/(loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods - - Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods (775,916.42) (1,564,027.97) Other comprehensive income using the equity method that may be reclassified to profit or loss (775,916.42) (1,564,027.97) 7. Total comprehensive income 1,160,555,158.05 1,019,787,493.08 - 13 - Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) Items 1. Cash flows from operating activities: Cash received from sales of goods or rendering of services Refund of taxes and surcharges Cash received relating to other operating activities Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities Cash paid for goods and services Cash paid to and on behalf of employees Payments of taxes and surcharges Cash paid relating to other operating activities For the nine months ended 30 September 2019 12,636,019,211.46 - 619,676,223.88 13,255,695,435.34 13,141,199,405.07 212,571,500.38 155,689,746.86 688,552,642.90 For the nine months ended 30 September 2018 11,255,430,893.43 41,459,118.88 648,719,265.48 11,945,609,277.79 11,492,315,029.82 224,219,871.59 113,518,378.99 592,585,476.61 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 14,198,013,295.21 12,422,638,757.01 Net cash flows used in operating activities (942,317,859.87) (477,029,479.22) 2. Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received from disposal of investments Cash received from returns on investments Net cash received from disposals of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units Cash received relating to other investing activities Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities Cash paid to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets Cash paid to acquire investments Cash paid relating to other investing activities Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 65,453,503.8858,333,485.68 1,019,279,987.76 1,038,268,309.12 -44,775.60 (1,472,447.32)- 2,121,953,511.88637,142,899.78 3,205,214,556.20 1,733,789,470.18 41,342,820.51 1,341,851,645.94 693,162,622.40 1,223,942,400.00 8,069,140,963.44 7,627,225,524.56 8,803,646,406.35 10,193,019,570.50 Net cash flows used in investing activities (5,598,431,850.15) (8,459,230,100.32) - 14 - Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Nine Months Ended 30 September 2019 (continued) (All amounts in RMB unless otherwise stated) For the nine For the nine months ended months ended Items 30 September 2019 30 September 2018 3. Cash flows from financing activities: Cash received from borrowings 28,773,134,783.19 27,679,365,800.00 Cash received relating to other financing activities 210,692,714,773.14 165,889,989,156.53 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 239,465,849,556.33 193,569,354,956.53 Cash repayments of borrowings 22,665,355,483.19 17,529,990,011.50 Cash payments for interest expenses and distribution of dividends or profits 2,279,444,693.88 2,268,608,027.15 Cash payments relating to other financing activities 216,950,174,850.13 169,442,678,495.71 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 241,894,975,027.20 189,241,276,534.36 Net cash flows (used in)/from financing activities (2,429,125,470.87) 4,328,078,422.17 4. Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,035,214.53 1,791,989.90 5. Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (8,968,839,966.36) (4,606,389,167.47) Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the reporting period 14,688,606,790.90 9,680,575,167.32 6. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the reporting period 5,719,766,824.54 5,074,185,999.85 By order of the Board Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. Li Zhiming Chairman Shanghai, the PRC 25 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Zhiming, Mr. Yu Qingming and Mr. Liu Yong; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen Qiyu, Mr. Ma Ping, Mr. Hu Jianwei, Mr. Deng Jindong, Mr. Wen Deyong, Ms. Guan Xiaohui and Ms. Dai Kun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Tze Shan Hailson, Mr. Tan Wee Seng, Mr. Liu Zhengdong, Mr. Zhuo Fumin and Mr.Chen Fangruo. The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd." Ltd."

15 -

