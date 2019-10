By Martin Mou



Sinopharm Group Co.'s (1099.HK) net profit for the first nine months of the year rose 12% on year as operating revenue increased.

Net profit was 4.60 billion yuan ($651.0 million), compared with CNY4.12 billion a year earlier, Sinopharm Group said Monday.

Revenue increased to CNY312.69 billion from CNY250.82 billion, said the Chinese company, which mainly engages in the distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com