SINOPHARM : Notification Letter with Request Form to Registered Shareholders

0
09/18/2019 | 06:52pm EDT

國藥控股股份有限公司

SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立之股份有限公司，在香港以國控股份有限公司之名稱經營業務）

Stock Code 股份代號：01099

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

19 September 2019

Dear Shareholder (Note 1 ),

SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD. (the "Company")

  • NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Compa ny's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at sinopharm.todayir.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Financial Information" under "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website, or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Company's Corporate Communications (Note 2 ) either in printed form in both Chinese and English versions or in Chinese version only or in English version only, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and s end it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), using the pre-paid mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (if you post in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Reque st Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at sinopharm.todayir.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, please write or send an email to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar at sinopharm.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the website version of all future Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the website version of the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form fr ee of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's enquiry hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.*

Li Zhiming

Chairman

  • The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd."

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the registered holders of the H shares of the Company, whose names appear on the H share register of members of the Company. If you have sold or transferred all your H shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communication (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the annual report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ( 附 註 1 )

國 藥 控 股 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

  • 2 0 1 9 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 sinopharm.todayir.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡 迎 瀏 覽。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 的 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 項 下 按 「 財 務 訊 息 」， 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 2) 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 、 僅 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本、僅 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 或 以 網 上 方 式 收 取，費 用 全 免。如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 在 本 信 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格，並

使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 預 付 費 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）；否 則，請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票申 請 表 格 請 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 H 股登 記 處 」） 寄 回 本 公 司 ， H 股登 記 處 的 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 sinopharm.todayir.com或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 本 公 司 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 sinopharm.ecom@computershare.com.hkH 股 登 記 處 送 交 到 本 公 司，以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 之 選 擇。即 使 閣 下 已 選 擇（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 選 擇 ）收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 網 上 版 本但 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 在 收 取 或 閱 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 網 上 版 本 時 出 現 困 難，本 公 司 將 在 閣 下 提 出 要 求 後 立 即 免 費 向 閣 下 寄 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 版 本 。

如 閣 下 對 本 信 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 查 詢 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午

6 時 正 。

代 表 國 藥 控 股 股 份 有 限 公 司 董 事 長 李 智 明

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 9 1 9

  • 本公司以其中文名稱及英文名稱「Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.」根據香港公司條例註冊為非香港公司。

附註 1：本信函收件對象為本公司登記 H 股股東。該等人士的姓名載列於 H 股股東名冊上。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓全部所持有的本公司 H 股股份，則無需要理會本信函及其背面的申 請表格。

附註 2：本公司公司通訊(「公司通訊」)指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)年度報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)(b) 中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)委任代表表格。

CCS6429SPGH

Request Form 申請表格

To: Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. * (the "Company") (Stock Code: 01099)

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar")

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

致： 國藥控股股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(股份代號：01099)

經香港中央證券登記有限公司 (H 股登記處」)

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the CURRENTCorporate Communication of the Company in the manner as indicated below:

本人／我們現在希望以下列方式收取本公司本次公司通訊：

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

(請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號)

to receive the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in both English and Chinese versions ; OR 收取本次公司通訊之中、英文印刷本;

to receive the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in English version only; OR 僅收取本次公司通訊之英文印刷本;

to receive the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in Chinese version only. 僅收取本次公司通訊之中文印刷本。

Name(s) of Registered

H Share Shareholder(s)#

Signature

登記 H 股股東姓名#

簽名

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Address#

地址#

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫)

Contact telephone number

Date

聯絡電話號碼

日期

# You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's Website. 假如你從本公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣 下 清 楚 填 妥 所有 資 料 。
  2. If your H shares are held in joint names, the registered H share shareholder whose name stands first on the H share register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign this Request Form in order for it to be valid.
    如 屬 聯 名 登 記 H 股 股 東， 則 本 申 請 表格 須 由該 名 於 本 公 司 H 股 股 東名 冊 上 就 聯 名持 有 股份 其 姓 名 位 列 首 位 的登 記 H 股 股 東 簽署 ， 方為 有 效 。
  3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed shall be void.
    如 在 本 表 格 作 出 超 過一 項 選 擇 、 或未 有 作 出 選擇 、 或 未 有 簽 署 、 或在 其 他 方 面 填寫 不 正 確 ，則 本 表 格 將 會 作 廢 。
  4. The above instruction will apply to the CURRENTCorporate Communication of the Company to be sent to you until you notify the Company c/o the H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have any shareholding in the Company.
    上 述 指 示 適 用 於 本 公司本 次發 送 予 閣 下 之 公司 通 訊 ， 直 至 閣 下通 知 本 公 司 經 H股 登 記 處香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有限 公 司 另 外 之安 排 或 閣下 在 任 何 時 候 停 止 持有 本 公 司 的

任 何 股 份 。

5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Re quest Form.

為 免 存 疑 ， 任 何 寫 在本 申 請 表 格 上的 額 外 指 示， 本 公 司 將 不 予 接 受。

6. Shareholders are entitled to change the choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications at any time by reasonable notice in writing or by email to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar at sinopharm.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

股 東 有 權 隨 時 發 出 合理 時 間 的 書 面通 知 或 電 郵到 sinopharm.ecom@computershare.com.hk通 過 H 股 登 記 處 予 本 公 司 ，要 求 更 改 本 公司 公 司 通 訊之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方式 。

The Current Corporate Communication of the Company refers to 2019 Interim Report. 本 申 請 表 格 所 提 及 之本 公 司 本 次 公司 通 訊 指 將於 2019年 中 期 報 告 。

*The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.". 本公司以其中文名稱及英文名稱「Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.」根據香港公司條例註冊為非香港公司。

19092019 2 0

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

to return this Request Form to us.

No postage stamp is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 22:51:03 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 407 B
EBIT 2019 17 379 M
Net income 2019 6 369 M
Debt 2019 27 878 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,27x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 82 293 M
Chart SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD
Duration : Period :
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 32,68  CNY
Last Close Price 27,75  CNY
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yong Liu President & Executive Director
Fang Yao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Ming Li Chairman
Xiu Chang Jiang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lu Lin She Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOPHARM HOLDING CO LTD-15.50%10 539
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE-19.74%49 528
MCKESSON CORPORATION30.13%26 580
AMERISOURCEBERGEN12.62%17 329
CARDINAL HEALTH9.66%14 388
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO LTD9.94%6 823
