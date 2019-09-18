SINOPHARM : Notification Letter with Request Form to Registered Shareholders

國藥控股股份有限公司

SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.*

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability and carrying on business in Hong Kong as 國控股份有限公司)

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立之股份有限公司，在香港以國控股份有限公司之名稱經營業務）

（Stock Code 股份代號：01099）

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

19 September 2019

Dear Shareholder (Note 1 ),

SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD. (the "Company")

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF 2019 INTERIM REPORT (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Compa ny's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at sinopharm.todayir.comand the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Financial Information" under "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website, or browsing through the HKEXnews's website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Company's Corporate Communications (Note 2 ) either in printed form in both Chinese and English versions or in Chinese version only or in English version only, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and s end it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "H Share Registrar"), using the pre-paid mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (if you post in Hong Kong). Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Reque st Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at sinopharm.todayir.comor the HKEXnews's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in the future, please write or send an email to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar at sinopharm.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the website version of all future Corporate Communications but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the website version of the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form fr ee of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's enquiry hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.*

Li Zhiming

Chairman

The Company is registered as a non-Hong Kong company under the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance under its Chinese name and the English name "Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd."

Note 1: This letter is being sent to the registered holders of the H shares of the Company, whose names appear on the H share register of members of the Company. If you have sold or transferred all your H shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on its reverse side.

Note 2: Corporate Communication (the "Corporate Communication") of the Company refers to any document issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the annual report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各 位 股 東 ( 附 註 1 ) ：

國 藥 控 股 股 份 有 限 公 司 （「 本 公 司 」）

2 0 1 9 年 中 期 報 告 （「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知

本 公 司 的 本 次 公 司 通 訊 中、英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 sinopharm.todayir.com及 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk，歡 迎 瀏 覽。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 的 「 投 資 者 關 係 」 項 下 按 「 財 務 訊 息 」， 或 在 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

儘 管 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 2) 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 、 僅 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本、僅 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 或 以 網 上 方 式 收 取，費 用 全 免。如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本，請 填 妥 在 本 信 函 背 面 的 申 請 表 格，並

使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 預 付 費 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）；否 則，請 貼 上 適 當 的 郵 票。申 請 表 格 請 經 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司（「 H 股登 記 處 」） 寄 回 本 公 司 ， H 股登 記 處 的 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 183 號 合 和 中 心 17M 樓 。 申 請 表 格 亦 可 於 本 公 司 網 站 sinopharm.todayir.com或 香 港 交 易 所 披 露 易 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk內 下 載 。

如 欲 選 擇 有 別 於 閣 下 所 選 擇 的 本 公 司 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 ， 請 以 書 面 或 以 電 郵 方 式 sinopharm.ecom@computershare.com.hk經 H 股 登 記 處 送 交 到 本 公 司，以 更 改 日 後 收 取 公 司 通 訊 之 語 言 版 本 或 收 取 方 式 之 選 擇。即 使 閣 下 已 選 擇（ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 選 擇 ）收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 網 上 版 本，但 因 任 何 理 由 以 致 在 收 取 或 閱 覽 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 網 上 版 本 時 出 現 困 難，本 公 司 將 在 閣 下 提 出 要 求 後 立 即 免 費 向 閣 下 寄 上 本 次 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 版 本 。

如 閣 下 對 本 信 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 查 詢 熱 線 (852) 2862 8688， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午

6 時 正 。

代 表 國 藥 控 股 股 份 有 限 公 司 董 事 長 李 智 明

謹 啟

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 9 日

本公司以其中文名稱及英文名稱「 Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. 」根據香港公司條例註冊為非香港公司。

附註 1：本信函收件對象為本公司登記 H 股股東。該等人士的姓名載列於 H 股股東名冊上。如果 閣下已出售或轉讓全部所持有的本公司 H 股股份，則無需要理會本信函及其背面的申 請表格。

附註 2：本公司公司通訊(「公司通訊」)指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券的持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)年度報告及財務摘要報告(如適用)；(b) 中期報告及中期摘要報告(如適用)；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及 (f)委任代表表格。