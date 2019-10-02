Sinostar PEC : Change Of Registered Office Address

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company Registration No. 200609833N

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company's registered office address be changed from Six Battery Road, #10-01, Singapore 049909 to 30 Cecil Street #19-08 Prudential Tower Singapore 049712 with effect from 2nd October 2019.

The new contact numbers are as follow:

Telephone Number: + 65 6812 1611

Facsimile Number: + 65 6812 1601

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Zhang Liucheng

CEO and Executive Director