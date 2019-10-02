Sinostar PEC : Change Of Registered Office Address

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Company Registration No. 200609833N
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE ADDRESS
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company's registered office address be changed from Six Battery Road, #10-01, Singapore 049909 to 30 Cecil Street #19-08 Prudential Tower Singapore 049712 with effect from 2nd October 2019.
The new contact numbers are as follow:
Telephone Number: + 65 6812 1611
Facsimile Number: + 65 6812 1601
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Zhang Liucheng
CEO and Executive Director
