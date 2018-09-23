Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited    SNSR   SG1V73937608

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED (SNSR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Sinostar PEC : Changes In Interest Of A Substantial Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2018 | 06:39pm CEST

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::Changes in Interest of a substantial shareholder

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

24-Sep-2018 00:19:49

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

Changes in Interest of a substantial shareholder

Announcement Reference

SG180924OTHR4VGZ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Zhang Liucheng

Designation

CEO and Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

FORM3INTEL 21092018.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_FORM3INTEL 21092018.pdf

Total size =139K

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2018 16:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMI
06:39pSINOSTAR PEC : Changes In Interest Of A Director
PU
06:39pSINOSTAR PEC : Changes In Interest Of A Substantial Shareholder
PU
09/14SINOSTAR PEC : Proposed Investment In Relation To Construction Of A Polypropylen..
PU
08/20SINOSTAR PEC : Appointment Of General Manager Of A Subsidiary.
PU
08/20SINOSTAR PEC : Cessation Of Deputy General Manager Of A Subsidiary
PU
01/31SINOSTAR PEC : Proposed acquisition of 70% equity interest of dongming qianhai
PU
2017SINOSTAR PEC : Changes In Interest of a Director
PU
2017SINOSTAR PEC : Proposed Acquisition of 70% Equity Interest of Dongming Qianhai
PU
2017SINOSTAR PEC : Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
PU
2017SINOSTAR PEC : Appointment of General Manager of Dongming ChangShun Transport Co..
PU
More news
Chart SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Liu Cheng Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiang Ping Li Non-Executive Chairman
Yew Chee Tan Chief Financial Officer
Moh Gin Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Qing Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.09%0
CHEVRON CORPORATION-4.61%232 103
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP28.74%11 783
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-8.58%11 397
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-27.34%11 315
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.29.22%11 230
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.