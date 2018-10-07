Sinostar PEC : Changes In Interest Of A Substantial Shareholder

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::Changes in interest of a substantial shareholder

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

07-Oct-2018 09:56:50

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

Changes in interest of a substantial shareholder

Announcement Reference

SG181007OTHRO96V

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

zhang liucheng

Designation

CEO and Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

FORM3INTEL 05102018.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_FORM3INTEL 05102018.pdf

Total size =139K