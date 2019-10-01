Log in
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SNSR)
  Report  
Sinostar PEC : Changes In Interest Of A Substantial Shareholder

10/01/2019 | 10:03am EDT

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S)::CHANGES IN INTEREST OF A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

Date &Time of Broadcast

01-Oct-2019 21:33:34

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Changes in interest of a substantial shareholder

Announcement Reference

SG191001OTHRHVZ5

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Zhang Liucheng

Designation

CEO and Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

30/09/2019

Attachments

FORM3INTEL%2030092019%20.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_FORM3INTEL%2030092019%20.pdf

Total size =139K MB

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 14:02:05 UTC
