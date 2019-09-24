Sinostar PEC : Changes Of Interest Of A Director

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::CHANGES OF INTEREST OF A DIRECTOR

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

No

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

24-Sep-2019 21:48:49

New

Changes of interest of a Director

SG190924OTHRIF1D

Zhang Liucheng

CEO and Executive Director

Please refer to the attached.

Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)

23/09/2019

eFORM1-Li%20XP%20%2023092019.pdf

_eFORM1-Li%20XP%20%2023092019.pdf