Sinostar PEC : Changes Of Interest Of A Director

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::CHANGES OF INTEREST OF A DIRECTOR
Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
Securities
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date &Time of Broadcast
22-Nov-2019 00:23:12
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Changes of Interest of a Director
Announcement Reference
SG191122OTHRH5F4
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Zhang Liucheng
Designation
CEO and Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
20/11/2019
Attachments
eFORM1-Li%20XP%20%2020112019.pdf
if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.
_eFORM1-Li%20XP%20%2020112019.pdf