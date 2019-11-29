Log in
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SNSR)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Sinostar PEC : Changes Of Interest Of A Director

0
11/29/2019 | 07:53am EST

DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER::CHANGES OF INTEREST OF A DIRECTOR

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer

Date &Time of Broadcast

29-Nov-2019 20:13:36

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

changes of interest of a Director

Announcement Reference

SG191129OTHRN97F

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Zhang Liucheng

Designation

CEO and Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

28/11/2019

Attachments

eFORM1-Li%20XP%20%2028112019.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_eFORM1-Li%20XP%20%2028112019.pdf

Total size =151K MB

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:52:02 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 692 M
Technical analysis trends SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,21  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Liu Cheng Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiang Ping Li Non-Executive Chairman
Yew Chee Tan Chief Financial Officer
Moh Gin Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Qing Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED5.00%98
CHEVRON CORPORATION8.53%223 255
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-14.60%10 059
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION2.31%8 379
HELLENIC PETROLEUM SA16.26%2 886
MOTOR OIL HELLAS CORINTH REFINERIES S.A.2.10%2 614
