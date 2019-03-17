Log in
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(SNSR)
Sinostar PEC : Changes Of Interest Of A Substantial Shareholder

03/17/2019

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::changes of interest of a substantial shareholder

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

Securities

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED - SG1V73937608 - C9Q

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Date & Time of Broadcast

17-Mar-2019 15:15:21

St a t us

New

Announcement Sub Title

changes of interest of a substantial shareholder

Announcement Reference

SG190317OTHR6SRM

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

zhang liucheng

Designation

CEO and Executive Director

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to the attached.

FORM3INTEL 15032019.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_FORM3INTEL 15032019.pdf

Total size =139K

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 07:53:10 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Liu Cheng Zhang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiang Ping Li Non-Executive Chairman
Yew Chee Tan Chief Financial Officer
Moh Gin Teo Independent Non-Executive Director
Jin Qing Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED10.00%0
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.53%238 097
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-5.64%11 500
HOLLYFRONTIER2.11%8 914
PETRONAS GAS BHD--.--%8 565
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD10.02%7 777
