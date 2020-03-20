Sinostar PEC : Extension Of Time To Hold The Company Agm For The Financial Year Ended 31 December 2019

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200609833N)

___________________________________________________________________

EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD THE COMPANY'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM") FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 ("FY2019")

___________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors of Sinostar Pec Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to inform shareholders of the Company that the Company has made an application to the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST") for an extension of time to comply with the requirement of Rule 707(1) of the SGX-ST Manual to hold its AGM for the FY2019 within four (4) months from the financial year end, i.e. by 30 April 2020 (the "Application"). The Company has requested from the SGX-ST for an extension of time to hold its AGM for the FY2019 no later than 29 June 2020.

The regulatory announcement by the SGX-ST dated 27 February 2020 provides that the SGX-ST will grant an extension of up to 30 June 2020 to issuers holding AGMs to approve their 31 December 2019 financial results, if they fulfil the following criteria:

(i) Their financial year-end is 31 December 2019; and