Sinostar PEC : Profit Guidance

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200609833N)

PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

Following a preliminary assessment of its business operations and draft consolidated results, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited (the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries, "the Group") wishes to issue a profit guidance with respect to its second quarter results ended 30 June 2019 ("2Q 2019").

The Group expects to report a net loss for 2Q2019 due mainly to the decreased in overall market selling price of the petrochemical products.

Further details of the Group's performance will be disclosed when the Company finalizes and announces its unaudited consolidated financial results for 2Q 2019 on or before 14 August 2019.

By Order of the Board

Zhang Liucheng

CEO and Executive Director

21 July 2019