SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(C9Q)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sinostar PEC : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

08/13/2020 | 11:28am EDT

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 200609833N)

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding year.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the

Second quarter for the period ended 30 June 2020

2nd Qtr 2020

2nd Qtr 2019

+/(-)

1st Half 2020

1st Half 2019

+/(-)

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

REVENUE

732,610

946,693

(23)

1,516,845

1,926,195

(21)

Cost of sales

(666,448)

(931,629)

(28)

(1,437,132)

(1,842,221)

(22)

Gross profit

66,162

15,064

339

79,713

83,974

(5)

Other income

988

573

72

6,137

2,175

182

Distribution costs

(23)

(187)

(87)

(50)

(312)

(84)

Administrative costs

(9,392)

(7,421)

27

(17,333)

(13,649)

27

Other operating expenses

(22)

(21)

NM

(45)

(39)

14

Finance costs

(10,461)

(12,890)

(19)

(21,058)

(26,602)

(21)

Profit before taxation

47,252

(4,882)

NM

47,364

45,547

4

Taxation

(11,835)

(249)

NM

(14,698)

(11,871)

24

Total comprehensive income /

(expense) for the financial period

35,417

(5,131)

NM

32,666

33,676

(3)

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

32,813

(1,876)

33,614

30,553

Non-controlling interests

2,604

(3,255)

(948)

3,123

35,417

(5,131)

32,666

33,676

Notes to the consolidated statement of comprehensive income

30/6/2020

30/6/2019

Change (+/-)

RMB'000

RMB'000

%

Profit/(loss) before taxation is arrived at after (crediting)/charging:

Other operating income included;-

-

Interest income

(988)

(873)

(13)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

58,732

31,578

86

Amortisation of land use rights

387

244

58

N.M. - Not meaningful

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

GROUP

COMPANY

30/6/2020

31/12/2019

30/6/2020

31/12/2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

1,807,100

1,635,133

-

-

Right-of-use assets

4,852

4,852

-

-

Land use rights

91,828

92,368

-

-

Goodwill on consolidation

10,345

10,345

-

-

Investment securities

30,450

30,450

-

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

250,041

250,041

1,944,575

1,773,148

250,041

250,041

CURRENT ASSETS

Land use rights

1,085

1,085

-

-

Inventories

14,430

92,766

-

-

Trade and other receivables

9,222

42,879

-

-

Prepayments

3,465

8,400

-

-

Amount owing by a subsidiary

-

-

10,186

14,376

Amounts owing by affiliated companies

253

2,810

-

-

Amount owing by non-controlling interests

-

137,757

-

-

Cash and bank balances

478,915

66,247

1,485

500

507,370

351,944

11,671

14,876

TOTAL ASSETS

2,451,945

2,125,092

261,712

264,917

EQUITY

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

Share capital

316,125

316,125

316,125

316,125

Retained profits/(accumulated losses)

225,968

192,354

(55,381)

(52,907)

Capital reserves

250,000

250,000

-

-

Other reserves

75,123

75,123

-

-

867,216

833,602

260,744

263,218

Non-controlling interests

156,213

157,161

-

-

TOTAL EQUITY

1,023,429

990,763

260,744

263,218

1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

GROUP

GROUP

COMPANY

COMPANY

31/6/2020

31/12/2019

31/6/2020

31/12/2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Lease liabilities

4,781

1

4,781

-

-

Bank borrowings

531,250

31,250

-

-

536,031

36,031

-

-

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

86,016

97,429

968

1,699

Amounts owing to affiliated companies

-

25

-

-

Loan from non-controlling interests

735,000

850,000

-

-

Lease liabilities

356

356

-

-

Bank borrowings

62,500

125,000

-

-

Current tax payable

8,613

25,488

-

-

892,485

1,098,298

968

1,699

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,451,945

2,125,092

261,712

264,917

1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities.

Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand

As at 30/6/2020

As at 31/12/2019

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

62,500(1)

735,000(3)

125,000(1)

850,0003

Amount repayable after one year

As at 30/6/2020

As at 31/12/2019

Secured

Unsecured

Secured

Unsecured

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

531,250(1),(2)

-

31,250(1)

-

Details of any collateral

  1. Bank borrowings of the subsidiary Dongming Qianhai is secured by a mortgage over the property, plant and equipment of an affiliated company, Dongming Runze Petrochemical Co.,Ltd (东明润泽化 工有限公司);
  2. Bank borrowings of the subsidiary Dongming Hengchang is secured by a corporate guarantee from an affiliated company, Dongming Zhongyou Fuel and Petrochemical Co., Ltd (东明中油燃料石化有限 公司)
  3. Unsecured loan from non-controlling interest("NCI"), Shandong Dongming Petrochem Group Co., Ltd (山东东明石化集团有限公司). On 2 April 2020, the group has entered into a new loan agreement ("Interim loan") with the NCI for the aggregate amount of the outstanding four tranches of Loan Agreements, amounted to RMB 750 million. The term of the Interim Loan Agreement is six (6) months, commencing on 2 April 2020 and expiring on 1 October 2020. The purpose of the Interim Loan Agreement is to refinance the outstanding amounts owing under the outstanding four tranches Loan Agreements and with a scheduled repayment of RMB 15.0 million each due on 20 June 2020 and 20 September 2020. The remaining amount owed under the Interim Loan Agreement will be at RMB 720.0 million. To mitigate the loan repayment, the board has negotiated with our NCI to agree and will be converting the balance RMB 720 million loan to a longer repayment term of 5 years, with a scheduled and fixed quarterly payment. However, this loan convertible will be subjected to a call for EGM and shareholders' approval.

1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

Consolidated statement of cash flows for the period ended 30 June 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit/(loss) for the period Adjustments for:-

Depreciation of property,plant and equipment Amortisation of land use rights

Interest expense Interest income

Operating profit before working capital changes

Changes in working capital:

Change in inventories

Change in operating receivables

Change in operating payables

Amount owing to affiliate companies

Cash generated from operations

Interest paid

Income tax paid

Net cash generated from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment Acquisition of land use rights

Change in amount owing to non-controlling interests Interest received

Net cash used in investing activities

Cash flows from financing activity

Repayment of loan to non-controlling interests Repayment of bank borrowings

Dividends paid

Net cash used in financing activities

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

30/6/2020

30/6/2019

RMB'000

RMB'000

47,252

(4,882)

58,732

31,578

387

244

10,461

12,890

  1. (873)

115,84439,257

16,41635,893

3,87969,431

18,868(68,861)

74710,404

155,75486,124

(10,461)(12,980)

(6,085)(8,931)

139,20864,303

(166,860)(50,470)

--

4,796-

988573

(161,076) (49,897)

(15,000)-

(31,250)(31,250)

  • (15,940)

(46,250) (47,190)

(68,118)(32,784)

547,033300,584

478,915267,800

For the purpose of the consolidated statement of cash flows, the cash and cash equivalents comprise the following:

Cash on hand

72

151

Bank balances

478,843

210,649

Fixed deposit placed with financial institutions

-

57,000

478,915

267,800

1(d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalization issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP

1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Balance as at 1 January 2020 Transfer to statutory common reserves Total comprehensive income for the period Dividends paid

Balance as at 30 June 2020

1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

Balance as at 1 January 2019 Transfer to statutory common reserves Total comprehensive income for the period Dividends paid

Balance as at 30 June 2019

Other reserves

Share

Retained

Capital

Statutory common

Voluntary common

Controlling

Non-controlling

capital

profits

reserve

reserve

w elfare fund

Subtotal

interest

interest

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

316,125

192,354

250,000

75,123

833,602

157,161

990,763

74,326

797

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33,614

-

-

-

-

33,614

(948)

32,666

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

316,125

225,968

250,000

74,326

797

75,123

867,216

156,213

1,023,429

Other reserves

Share

Retained

Capital

Statutory common

Voluntary common

Controlling

Non-controlling

capital

profits

reserve

reserve

w elfare fund

Subtotal

interest

interest

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

316,125

109,123

250,000

736,030

132,838

868,868

59,985

797

60,782

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

30,553

-

-

-

-

30,553

3,123

33,676

-

(15,940)

-

-

-

-

(15,940)

-

(15,940)

316,125

123,736

250,000

59,985

797

60,782

750,643

135,961

886,604

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - COMPANY

1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020

Share Capital

Accumulated losses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance as at 1 January 2019

316,125

(52,907)

263,218

Total comprehensive expenditure for the period

-

(2,474)

(2,474)

Dividend paid

-

-

-

Balance as at 30 June 2019

316,125

(55,381)

260,744

1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019

Share Capital

Accumulated losses

Total

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Balance as at 1 January 2019

316,125

(51,006)

265,119

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

17,786

17,786

Dividend paid

-

(15,940)

(15,940)

Balance as at 30 June 2019

316,125

(49,160)

266,965

1(d) (ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State also the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, as well as the number of shares held as treasury shares, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.

There were no changes in the Company's share capital since the end of the previous period reported on. There were no outstanding convertibles issued or treasury shares held by the Company as at 30 June 2020.

1(d) (iii) Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year.

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Number of issued shares (excluding

640,000,000

640,000,000

treasury shares)

Number of treasury shares held

NIL

NIL

1(d) (iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on.

Not applicable.

  • Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice.
    The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors.
  • Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter).
    Not applicable.
  • Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.
    The Group had applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as those adopted in the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
  • If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.
    There are no changes in accounting policies and methods of computation since 31 December 2019.

  • Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends.

2nd Quarter Ended

30/06/2020

30/06/2019

RMB (cents)

RMB (cents)

Profit/(loss) per share for the period based on net profit attributable to

owners of the parent company

(a) Based on basic number of ordinary shares on issue

5.13

(0.29)

No. of shares in issue (weighted average)

640,000,000

640,000,000

(b) On a fully diluted basis

5.13

(0.29)

No. of shares in issue (weighted average)

640,000,000

640,000,000

  • Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on and (b) immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

Net asset value per

1.30

0.41

0.42

1.36

ordinary share

  • A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. The review must discuss any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors. It must also discuss any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on.

Analysis of Revenue

2st Qtr

2st Qtr

( in RMB'000)

2020

%

2019

%

Processed LPG - Total

203,636

27.8%

323,576

34.2%

- Inter-company *

(125,104)

-17.1%

(173,080)

-18.3%

Propylene

66,971

9.1%

83,349

8.8%

Polypropylene

73,258

10.0%

81,557

8.6%

MTBE

233,328

31.8%

320,192

33.8%

Propylene II

136,249

18.6%

185,903

19.6%

Hydrogen

49,856

6.8%

46,272

4.9%

Isobutylene

30,281

4.1%

48,428

5.1%

Other Gas

3,311

0.5%

5,536

0.6%

Logistics & transport related services

60,854

8.3%

24,960

2.6%

TOTAL

732,610

100.0%

946,693

100.0%

*supplied of LPG to subsidairy Dongming Qianhai

  1. Processed LPG
    Sale of processed LPG decreases by 37.1% from RMB 323.6 million in 2Q19 to RMB 203.6 million in 2Q20. Decrease is due to lower output and average selling prices ("ASP") by 5.6% and 33.3% respectively, however the average cost of production ("ACP") seeing a greater decrease of 37.5% ascompare to 2Q19.
  2. Propylene
    Sale of propylene decreases by 19.6% from RMB 83.3 million in 2Q19 to RMB 66.9 million in 2Q20. Production output and ASP decrease by 8.9% and 11.8% respectively but being offset by decrease in ACP of 17.7% as compare to 2Q19.
  3. Polypropylene
    Polypropylene decreases by 10.2% from RMB 81.5 million in 2Q19 to RMB 73.2 million in 2Q20. Though the production output increase by 0.7%, both the ASP and ACP during the reporting period decreases by 10.8% and 17.6% respectively as compare to 2Q19.
  4. MTBE
    MTBE decreases by 27.1% from RMB 320.2 million in 2Q19 to RMB 233.3 million in 2Q20. Despite production output increase by 8.7%, ASP and ACP during the reporting period decreases significantly by 32.9% and 39.3% respectively as compare to 2Q19.
  5. Propylene II
    Propylene II decreases by 26.7% from RMB 185.9 million in 2Q19 to RMB 136.2 million in 2Q20. Mainly due to decrease in production output and ASP during the reporting periods by 17.1% and 11.6% respectively as compare to 2Q19.
  6. Hydrogen
    Hydrogen is mainly transacted with an affiliate party for its production utilities consumption. During the periods, production output increases by 7.7% resulted the revenue to increase from RMB 46.2 million in 2Q19 to RMB 49.8 million in 2Q20.
  7. Isobutylene
    Isobutylene decreases by 37.5% from RMB 48.2 million in 2Q2019 to RMB 30.3 million in 2Q20. Mainly due to production output, ASP and ACP during the reporting periods decreases by 5.2%, 34.0% and 44.8% respectively as compare to 2Q19.
  8. Logistics & transport related service
    Revenue from this business increase by 143.8% from RMB 24.9 million in 2Q19 to RMB 60.8 million in 2Q20. Increase is mainly due to acquire of a new customer in Jiangsu area and increase in demands from existing customers.

Gross profit

Gross profit increase from RMB 15.0 million in 2Q19 to RMB 66.2 million in 2Q20, mainly due to much higher decrease in average cost of production recorded during the reporting periods as compare to the decrease in average selling prices, couple with increase in revenue generated from logistics and transport related services.

Other income and expenses

  1. Other income

Comprise mainly bank interest earned amounted to RMB 0.8 million on short-term deposits placed with financial institution. Balances are from a traffic incident compensation and grant from the Heze city government for 科技创新发展资金.

  1. Administration costs
    Increase is mainly due to the increases of production workers employed for the new polypropylene plant, an addition of RMB 2.3 million during the reporting period.
  2. Finance expense
    Interests incurred mainly RMB 9.0M on loan from non-controlling interest and balance on the bank borrowing.

The Group made a profit of RMB 32.8 million in 2Q20 attributed to the equity holders of the company, as compared to a loss of RMB 1.9 million in 2Q19.

Balance Sheet

Highlights on changes in balance sheet items of the Group are as follows ;-

  1. Property, plant and equipment

The increase mainly due to the capitalisation of initial costs on the construction-in-progress of newly polypropylene production plant in subsidiary Dongming Hengchang. As of reporting date a total of RMB 529.6 million has been capitalised.

  1. Right-of-useassets / lease liabilities

As a result of the adoption of SFRS (I)-16 on 1 January 2019, the Group recognised its existing operating lease arrangements as right-of-use assets with corresponding lease liabilities. Adjustments will be made annually.

  1. Inventories

Inventories comprise mainly the finished goods and value at cost.

  1. Bank Borrowing

Comprise of two bank borrowing as follow;-

  1. Bank borrowing relates to a long-term capital loan obtained from the bank by subsidiary Dongming Qianhai. The loan is carrying an interest rate of 4.75% per annum with a fixed repayment term of RMB 31.25 million in each quarterly till settle fully by March FY 2021.

    1. Dongming hengchang has obtained a new long-term capital loan from bank to financing the new polypropylene construction. The loan is carrying at interest rate of 4.41% per annum and repayment is scheduled to commence from June of FY2021.
  2. Non-controllinginterest

Represent 30% controlling stake in subsidiary Dongming Qianhai by Dongming Petrochem Group.

  1. Loan from non-controlling interests

Pending a long term loan agreement to be approved by shareholders, this Loans which is from non-controlling interest Dongming Petrochem Group to financing the working capital use in Dongming Qianhai prior to acquisition completed, has been converted to interim short-term loan for 2 April 2020 to 1 October 2020. Another loan repayment of RMB 15 million will be in September 2020. Loan is unsecured and bearing interest at 4.35% per annum. (also refers to above 1(b)(iI) Details of collateral (3))

Cash flow

During the reporting periods, the group generated RMB 139.2 million net cash from operating, offset RMB

161.0 and RMB 46.2 million net cash used in both investing and financing activities, respectively. As a result, the Group's cash and cash equivalent amounted to RMB 478.9 million.

  • Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.
    None.

10 A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the global economy in the first half of 2020. The Chinese government has introduced huge stimulus including preferential tax policies to try cushion part of thenegative impact of the virus.

As the Group maneuver through this challenging operating environment, the safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us. Upon the outbreak of the virus, the Group has immediately set up an epidemic prevention task group to implement the necessary measures needed to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and the smooth continuity of our operations. These measures include temperature measurement of incoming personnel, contact tracing for outsiders, and distribution of disinfectant and mask protective equipment to our employees. We have also granted RMB1,000 to each of our employees as subsidies for their epidemic prevention measures.

Nonetheless, COVID-19 has had an impact on our operations. The Group saw a significant drop in sales volume which resulted in a decline in our revenue and an increase in our product inventory backlog. Focus will be on the production of polypropylene as the demand for polypropylene fibre continues to be robust, as it is used in the production of protective surgical masks and related products manufacturing.

Most of our payment terms for sales of petrochemical products have been cash on delivery. Consequently, the Group does not have a significant number of receivables in relation to the revenue. The majority of the trade receivables held on our balance sheet pertains to our transport and logistic business, which the

Group adopted a stringent customer policy, the Group will only transact with customers of credible and proven credit history and obtaining sufficient security where appropriate to mitigate credit risk.

The construction of the new polypropylene production plant, which has an annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes/year, also remains on track and is scheduled to be commencing production trial-run by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. We will continue to be prudent in cash flow management while managingrisks and focusing on cost efficiency and stable production.

11 Dividend

(a) Current Financial Period Reported On

Any dividend recommended for the current financial period reported on?

None.

(b) Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year

Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?

None.

(c) Date payable

Not applicable.

(d) Books closure date

Not applicable.

12 If no dividend has been declared / recommended, a statement to that effect.

No dividend has been declared / recommended for the half-year ended 30 June 2020.

13 If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.,

Note Rule 920(1)(a)(ii) - An issuer must announce the aggregate value of transactions conducted pursuant to the general mandate (if any) for interested person transactions for the financial periods which it is required to report on pursuant to Rule 705.

Name of Interested Person

Aggregate

value

of

all

Aggregate

value of

all

interested person

transactions

interested

person transactions

during the financial year under

conducted during the financial

review (excluding

transactions

year under

review

under

less than $100,000 and

shareholders'

mandate

transactions

conducted

under

pursuant

to

Rule

920

shareholders'

mandate

(excluding

transactions

less

pursuant to Rule 920)

than $100,000)

For periods from April 2020 to

June 2020 ;-

Dongming

Zhongyou

Fuel and

Petrochemical

Company

Limited

(东 明 中 油 燃 料 石 化 有 限

公 司)

-

Purchase of raw LPG

RMB 332,815,891

-

Purchase of utilities

RMB 2,023,713

-

Logistics

& transport

related

RMB 2,319,745

services provided to

-

Sale of waste oil

RMB 2,212,490

Shandong

Dongming

Petrochem

Group Co., Ltd. (山东东明石化集团

有限公司)

-

Purchase of utilities, part &

RMB 2,157,010

components

-

Sale of processed LPG

RMB 11,974,988

-

Logistics

& transport

related

RMB 21,180

services provided to

-

Accrued Interest on loan from

RMB 9,056,562

non-controlling interest

Dongming

Runze

Petrochemical

Co., Ltd (东明润泽化工有限公司)

-

Purchase of utilities, part &

RMB 11,858,652

components

-

Sale of Hydrogen gas

RMB 49,856,322

-

Sale of utilities

RMB 7,285,407

Dongming

Crude

Oil

Distribution

Co., Ltd (东明石油经销有限公司)

- Purchase of processed LPG

RMB 11,713,250

-

Logistics

& transport

related

RMB 13,922,623

services provided to

-

Consignment fee

RMB 933,521

Shandong

Dongming

Lishu

Petroluem Co., Ltd (东东明梨树

化学有限公司

-

Sales of processed LPG

RMB 54,108,844

-

Purchase of LPG

RMB 38,864,348

-

Purchase of utilities

RMB 3,490

Dongming Runming Oil

Products

Distribution Co., Limited (东明润明油

品销售有限公司)

-

Logistics

& transport related

RMB 10,470

services provide to

14. NEGATIVE CONFIRMATION BY THE BOARD PURSUANT TO RULE 705(5)

The Board of Directors has confirmed that, to the best of their knowledge, nothing has come to their attention which may render these financial results to be false or misleading in any material aspect.

PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT

(This part is not applicable to Q1, Q2, Q3 or Half Year Results)

  1. Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year.
    Not applicable.
  2. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.
    Not applicable.
  3. A breakdown of sales.

Not applicable.

18 A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year.

Not applicable.

19 Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(11) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement.

Name

Age

Family

Current position

Details

of changes in

relationship with

and

duties,

and

duties

and position

any director and/or

the

year

the

held, if any, during the

substantial

position was held

year

shareholder

Li Xiangping

60

Father of Li Zhi,

Non-Executive

None

non-executive

Chairman Since

Director of the

2006, Substantial

Company

shareholder of the

Company.

Li Zhi

35

Son of Mr Li

Non-Executive

Appointed in year

Xiangping, the

Director of the

2019.

Non-Executive

Company Since

Chairman of the

2019

Company

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ZHANG LIU CHENG

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

CONFIRMATION BY THE BOARD PURSUANT TO RULE 705(5)

OF THE SGX-ST LISTING MANUAL

We, Zhang Liucheng and Li Xiang Ping, being Directors of the Company, do hereby confirm for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Company which may render the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2020 to be false or misleading in any material aspect.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited

______________________

______________________

Zhang Liucheng

Li Xiang Ping

Executive Director and

Non-executive Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 15:27:03 UTC
