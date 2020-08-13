Sinostar PEC : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results
0
08/13/2020 | 11:28am EDT
SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Company Registration No.: 200609833N)
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020
PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS
1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding year.
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the
Second quarter for the period ended 30 June 2020
2nd Qtr 2020
2nd Qtr 2019
+/(-)
1st Half 2020
1st Half 2019
+/(-)
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
REVENUE
732,610
946,693
(23)
1,516,845
1,926,195
(21)
Cost of sales
(666,448)
(931,629)
(28)
(1,437,132)
(1,842,221)
(22)
Gross profit
66,162
15,064
339
79,713
83,974
(5)
Other income
988
573
72
6,137
2,175
182
Distribution costs
(23)
(187)
(87)
(50)
(312)
(84)
Administrative costs
(9,392)
(7,421)
27
(17,333)
(13,649)
27
Other operating expenses
(22)
(21)
NM
(45)
(39)
14
Finance costs
(10,461)
(12,890)
(19)
(21,058)
(26,602)
(21)
Profit before taxation
47,252
(4,882)
NM
47,364
45,547
4
Taxation
(11,835)
(249)
NM
(14,698)
(11,871)
24
Total comprehensive income /
(expense) for the financial period
35,417
(5,131)
NM
32,666
33,676
(3)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
32,813
(1,876)
33,614
30,553
Non-controlling interests
2,604
(3,255)
(948)
3,123
35,417
(5,131)
32,666
33,676
Notes to the consolidated statement of comprehensive income
30/6/2020
30/6/2019
Change (+/-)
RMB'000
RMB'000
%
Profit/(loss) before taxation is arrived at after (crediting)/charging:
Other operating income included;-
-
Interest income
(988)
(873)
(13)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
58,732
31,578
86
Amortisation of land use rights
387
244
58
N.M. - Not meaningful
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
GROUP
COMPANY
30/6/2020
31/12/2019
30/6/2020
31/12/2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
1,807,100
1,635,133
-
-
Right-of-use assets
4,852
4,852
-
-
Land use rights
91,828
92,368
-
-
Goodwill on consolidation
10,345
10,345
-
-
Investment securities
30,450
30,450
-
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
250,041
250,041
1,944,575
1,773,148
250,041
250,041
CURRENT ASSETS
Land use rights
1,085
1,085
-
-
Inventories
14,430
92,766
-
-
Trade and other receivables
9,222
42,879
-
-
Prepayments
3,465
8,400
-
-
Amount owing by a subsidiary
-
-
10,186
14,376
Amounts owing by affiliated companies
253
2,810
-
-
Amount owing by non-controlling interests
-
137,757
-
-
Cash and bank balances
478,915
66,247
1,485
500
507,370
351,944
11,671
14,876
TOTAL ASSETS
2,451,945
2,125,092
261,712
264,917
EQUITY
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
Share capital
316,125
316,125
316,125
316,125
Retained profits/(accumulated losses)
225,968
192,354
(55,381)
(52,907)
Capital reserves
250,000
250,000
-
-
Other reserves
75,123
75,123
-
-
867,216
833,602
260,744
263,218
Non-controlling interests
156,213
157,161
-
-
TOTAL EQUITY
1,023,429
990,763
260,744
263,218
1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
GROUP
GROUP
COMPANY
COMPANY
31/6/2020
31/12/2019
31/6/2020
31/12/2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Lease liabilities
4,781
1
4,781
-
-
Bank borrowings
531,250
31,250
-
-
536,031
36,031
-
-
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables
86,016
97,429
968
1,699
Amounts owing to affiliated companies
-
25
-
-
Loan from non-controlling interests
735,000
850,000
-
-
Lease liabilities
356
356
-
-
Bank borrowings
62,500
125,000
-
-
Current tax payable
8,613
25,488
-
-
892,485
1,098,298
968
1,699
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
2,451,945
2,125,092
261,712
264,917
1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities.
Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand
As at 30/6/2020
As at 31/12/2019
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
62,500(1)
735,000(3)
125,000(1)
850,000（3）
Amount repayable after one year
As at 30/6/2020
As at 31/12/2019
Secured
Unsecured
Secured
Unsecured
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
531,250(1),(2)
-
31,250(1)
-
Details of any collateral
Bank borrowings of the subsidiary Dongming Qianhai is secured by a mortgage over the property, plant and equipment of an affiliated company, Dongming Runze Petrochemical Co.,Ltd (东明润泽化 工有限公司);
Bank borrowings of the subsidiary Dongming Hengchang is secured by a corporate guarantee from an affiliated company, Dongming Zhongyou Fuel and Petrochemical Co., Ltd (东明中油燃料石化有限 公司)；
Unsecured loan from non-controlling interest("NCI"), Shandong Dongming Petrochem Group Co., Ltd (山东东明石化集团有限公司). On 2 April 2020, the group has entered into a new loan agreement ("Interim loan") with the NCI for the aggregate amount of the outstanding four tranches of Loan Agreements, amounted to RMB 750 million. The term of the Interim Loan Agreement is six (6) months, commencing on 2 April 2020 and expiring on 1 October 2020. The purpose of the Interim Loan Agreement is to refinance the outstanding amounts owing under the outstanding four tranches Loan Agreements and with a scheduled repayment of RMB 15.0 million each due on 20 June 2020 and 20 September 2020. The remaining amount owed under the Interim Loan Agreement will be at RMB 720.0 million. To mitigate the loan repayment, the board has negotiated with our NCI to agree and will be converting the balance RMB 720 million loan to a longer repayment term of 5 years, with a scheduled and fixed quarterly payment. However, this loan convertible will be subjected to a call for EGM and shareholders' approval.
1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
Consolidated statement of cash flows for the period ended 30 June 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit/(loss) for the period Adjustments for:-
Depreciation of property,plant and equipment Amortisation of land use rights
Interest expense Interest income
Operating profit before working capital changes
Changes in working capital:
Change in inventories
Change in operating receivables
Change in operating payables
Amount owing to affiliate companies
Cash generated from operations
Interest paid
Income tax paid
Net cash generated from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment Acquisition of land use rights
Change in amount owing to non-controlling interests Interest received
Net cash used in investing activities
Cash flows from financing activity
Repayment of loan to non-controlling interests Repayment of bank borrowings
Dividends paid
Net cash used in financing activities
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
30/6/2020
30/6/2019
RMB'000
RMB'000
47,252
(4,882)
58,732
31,578
387
244
10,461
12,890
(873)
115,84439,257
16,41635,893
3,87969,431
18,868(68,861)
74710,404
155,75486,124
(10,461)(12,980)
(6,085)(8,931)
139,20864,303
(166,860)(50,470)
--
4,796-
988573
(161,076) (49,897)
(15,000)-
(31,250)(31,250)
(15,940)
(46,250) (47,190)
(68,118)(32,784)
547,033300,584
478,915267,800
For the purpose of the consolidated statement of cash flows, the cash and cash equivalents comprise the following:
Cash on hand
72
151
Bank balances
478,843
210,649
Fixed deposit placed with financial institutions
-
57,000
478,915
267,800
1(d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalization issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP
1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
Balance as at 1 January 2020 Transfer to statutory common reserves Total comprehensive income for the period Dividends paid
Balance as at 30 June 2020
1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019
Balance as at 1 January 2019 Transfer to statutory common reserves Total comprehensive income for the period Dividends paid
Balance as at 30 June 2019
Other reserves
Share
Retained
Capital
Statutory common
Voluntary common
Controlling
Non-controlling
capital
profits
reserve
reserve
w elfare fund
Subtotal
interest
interest
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
316,125
192,354
250,000
75,123
833,602
157,161
990,763
74,326
797
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
33,614
-
-
-
-
33,614
(948)
32,666
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
316,125
225,968
250,000
74,326
797
75,123
867,216
156,213
1,023,429
Other reserves
Share
Retained
Capital
Statutory common
Voluntary common
Controlling
Non-controlling
capital
profits
reserve
reserve
w elfare fund
Subtotal
interest
interest
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
316,125
109,123
250,000
736,030
132,838
868,868
59,985
797
60,782
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
30,553
-
-
-
-
30,553
3,123
33,676
-
(15,940)
-
-
-
-
(15,940)
-
(15,940)
316,125
123,736
250,000
59,985
797
60,782
750,643
135,961
886,604
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - COMPANY
1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020
Share Capital
Accumulated losses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance as at 1 January 2019
316,125
(52,907)
263,218
Total comprehensive expenditure for the period
-
(2,474)
(2,474)
Dividend paid
-
-
-
Balance as at 30 June 2019
316,125
(55,381)
260,744
1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019
Share Capital
Accumulated losses
Total
RMB'000
RMB'000
RMB'000
Balance as at 1 January 2019
316,125
(51,006)
265,119
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
17,786
17,786
Dividend paid
-
(15,940)
(15,940)
Balance as at 30 June 2019
316,125
(49,160)
266,965
1(d) (ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State also the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, as well as the number of shares held as treasury shares, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year.
There were no changes in the Company's share capital since the end of the previous period reported on. There were no outstanding convertibles issued or treasury shares held by the Company as at 30 June 2020.
1(d) (iii) Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year.
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Number of issued shares (excluding
640,000,000
640,000,000
treasury shares)
Number of treasury shares held
NIL
NIL
1(d) (iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on.
Not applicable.
Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice.
The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors.
Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter).
Not applicable.
Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.
The Group had applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as those adopted in the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019.
If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.
There are no changes in accounting policies and methods of computation since 31 December 2019.
Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends.
2nd Quarter Ended
30/06/2020
30/06/2019
RMB (cents)
RMB (cents)
Profit/(loss) per share for the period based on net profit attributable to
owners of the parent company
(a) Based on basic number of ordinary shares on issue
5.13
(0.29)
No. of shares in issue (weighted average)
640,000,000
640,000,000
(b) On a fully diluted basis
5.13
(0.29)
No. of shares in issue (weighted average)
640,000,000
640,000,000
Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on and (b) immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Company
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
Net asset value per
1.30
0.41
0.42
1.36
ordinary share
A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. The review must discuss any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors. It must also discuss any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on.
Analysis of Revenue
2st Qtr
2st Qtr
( in RMB'000)
2020
%
2019
%
Processed LPG - Total
203,636
27.8%
323,576
34.2%
- Inter-company *
(125,104)
-17.1%
(173,080)
-18.3%
Propylene
66,971
9.1%
83,349
8.8%
Polypropylene
73,258
10.0%
81,557
8.6%
MTBE
233,328
31.8%
320,192
33.8%
Propylene II
136,249
18.6%
185,903
19.6%
Hydrogen
49,856
6.8%
46,272
4.9%
Isobutylene
30,281
4.1%
48,428
5.1%
Other Gas
3,311
0.5%
5,536
0.6%
Logistics & transport related services
60,854
8.3%
24,960
2.6%
TOTAL
732,610
100.0%
946,693
100.0%
*supplied of LPG to subsidairy Dongming Qianhai
Processed LPG
Sale of processed LPG decreases by 37.1% from RMB 323.6 million in 2Q19 to RMB 203.6 million in 2Q20. Decrease is due to lower output and average selling prices ("ASP") by 5.6% and 33.3% respectively, however the average cost of production ("ACP") seeing a greater decrease of 37.5% ascompare to 2Q19.
Propylene
Sale of propylene decreases by 19.6% from RMB 83.3 million in 2Q19 to RMB 66.9 million in 2Q20. Production output and ASP decrease by 8.9% and 11.8% respectively but being offset by decrease in ACP of 17.7% as compare to 2Q19.
Polypropylene
Polypropylene decreases by 10.2% from RMB 81.5 million in 2Q19 to RMB 73.2 million in 2Q20. Though the production output increase by 0.7%, both the ASP and ACP during the reporting period decreases by 10.8% and 17.6% respectively as compare to 2Q19.
MTBE
MTBE decreases by 27.1% from RMB 320.2 million in 2Q19 to RMB 233.3 million in 2Q20. Despite production output increase by 8.7%, ASP and ACP during the reporting period decreases significantly by 32.9% and 39.3% respectively as compare to 2Q19.
Propylene II
Propylene II decreases by 26.7% from RMB 185.9 million in 2Q19 to RMB 136.2 million in 2Q20. Mainly due to decrease in production output and ASP during the reporting periods by 17.1% and 11.6% respectively as compare to 2Q19.
Hydrogen
Hydrogen is mainly transacted with an affiliate party for its production utilities consumption. During the periods, production output increases by 7.7% resulted the revenue to increase from RMB 46.2 million in 2Q19 to RMB 49.8 million in 2Q20.
Isobutylene
Isobutylene decreases by 37.5% from RMB 48.2 million in 2Q2019 to RMB 30.3 million in 2Q20. Mainly due to production output, ASP and ACP during the reporting periods decreases by 5.2%, 34.0% and 44.8% respectively as compare to 2Q19.
Logistics & transport related service
Revenue from this business increase by 143.8% from RMB 24.9 million in 2Q19 to RMB 60.8 million in 2Q20. Increase is mainly due to acquire of a new customer in Jiangsu area and increase in demands from existing customers.
Gross profit
Gross profit increase from RMB 15.0 million in 2Q19 to RMB 66.2 million in 2Q20, mainly due to much higher decrease in average cost of production recorded during the reporting periods as compare to the decrease in average selling prices, couple with increase in revenue generated from logistics and transport related services.
Other income and expenses
Other income
Comprise mainly bank interest earned amounted to RMB 0.8 million on short-term deposits placed with financial institution. Balances are from a traffic incident compensation and grant from the Heze city government for 科技创新发展资金.
Administration costs
Increase is mainly due to the increases of production workers employed for the new polypropylene plant, an addition of RMB 2.3 million during the reporting period.
Finance expense
Interests incurred mainly RMB 9.0M on loan from non-controlling interest and balance on the bank borrowing.
The Group made a profit of RMB 32.8 million in 2Q20 attributed to the equity holders of the company, as compared to a loss of RMB 1.9 million in 2Q19.
Balance Sheet
Highlights on changes in balance sheet items of the Group are as follows ;-
Property, plant and equipment
The increase mainly due to the capitalisation of initial costs on the construction-in-progress of newly polypropylene production plant in subsidiary Dongming Hengchang. As of reporting date a total of RMB 529.6 million has been capitalised.
Right-of-useassets / lease liabilities
As a result of the adoption of SFRS (I)-16 on 1 January 2019, the Group recognised its existing operating lease arrangements as right-of-use assets with corresponding lease liabilities. Adjustments will be made annually.
Inventories
Inventories comprise mainly the finished goods and value at cost.
Bank Borrowing
Comprise of two bank borrowing as follow;-
Bank borrowing relates to a long-term capital loan obtained from the bank by subsidiary Dongming Qianhai. The loan is carrying an interest rate of 4.75% per annum with a fixed repayment term of RMB 31.25 million in each quarterly till settle fully by March FY 2021.
Dongming hengchang has obtained a new long-term capital loan from bank to financing the new polypropylene construction. The loan is carrying at interest rate of 4.41% per annum and repayment is scheduled to commence from June of FY2021.
Non-controllinginterest
Represent 30% controlling stake in subsidiary Dongming Qianhai by Dongming Petrochem Group.
Loan from non-controlling interests
Pending a long term loan agreement to be approved by shareholders, this Loans which is from non-controlling interest Dongming Petrochem Group to financing the working capital use in Dongming Qianhai prior to acquisition completed, has been converted to interim short-term loan for 2 April 2020 to 1 October 2020. Another loan repayment of RMB 15 million will be in September 2020. Loan is unsecured and bearing interest at 4.35% per annum. (also refers to above 1(b)(iI) Details of collateral (3))
Cash flow
During the reporting periods, the group generated RMB 139.2 million net cash from operating, offset RMB
161.0 and RMB 46.2 million net cash used in both investing and financing activities, respectively. As a result, the Group's cash and cash equivalent amounted to RMB 478.9 million.
Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.
None.
10 A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months.
COVID-19 had a significant impact on the global economy in the first half of 2020. The Chinese government has introduced huge stimulus including preferential tax policies to try cushion part of thenegative impact of the virus.
As the Group maneuver through this challenging operating environment, the safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us. Upon the outbreak of the virus, the Group has immediately set up an epidemic prevention task group to implement the necessary measures needed to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and the smooth continuity of our operations. These measures include temperature measurement of incoming personnel, contact tracing for outsiders, and distribution of disinfectant and mask protective equipment to our employees. We have also granted RMB1,000 to each of our employees as subsidies for their epidemic prevention measures.
Nonetheless, COVID-19 has had an impact on our operations. The Group saw a significant drop in sales volume which resulted in a decline in our revenue and an increase in our product inventory backlog. Focus will be on the production of polypropylene as the demand for polypropylene fibre continues to be robust, as it is used in the production of protective surgical masks and related products manufacturing.
Most of our payment terms for sales of petrochemical products have been cash on delivery. Consequently, the Group does not have a significant number of receivables in relation to the revenue. The majority of the trade receivables held on our balance sheet pertains to our transport and logistic business, which the
Group adopted a stringent customer policy, the Group will only transact with customers of credible and proven credit history and obtaining sufficient security where appropriate to mitigate credit risk.
The construction of the new polypropylene production plant, which has an annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes/year, also remains on track and is scheduled to be commencing production trial-run by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. We will continue to be prudent in cash flow management while managingrisks and focusing on cost efficiency and stable production.
11 Dividend
(a) Current Financial Period Reported On
Any dividend recommended for the current financial period reported on?
None.
(b) Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year
Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year?
None.
(c) Date payable
Not applicable.
(d) Books closure date
Not applicable.
12 If no dividend has been declared / recommended, a statement to that effect.
No dividend has been declared / recommended for the half-year ended 30 June 2020.
13 If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect.,
Note Rule 920(1)(a)(ii) - An issuer must announce the aggregate value of transactions conducted pursuant to the general mandate (if any) for interested person transactions for the financial periods which it is required to report on pursuant to Rule 705.
Name of Interested Person
Aggregate
value
of
all
Aggregate
value of
all
interested person
transactions
interested
person transactions
during the financial year under
conducted during the financial
review (excluding
transactions
year under
review
under
less than $100,000 and
shareholders'
mandate
transactions
conducted
under
pursuant
to
Rule
920
shareholders'
mandate
(excluding
transactions
less
pursuant to Rule 920)
than $100,000)
For periods from April 2020 to
June 2020 ;-
Dongming
Zhongyou
Fuel and
Petrochemical
Company
Limited
(东 明 中 油 燃 料 石 化 有 限
公 司)
-
Purchase of raw LPG
RMB 332,815,891
-
Purchase of utilities
RMB 2,023,713
-
Logistics
& transport
related
RMB 2,319,745
services provided to
-
Sale of waste oil
RMB 2,212,490
Shandong
Dongming
Petrochem
Group Co., Ltd. (山东东明石化集团
有限公司)
-
Purchase of utilities, part &
RMB 2,157,010
components
-
Sale of processed LPG
RMB 11,974,988
-
Logistics
& transport
related
RMB 21,180
services provided to
-
Accrued Interest on loan from
RMB 9,056,562
non-controlling interest
Dongming
Runze
Petrochemical
Co., Ltd (东明润泽化工有限公司)
-
Purchase of utilities, part &
RMB 11,858,652
components
-
Sale of Hydrogen gas
RMB 49,856,322
-
Sale of utilities
RMB 7,285,407
Dongming
Crude
Oil
Distribution
Co., Ltd (东明石油经销有限公司)
- Purchase of processed LPG
RMB 11,713,250
-
Logistics
& transport
related
RMB 13,922,623
services provided to
-
Consignment fee
RMB 933,521
Shandong
Dongming
Lishu
Petroluem Co., Ltd (山东东明梨树
化学有限公司
-
Sales of processed LPG
RMB 54,108,844
-
Purchase of LPG
RMB 38,864,348
-
Purchase of utilities
RMB 3,490
Dongming Runming Oil
Products
Distribution Co., Limited (东明润明油
品销售有限公司)
-
Logistics
& transport related
RMB 10,470
services provide to
14. NEGATIVE CONFIRMATION BY THE BOARD PURSUANT TO RULE 705(5)
The Board of Directors has confirmed that, to the best of their knowledge, nothing has come to their attention which may render these financial results to be false or misleading in any material aspect.
PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT
(This part is not applicable to Q1, Q2, Q3 or Half Year Results)
Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year.
Not applicable.
In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.
Not applicable.
A breakdown of sales.
Not applicable.
18 A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year.
Not applicable.
19 Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(11) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement.
Name
Age
Family
Current position
Details
of changes in
relationship with
and
duties,
and
duties
and position
any director and/or
the
year
the
held, if any, during the
substantial
position was held
year
shareholder
Li Xiangping
60
Father of Li Zhi,
Non-Executive
None
non-executive
Chairman Since
Director of the
2006, Substantial
Company
shareholder of the
Company.
Li Zhi
35
Son of Mr Li
Non-Executive
Appointed in year
Xiangping, the
Director of the
2019.
Non-Executive
Company Since
Chairman of the
2019
Company
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
ZHANG LIU CHENG
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONFIRMATION BY THE BOARD PURSUANT TO RULE 705(5)
OF THE SGX-ST LISTING MANUAL
We, Zhang Liucheng and Li Xiang Ping, being Directors of the Company, do hereby confirm for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Company which may render the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2020 to be false or misleading in any material aspect.
