Sinostar PEC : Second Quarter And/ Or Half Yearly Results

SINOSTAR PEC HOLDINGS LIMITED (Company Registration No.: 200609833N) UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 PART I - INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF QUARTERLY (Q1, Q2 & Q3), HALF YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS 1(a) An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding year. Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the Second quarter for the period ended 30 June 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2019 +/(-) 1st Half 2020 1st Half 2019 +/(-) RMB'000 RMB'000 % RMB'000 RMB'000 % REVENUE 732,610 946,693 (23) 1,516,845 1,926,195 (21) Cost of sales (666,448) (931,629) (28) (1,437,132) (1,842,221) (22) Gross profit 66,162 15,064 339 79,713 83,974 (5) Other income 988 573 72 6,137 2,175 182 Distribution costs (23) (187) (87) (50) (312) (84) Administrative costs (9,392) (7,421) 27 (17,333) (13,649) 27 Other operating expenses (22) (21) NM (45) (39) 14 Finance costs (10,461) (12,890) (19) (21,058) (26,602) (21) Profit before taxation 47,252 (4,882) NM 47,364 45,547 4 Taxation (11,835) (249) NM (14,698) (11,871) 24 Total comprehensive income / (expense) for the financial period 35,417 (5,131) NM 32,666 33,676 (3) Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 32,813 (1,876) 33,614 30,553 Non-controlling interests 2,604 (3,255) (948) 3,123 35,417 (5,131) 32,666 33,676 Page 1 of 19 Notes to the consolidated statement of comprehensive income 30/6/2020 30/6/2019 Change (+/-) RMB'000 RMB'000 % Profit/(loss) before taxation is arrived at after (crediting)/charging: Other operating income included;- - Interest income (988) (873) (13) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 58,732 31,578 86 Amortisation of land use rights 387 244 58 N.M. - Not meaningful Page 2 of 19 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. GROUP COMPANY 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 30/6/2020 31/12/2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 1,807,100 1,635,133 - - Right-of-use assets 4,852 4,852 - - Land use rights 91,828 92,368 - - Goodwill on consolidation 10,345 10,345 - - Investment securities 30,450 30,450 - - Investment in subsidiaries - - 250,041 250,041 1,944,575 1,773,148 250,041 250,041 CURRENT ASSETS Land use rights 1,085 1,085 - - Inventories 14,430 92,766 - - Trade and other receivables 9,222 42,879 - - Prepayments 3,465 8,400 - - Amount owing by a subsidiary - - 10,186 14,376 Amounts owing by affiliated companies 253 2,810 - - Amount owing by non-controlling interests - 137,757 - - Cash and bank balances 478,915 66,247 1,485 500 507,370 351,944 11,671 14,876 TOTAL ASSETS 2,451,945 2,125,092 261,712 264,917 EQUITY Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 316,125 316,125 316,125 316,125 Retained profits/(accumulated losses) 225,968 192,354 (55,381) (52,907) Capital reserves 250,000 250,000 - - Other reserves 75,123 75,123 - - 867,216 833,602 260,744 263,218 Non-controlling interests 156,213 157,161 - - TOTAL EQUITY 1,023,429 990,763 260,744 263,218 Page 3 of 19 1(b)(i) A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at the end of the immediately preceding financial year. GROUP GROUP COMPANY COMPANY 31/6/2020 31/12/2019 31/6/2020 31/12/2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Lease liabilities 4,781 1 4,781 - - Bank borrowings 531,250 31,250 - - 536,031 36,031 - - CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and other payables 86,016 97,429 968 1,699 Amounts owing to affiliated companies - 25 - - Loan from non-controlling interests 735,000 850,000 - - Lease liabilities 356 356 - - Bank borrowings 62,500 125,000 - - Current tax payable 8,613 25,488 - - 892,485 1,098,298 968 1,699 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,451,945 2,125,092 261,712 264,917 Page 4 of 19 1(b)(ii) Aggregate amount of group's borrowings and debt securities. Amount repayable in one year or less, or on demand As at 30/6/2020 As at 31/12/2019 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 62,500(1) 735,000(3) 125,000(1) 850,000（3） Amount repayable after one year As at 30/6/2020 As at 31/12/2019 Secured Unsecured Secured Unsecured RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 531,250(1),(2) - 31,250(1) - Details of any collateral Bank borrowings of the subsidiary Dongming Qianhai is secured by a mortgage over the property, plant and equipment of an affiliated company, Dongming Runze Petrochemical Co.,Ltd ( 东明润泽化 工有限公司 ); Bank borrowings of the subsidiary Dongming Hengchang is secured by a corporate guarantee from an affiliated company, Dongming Zhongyou Fuel and Petrochemical Co., Ltd ( 东明中油燃料石化有限 公司 ) ； Unsecured loan from non-controlling interest("NCI"), Shandong Dongming Petrochem Group Co., Ltd ( 山东东明石化集团有限公司 ). On 2 April 2020, the group has entered into a new loan agreement ("Interim loan") with the NCI for the aggregate amount of the outstanding four tranches of Loan Agreements, amounted to RMB 750 million. The term of the Interim Loan Agreement is six (6) months, commencing on 2 April 2020 and expiring on 1 October 2020. The purpose of the Interim Loan Agreement is to refinance the outstanding amounts owing under the outstanding four tranches Loan Agreements and with a scheduled repayment of RMB 15.0 million each due on 20 June 2020 and 20 September 2020. The remaining amount owed under the Interim Loan Agreement will be at RMB 720.0 million. To mitigate the loan repayment, the board has negotiated with our NCI to agree and will be converting the balance RMB 720 million loan to a longer repayment term of 5 years, with a scheduled and fixed quarterly payment. However, this loan convertible will be subjected to a call for EGM and shareholders' approval. Page 5 of 19 1(c) A statement of cash flows (for the group), together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. Consolidated statement of cash flows for the period ended 30 June 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/(loss) for the period Adjustments for:- Depreciation of property,plant and equipment Amortisation of land use rights Interest expense Interest income Operating profit before working capital changes Changes in working capital: Change in inventories Change in operating receivables Change in operating payables Amount owing to affiliate companies Cash generated from operations Interest paid Income tax paid Net cash generated from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment Acquisition of land use rights Change in amount owing to non-controlling interests Interest received Net cash used in investing activities Cash flows from financing activity Repayment of loan to non-controlling interests Repayment of bank borrowings Dividends paid Net cash used in financing activities Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 30/6/2020 30/6/2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 47,252 (4,882) 58,732 31,578 387 244 10,461 12,890 (873) 115,84439,257 16,41635,893 3,87969,431 18,868(68,861) 74710,404 155,75486,124 (10,461)(12,980) (6,085)(8,931) 139,20864,303 (166,860)(50,470) -- 4,796- 988573 (161,076) (49,897) (15,000)- (31,250)(31,250) (15,940) (46,250) (47,190) (68,118)(32,784) 547,033300,584 478,915267,800 Page 6 of 19 For the purpose of the consolidated statement of cash flows, the cash and cash equivalents comprise the following: Cash on hand 72 151 Bank balances 478,843 210,649 Fixed deposit placed with financial institutions - 57,000 478,915 267,800 Page 7 of 19 1(d) (i) A statement (for the issuer and group) showing either (i) all changes in equity or (ii) changes in equity other than those arising from capitalization issues and distributions to shareholders, together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - GROUP 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Balance as at 1 January 2020 Transfer to statutory common reserves Total comprehensive income for the period Dividends paid Balance as at 30 June 2020 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 Balance as at 1 January 2019 Transfer to statutory common reserves Total comprehensive income for the period Dividends paid Balance as at 30 June 2019 Other reserves Share Retained Capital Statutory common Voluntary common Controlling Non-controlling capital profits reserve reserve w elfare fund Subtotal interest interest Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 316,125 192,354 250,000 75,123 833,602 157,161 990,763 74,326 797 - - - - - - - - - - 33,614 - - - - 33,614 (948) 32,666 - - - - - - - - - 316,125 225,968 250,000 74,326 797 75,123 867,216 156,213 1,023,429 Other reserves Share Retained Capital Statutory common Voluntary common Controlling Non-controlling capital profits reserve reserve w elfare fund Subtotal interest interest Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 316,125 109,123 250,000 736,030 132,838 868,868 59,985 797 60,782 - - - - - - - - - - 30,553 - - - - 30,553 3,123 33,676 - (15,940) - - - - (15,940) - (15,940) 316,125 123,736 250,000 59,985 797 60,782 750,643 135,961 886,604 Page 8 of 19 UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY - COMPANY 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Share Capital Accumulated losses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance as at 1 January 2019 316,125 (52,907) 263,218 Total comprehensive expenditure for the period - (2,474) (2,474) Dividend paid - - - Balance as at 30 June 2019 316,125 (55,381) 260,744 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 Share Capital Accumulated losses Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Balance as at 1 January 2019 316,125 (51,006) 265,119 Total comprehensive income for the period - 17,786 17,786 Dividend paid - (15,940) (15,940) Balance as at 30 June 2019 316,125 (49,160) 266,965 Page 9 of 19 1(d) (ii) Details of any changes in the company's share capital arising from rights issue, bonus issue, share buy-backs, exercise of share options or warrants, conversion of other issues of equity securities, issue of shares for cash or as consideration for acquisition or for any other purpose since the end of the previous period reported on. State also the number of shares that may be issued on conversion of all the outstanding convertibles, as well as the number of shares held as treasury shares, if any, against the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer, as at the end of the current financial period reported on and as at the end of the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year. There were no changes in the Company's share capital since the end of the previous period reported on. There were no outstanding convertibles issued or treasury shares held by the Company as at 30 June 2020. 1(d) (iii) Total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period and as at the end of the immediately preceding year. 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 Number of issued shares (excluding 640,000,000 640,000,000 treasury shares) Number of treasury shares held NIL NIL 1(d) (iv) A statement showing all sales, transfers, disposal, cancellation and/or use of treasury shares as at the end of the current financial period reported on. Not applicable. Whether the figures have been audited or reviewed and in accordance with which auditing standard or practice.

The figures have not been audited or reviewed by the auditors. Where the figures have been audited or reviewed, the auditors' report (including any qualifications or emphasis of matter).

Not applicable. Whether the same accounting policies and methods of computation as in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements have been applied.

The Group had applied the same accounting policies and methods of computation in the financial statements for the current financial period as those adopted in the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2019. If there are any changes in the accounting policies and methods of computation, including any required by an accounting standard, what has changed, as well as the reasons for, and the effect of, the change.

There are no changes in accounting policies and methods of computation since 31 December 2019. Page 10 of 19 Earnings per ordinary share of the group for the current period reported on and the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year, after deducting any provision for preference dividends. 2nd Quarter Ended 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 RMB (cents) RMB (cents) Profit/(loss) per share for the period based on net profit attributable to owners of the parent company (a) Based on basic number of ordinary shares on issue 5.13 (0.29) No. of shares in issue (weighted average) 640,000,000 640,000,000 (b) On a fully diluted basis 5.13 (0.29) No. of shares in issue (weighted average) 640,000,000 640,000,000 Net asset value (for the issuer and group) per ordinary share based on the total number of issued shares excluding treasury shares of the issuer at the end of the (a) current financial period reported on and (b) immediately preceding financial year. Group Company 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 30/06/2020 31/12/2019 RMB RMB RMB RMB Net asset value per 1.30 0.41 0.42 1.36 ordinary share A review of the performance of the group, to the extent necessary for a reasonable understanding of the group's business. The review must discuss any significant factors that affected the turnover, costs, and earnings of the group for the current financial period reported on, including (where applicable) seasonal or cyclical factors. It must also discuss any material factors that affected the cash flow, working capital, assets or liabilities of the group during the current financial period reported on. Analysis of Revenue 2st Qtr 2st Qtr ( in RMB'000) 2020 % 2019 % Processed LPG - Total 203,636 27.8% 323,576 34.2% - Inter-company * (125,104) -17.1% (173,080) -18.3% Propylene 66,971 9.1% 83,349 8.8% Polypropylene 73,258 10.0% 81,557 8.6% MTBE 233,328 31.8% 320,192 33.8% Propylene II 136,249 18.6% 185,903 19.6% Hydrogen 49,856 6.8% 46,272 4.9% Isobutylene 30,281 4.1% 48,428 5.1% Other Gas 3,311 0.5% 5,536 0.6% Logistics & transport related services 60,854 8.3% 24,960 2.6% TOTAL 732,610 100.0% 946,693 100.0% *supplied of LPG to subsidairy Dongming Qianhai Page 11 of 19 Processed LPG

Sale of processed LPG decreases by 37.1% from RMB 323.6 million in 2Q19 to RMB 203.6 million in 2Q20. Decrease is due to lower output and average selling prices ("ASP") by 5.6% and 33.3% respectively, however the average cost of production ("ACP") seeing a greater decrease of 37.5% as compare to 2Q19. Propylene

Sale of propylene decreases by 19.6% from RMB 83.3 million in 2Q19 to RMB 66.9 million in 2Q20. Production output and ASP decrease by 8.9% and 11.8% respectively but being offset by decrease in ACP of 17.7% as compare to 2Q19. Polypropylene

Polypropylene decreases by 10.2% from RMB 81.5 million in 2Q19 to RMB 73.2 million in 2Q20. Though the production output increase by 0.7%, both the ASP and ACP during the reporting period decreases by 10.8% and 17.6% respectively as compare to 2Q19. MTBE

MTBE decreases by 27.1% from RMB 320.2 million in 2Q19 to RMB 233.3 million in 2Q20. Despite production output increase by 8.7%, ASP and ACP during the reporting period decreases significantly by 32.9% and 39.3% respectively as compare to 2Q19. Propylene II

Propylene II decreases by 26.7% from RMB 185.9 million in 2Q19 to RMB 136.2 million in 2Q20. Mainly due to decrease in production output and ASP during the reporting periods by 17.1% and 11.6% respectively as compare to 2Q19. Hydrogen

Hydrogen is mainly transacted with an affiliate party for its production utilities consumption. During the periods, production output increases by 7.7% resulted the revenue to increase from RMB 46.2 million in 2Q19 to RMB 49.8 million in 2Q20. Isobutylene

Isobutylene decreases by 37.5% from RMB 48.2 million in 2Q2019 to RMB 30.3 million in 2Q20. Mainly due to production output, ASP and ACP during the reporting periods decreases by 5.2%, 34.0% and 44.8% respectively as compare to 2Q19. Logistics & transport related service

Revenue from this business increase by 143.8% from RMB 24.9 million in 2Q19 to RMB 60.8 million in 2Q20. Increase is mainly due to acquire of a new customer in Jiangsu area and increase in demands from existing customers. Page 12 of 19 Gross profit Gross profit increase from RMB 15.0 million in 2Q19 to RMB 66.2 million in 2Q20, mainly due to much higher decrease in average cost of production recorded during the reporting periods as compare to the decrease in average selling prices, couple with increase in revenue generated from logistics and transport related services. Other income and expenses Other income Comprise mainly bank interest earned amounted to RMB 0.8 million on short-term deposits placed with financial institution. Balances are from a traffic incident compensation and grant from the Heze city government for 科技创新发展资金. Administration costs

Increase is mainly due to the increases of production workers employed for the new polypropylene plant, an addition of RMB 2.3 million during the reporting period. Finance expense

Interests incurred mainly RMB 9.0M on loan from non-controlling interest and balance on the bank borrowing. The Group made a profit of RMB 32.8 million in 2Q20 attributed to the equity holders of the company, as compared to a loss of RMB 1.9 million in 2Q19. Balance Sheet Highlights on changes in balance sheet items of the Group are as follows ;- Property, plant and equipment The increase mainly due to the capitalisation of initial costs on the construction-in-progress of newly polypropylene production plant in subsidiary Dongming Hengchang. As of reporting date a total of RMB 529.6 million has been capitalised. Right-of-use assets / lease liabilities As a result of the adoption of SFRS (I)-16 on 1 January 2019, the Group recognised its existing operating lease arrangements as right-of-use assets with corresponding lease liabilities. Adjustments will be made annually. Inventories Inventories comprise mainly the finished goods and value at cost. Bank Borrowing Comprise of two bank borrowing as follow;- Bank borrowing relates to a long-term capital loan obtained from the bank by subsidiary Dongming Qianhai. The loan is carrying an interest rate of 4.75% per annum with a fixed repayment term of RMB 31.25 million in each quarterly till settle fully by March FY 2021. Page 13 of 19 Dongming hengchang has obtained a new long-term capital loan from bank to financing the new polypropylene construction. The loan is carrying at interest rate of 4.41% per annum and repayment is scheduled to commence from June of FY2021. Non-controlling interest Represent 30% controlling stake in subsidiary Dongming Qianhai by Dongming Petrochem Group. Loan from non-controlling interests Pending a long term loan agreement to be approved by shareholders, this Loans which is from non-controlling interest Dongming Petrochem Group to financing the working capital use in Dongming Qianhai prior to acquisition completed, has been converted to interim short-term loan for 2 April 2020 to 1 October 2020. Another loan repayment of RMB 15 million will be in September 2020. Loan is unsecured and bearing interest at 4.35% per annum. (also refers to above 1(b)(iI) Details of collateral (3)) Cash flow During the reporting periods, the group generated RMB 139.2 million net cash from operating, offset RMB 161.0 and RMB 46.2 million net cash used in both investing and financing activities, respectively. As a result, the Group's cash and cash equivalent amounted to RMB 478.9 million. Where a forecast, or a prospect statement, has been previously disclosed to shareholders, any variance between it and the actual results.

None. 10 A commentary at the date of the announcement of the significant trends and competitive conditions of the industry in which the group operates and any known factors or events that may affect the group in the next reporting period and the next 12 months. COVID-19 had a significant impact on the global economy in the first half of 2020. The Chinese government has introduced huge stimulus including preferential tax policies to try cushion part of thenegative impact of the virus. As the Group maneuver through this challenging operating environment, the safety of our employees is of utmost importance to us. Upon the outbreak of the virus, the Group has immediately set up an epidemic prevention task group to implement the necessary measures needed to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and the smooth continuity of our operations. These measures include temperature measurement of incoming personnel, contact tracing for outsiders, and distribution of disinfectant and mask protective equipment to our employees. We have also granted RMB1,000 to each of our employees as subsidies for their epidemic prevention measures. Nonetheless, COVID-19 has had an impact on our operations. The Group saw a significant drop in sales volume which resulted in a decline in our revenue and an increase in our product inventory backlog. Focus will be on the production of polypropylene as the demand for polypropylene fibre continues to be robust, as it is used in the production of protective surgical masks and related products manufacturing. Most of our payment terms for sales of petrochemical products have been cash on delivery. Consequently, the Group does not have a significant number of receivables in relation to the revenue. The majority of the trade receivables held on our balance sheet pertains to our transport and logistic business, which the Page 14 of 19 Group adopted a stringent customer policy, the Group will only transact with customers of credible and proven credit history and obtaining sufficient security where appropriate to mitigate credit risk. The construction of the new polypropylene production plant, which has an annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes/year, also remains on track and is scheduled to be commencing production trial-run by the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. We will continue to be prudent in cash flow management while managingrisks and focusing on cost efficiency and stable production. 11 Dividend (a) Current Financial Period Reported On Any dividend recommended for the current financial period reported on? None. (b) Corresponding Period of the Immediately Preceding Financial Year Any dividend declared for the corresponding period of the immediately preceding financial year? None. (c) Date payable Not applicable. (d) Books closure date Not applicable. 12 If no dividend has been declared / recommended, a statement to that effect. No dividend has been declared / recommended for the half-year ended 30 June 2020. 13 If the Group has obtained a general mandate from shareholders for IPTs, the aggregate value of such transactions as required under Rule 920(1)(a)(ii). If no IPT mandate has been obtained, a statement to that effect., Note Rule 920(1)(a)(ii) - An issuer must announce the aggregate value of transactions conducted pursuant to the general mandate (if any) for interested person transactions for the financial periods which it is required to report on pursuant to Rule 705. Page 15 of 19 Name of Interested Person Aggregate value of all Aggregate value of all interested person transactions interested person transactions during the financial year under conducted during the financial review (excluding transactions year under review under less than $100,000 and shareholders' mandate transactions conducted under pursuant to Rule 920 shareholders' mandate (excluding transactions less pursuant to Rule 920) than $100,000) For periods from April 2020 to June 2020 ;- Dongming Zhongyou Fuel and Petrochemical Company Limited (东 明 中 油 燃 料 石 化 有 限 公 司) - Purchase of raw LPG RMB 332,815,891 - Purchase of utilities RMB 2,023,713 - Logistics & transport related RMB 2,319,745 services provided to - Sale of waste oil RMB 2,212,490 Shandong Dongming Petrochem Group Co., Ltd. (山东东明石化集团 有限公司) - Purchase of utilities, part & RMB 2,157,010 components - Sale of processed LPG RMB 11,974,988 - Logistics & transport related RMB 21,180 services provided to - Accrued Interest on loan from RMB 9,056,562 non-controlling interest Dongming Runze Petrochemical Co., Ltd (东明润泽化工有限公司) - Purchase of utilities, part & RMB 11,858,652 components - Sale of Hydrogen gas RMB 49,856,322 - Sale of utilities RMB 7,285,407 Dongming Crude Oil Distribution Co., Ltd (东明石油经销有限公司) - Purchase of processed LPG RMB 11,713,250 - Logistics & transport related RMB 13,922,623 services provided to Page 16 of 19 - Consignment fee RMB 933,521 Shandong Dongming Lishu Petroluem Co., Ltd (山东东明梨树 化学有限公司 - Sales of processed LPG RMB 54,108,844 - Purchase of LPG RMB 38,864,348 - Purchase of utilities RMB 3,490 Dongming Runming Oil Products Distribution Co., Limited (东明润明油 品销售有限公司) - Logistics & transport related RMB 10,470 services provide to 14. NEGATIVE CONFIRMATION BY THE BOARD PURSUANT TO RULE 705(5) The Board of Directors has confirmed that, to the best of their knowledge, nothing has come to their attention which may render these financial results to be false or misleading in any material aspect. PART II - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR FULL YEAR ANNOUNCEMENT (This part is not applicable to Q1, Q2, Q3 or Half Year Results) Segmented revenue and results for business or geographical segments (of the group) in the form presented in the issuer's most recently audited annual financial statements, with comparative information for the immediately preceding year.

Not applicable. In the review of performance, the factors leading to any material changes in contributions to turnover and earnings by the business or geographical segments.

Not applicable. A breakdown of sales. Not applicable. 18 A breakdown of the total annual dividend (in dollar value) for the issuer's latest full year and its previous full year. Not applicable. Page 17 of 19 19 Disclosure of person occupying a managerial position in the issuer or any of its principal subsidiaries who is a relative of a director or chief executive officer or substantial shareholder of the issuer pursuant to Rule 704(11) in the format below. If there are no such persons, the issuer must make an appropriate negative statement. Name Age Family Current position Details of changes in relationship with and duties, and duties and position any director and/or the year the held, if any, during the substantial position was held year shareholder Li Xiangping 60 Father of Li Zhi, Non-Executive None non-executive Chairman Since Director of the 2006, Substantial Company shareholder of the Company. Li Zhi 35 Son of Mr Li Non-Executive Appointed in year Xiangping, the Director of the 2019. Non-Executive Company Since Chairman of the 2019 Company BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ZHANG LIU CHENG EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER Page 18 of 19 CONFIRMATION BY THE BOARD PURSUANT TO RULE 705(5) OF THE SGX-ST LISTING MANUAL We, Zhang Liucheng and Li Xiang Ping, being Directors of the Company, do hereby confirm for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company that, to the best of our knowledge, nothing has come to the attention of the Board of Directors of the Company which may render the unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2020 to be false or misleading in any material aspect. On behalf of the Board of Directors Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited ______________________ ______________________ Zhang Liucheng Li Xiang Ping Executive Director and Non-executive Chairman Chief Executive Officer Page 19 of 19 Attachments Original document

