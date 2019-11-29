Sinotruk Hong Kong : CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND MEMBER OF THE STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED
中 國 重 汽 (香 港) 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3808)
CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,
MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE
AND MEMBER OF THE STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE
RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND MEMBER OF THE STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that, Mr. Jörg Mommertz ("Mr. Mommertz") has tendered his resignation as an executive Director, a member of the executive committee of the Company (the "Executive Committee") and a member of the strategy and investment committee of the Company (the "Strategy and Investment Committee") with effect from 30 November 2019 due to rearrangement of his job assignment.
Mr. Mommertz has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Mommertz and acknowledge his great contribution to the Company during his tenure of service with the highest regard.
APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND MEMBER OF THE STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE
The Board is pleased to further announce that, following the resignation of Mr. Mommertz, Mr. Richard von Braunschweig ("Mr. von Braunschweig") has been appointed as an executive Director, a member of the Executive Committee and a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee with effect from 30 November 2019.
The biographical details of Mr. von Braunschweig are set out below:
Mr. Richard von Braunschweig, aged 46, obtained his law degree at the Universities of Heidelberg and Dresden, Germany, and successfully passed his second state exam in 2000 in Düsseldorf, Germany. Mr. von Braunschweig has more than 18 years of experience in consulting and mergers and acquisitions in global companies.
From 2001 to 2005, Mr. von Braunschweig served as a senior consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers corporate finance advisory in Frankfurt. In 2006, Mr. von Braunschweig joined MAN SE, a company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Stock code: ISIN DE:0005937007, WKN: 593700) and a substantial shareholder of the Company, and built up the mergers & acquisition department within MAN SE and its subsidiaries. Mr. von Braunschweig was responsible for the management and implementation of multiple mergers and acquisitions transactions, both nationally and internationally. From 2010 to 2014, Mr. von Braunschweig held management positions within MAN SE as the head of international finance cooperations and within MAN Financial Services as the head of strategy & corporate development. Since 2015, Mr. von Braunschweig was appointed head of cooperations, M&A in MAN Truck & Bus SE.
Mr. von Braunschweig has entered into a service agreement with the Company for a fixed term of three years and will receive emoluments of RMB550,700 per annum, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. von Braunschweig's remuneration was determined by the Board with reference to the remuneration of all Directors and also his responsibilities, and will be subject to annual review and adjustment by the Board based on its year-end evaluation and assessment.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. von Braunschweig (i) has no other relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company, (ii) is not interested or deemed to be interested in shares or underlying shares within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571), and (iii) does not hold any other positions within the Company or other members of the Group. Mr. von Braunschweig has not been a director of any listed companies in the past three years.
Mr. von Braunschweig has not been involved in any of the events under rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. von Braunschweig that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.
The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Mr. von Braunschweig on his appointment as an executive Director of the Company.
By order of the Board
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited
Cai Dong
Chairman of the Board and President
Ji'nan, PRC, 29 November 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of the Company consists of seven executive directors of the Company including Mr. Cai Dong, Mr. Wang Shanpo, Mr. Liu Wei, Mr. Liu Peimin, Mr. Dai Lixin, Mr. Sun Chenglong and Mr. Jo¨ rg Mommertz; four non-executive directors of the Company including Mr. Andreas Hermann Renschler, Mr. Joachim Gerhard Drees, Mr. Jiang Kui and Ms. Annette Danielski; and six independent non-executive directors of the Company including Dr. Lin Zhijun, Mr. Yang Weicheng, Dr. Wang Dengfeng, Mr. Zhao Hang, Mr. Liang Qing and Mr. Lyu Shousheng.
