Sinotruk Hong Kong : CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND MEMBER OF THE STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

中 國 重 汽 (香 港) 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3808)

CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR,

MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

AND MEMBER OF THE STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND MEMBER OF THE STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors", each a "Director") of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that, Mr. Jörg Mommertz ("Mr. Mommertz") has tendered his resignation as an executive Director, a member of the executive committee of the Company (the "Executive Committee") and a member of the strategy and investment committee of the Company (the "Strategy and Investment Committee") with effect from 30 November 2019 due to rearrangement of his job assignment.

Mr. Mommertz has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board, and there are no matters relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Mommertz and acknowledge his great contribution to the Company during his tenure of service with the highest regard.

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE AND MEMBER OF THE STRATEGY AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

The Board is pleased to further announce that, following the resignation of Mr. Mommertz, Mr. Richard von Braunschweig ("Mr. von Braunschweig") has been appointed as an executive Director, a member of the Executive Committee and a member of the Strategy and Investment Committee with effect from 30 November 2019.