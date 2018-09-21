Sinotruk Hong Kong : ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

Log in
ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

09/21/2018 | 02:59am CEST

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited ʕ਷ࠠӛ€࠰ಥϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮ : 3808)

ELECTION OF MEANS OF RECEIPT AND LANGUAGE OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

21 September 2018

Dear Shareholder,

INTRODUCTION

Pursuant to the section 833 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong), Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and articles of association of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company"), the Company is permitted to supply the Corporate Communication(Note) to Shareholders either (i) in print form, in English and/or Chinese ("Print Version") or (ii) by reading through browsing the Company's website atwww.sinotruk.com("Website Means"). We write to ascertain your preference in receiving future Corporate Communication.

ELECTION OF THE MEANS OF RECEIPT OF THE CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

You may elect to obtain the Corporate Communication of the Company in Print Version or by Website Means.

If you wish to obtain the Corporate Communication by Website Means in the future, you do not need to take any action in response to this letter.

If you wish to receive Corporate Communication in Print Version, please complete the enclosed reply form in reverse side and sign and return it by post (using the mailing label at the bottom of the reply form) to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar - Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited.

If the Company or its Hong Kong share registrar does not receive the enclosed duly signed reply form by 21 October 2018, you are deemed to consent to receive Corporate Communication by Website Means only, and a notification letter of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be mailed to you.

You have the right at any time to send notice to change the election of means of receipt and language of the Corporate Communication by email toprintrequest2shk@sinotrukhk.comto the Company or in writing to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive all Corporate Communication by Website Means, the Company will promptly, upon your request, send the Corporate Communication to you in your selected Print Version free of charge.

Should you have any queries about this letter, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 3102 3810 during business hours between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send email toprintrequest2shk@sinotrukhk.com.

Yours faithfully,

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited

Note: "Corporate Communication" means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of any holders of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual reports together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular and (f) a proxy form.

፯኿ϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʘ௄ࢰʿႧԊو͉

΢Зٰ؇j

ၫԊ ࣬ኽʮ̡ૢԷ€࠰ಥجԷୋ 622 ௝ୋ 833 ૢe࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ٙᗇՎɪ̹஝ۆ'ʿʕ਷ࠠӛ€࠰ಥϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ٙʮ̡௝೻୚ۆ'd ͉ʮ̡̙ (i) ˸ʕ˖ʿŊאߵ˖Ⴁ௪ٙΙՏ͉€˜ΙՏ͉™א (ii) ீཀ͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.sinotruk.com ˸Զᓭᚎ€˜ၣ१˙ό™Σٰ؇౤Զʮ̡ஷৃ€ڝൗfତ तԸՌ˸ᆽ֛ ტɨ࿁ϗ՟˚ܝʮ̡ஷৃٙจΣ፯኿f

࿁ϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃ௄ࢰٙ፯኿ ტɨ̙˸፯኿˸ΙՏ͉אၣ१˙όᐏ੻͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃf

ტɨ፯኿ஷཀ˸ၣ१˙όᐏ੻͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃdۆ

ტɨೌც࿁ϤڦՌમ՟΂ОБਗf

ࡊ ტɨҎૐϗ՟ΙՏ͉dۆ ტɨ඲෬Ѽ͉ڦՌߠࠦٙΫૢdᖦ໇ԨԴ͜Ϋૢɨ˙ٙඉ੔ᅺᜀਗ਼Ϋૢ੔Ϋ͉ʮ̡࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈÑ࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ ೮াϞࠢʮ̡f

ࡊ͉߰ʮ̡א͉ʮ̡࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ׵ 2018 ϋ 10 ˜ 21 ˚ʘۃ͊ϗՑ ٙʮ̡ஷৃd͉ʮ̡˸ඉ੔ஷٝ ტɨϞᗫʮ̡ஷৃʊ̊೮ί͉ʮ̡ၣ१f

ტɨ࿁͉ڦՌٙΫૢdۆ

ტɨਗ਼஗ൖމʊΝจ̥˸ၣ१˙όϗ՟͉ʮ̡

ტɨ̙ᎇࣛ˸ཥඉ˙ό೯৔Ї printrequest2shk@sinotrukhk.com אڦՌഗʚ͉ʮ̡࠰ಥٰ΅೮াஈdήѧމ࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 17M ᅽ˸ஷٝҷᜊϞᗫʮ̡ஷৃٙϗ՟௄ࢰʿႧԊو͉fуԴ ტɨʊ፯኿א஗ൖމʊΝจ˸ၣ१˙όᐏ੻͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃd͉ʮ̡ਗ਼׵ϗՑ ტɨࠅӋ ܝԘуе൬੔೯ ტɨה፯኿ٙΙՏ͉f

ტɨνϞ΂Оၾ͉ڦՌϞᗫٙဲਪdሗߧཥ͉ʮ̡ཥ༑ᆠᇞ (852) 3102 3810d፬ʮࣛගމ݋ಂɓЇʞ€ʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹ 10 ͍ࣛЇɨʹ 5 ͍ࣛא˸ཥ ඉ೯৔Ї printrequest2shk@sinotrukhk.comf

ʕ਷ࠠӛ€࠰ಥϞࠢʮ̡ ᔫ઼ 2018 ϋ 9 ˜ 21˚

ڝൗj˜ʮ̡ஷৃ™у͉ʮ̡̊೯אਗ਼ʚ̊೯˸ԶՉ΂ОᗇՎܵϞɛਞ๫אમ՟Бਗʘ΂О˖΁dܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵j(a) ໨ԫజѓeϋజஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓʿৌਕజѓ࿜ ࠅνቇ͜i(b) ʕಂజѓʿʕಂజѓ࿜ࠅνቇ͜i(c) ึᙄஷѓi(d) ɪ̹˖΁i(e) ஷՌʿ (f) ։΂˾ڌڌࣸf

Name(s) of Shareholder(s):

ٰ؇֑Τj

Address: ήѧj

Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS ሗ͜ߵ˖ฺ͍෬ᄳ

Reply Form Ϋૢ

To:

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company")

ߧ:

ʕ਷ࠠӛ€࠰ಥϞࠢʮ̡€˜ʮ̡™

(Stock Code: 3808)

€ٰ΅˾໮ :3808

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

຾࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇ 183

183 Queen's Road East,

Υձʕː 17M

Wanchai, Hong Kong

I/We would like to receive the print version of the Corporate Communication of the Company in the manner as indicated below until further notice: ͉ɛ / ҢࡁҎૐ˸ɨΐ˙όϗ՟ ൮ʮ̡ʘʮ̡ஷৃʘΙՏ͉ٜЇ̤Бஷٝj

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

€ሗ੽ɨΐ፯኿ʕ , සίՉʕɓࡈ٤ࣸʫྌɪ˜X™໮

to receive the English print version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; සϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʘߵ˖ΙՏ͉i

to receive the Chinese print version of all future Corporate Communication ONLY; OR සϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʘʕ˖ΙՏ͉iא

to receive both English and Chinese print versions of all future Corporate Communication.

Νࣛϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʘߵ˖ʿʕ˖ΙՏ͉f

Signature

Contact telephone number

Date

ᖦΤ

ᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁ

˚ಂ

Notes ڝൗ:

  • 1. If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Reply Form in order to be valid.

    ν᙮ᑌΤٰ؇dۆ͉Ϋૢ඲͟༈Τ׵͉ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ɪఱᑌΤܵϞٰ΅Չ֑ΤЗΐ࠯Зٰٙ؇ᖦ໇d˙މϞࣖf

  • 2. Shareholders are entitled to change the election of means of receipt and language of the Company's Corporate Communication at any time by email toprintrequest2shk@sinotrukhk.comor in writing to the Company's Hong Kong share registrar - Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

    ٰ؇Ϟᛆᎇࣛ˸ཥඉ˙ό೯৔Ї printrequest2shk@sinotrukhk.com אڦՌഗʚ͉ʮ̡ʘ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ - ࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮া Ϟࠢʮ̡dήѧމ࠰ಥᝄ˺ެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 17M ᅽࠅӋһҷϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʘϗ՟௄ࢰʿႧԊو͉f

  • 3. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

    νί͉ڌࣸЪ̈൴ཀɓධ፯኿eא͊ϞЪ̈፯኿eא͊Ϟᖦ໇eאίՉ˼˙ࠦ෬ᄳʔ͍ᆽdۆ͉ڌࣸਗ਼ึЪᄻf

  • 4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Reply Form.

    މеπဲd΂Оί͉Ϋૢɪٙᕘ̮ܸͪd͉ʮ̡ਗ਼ʔʚஈଣf

ඉ੔ᅺᜀ MAILING LABEL

ტɨ੔ΫϤΫૢࣛdሗਗ਼ඉ੔ᅺᜀ਒൨׵ڦ܆ɪf

࠰ಥʕ̯ᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡

νί͉ಥҳ੔ˡ඲൨ɪඉୃf

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

Limited

to return this Reply Form to us.

ᔊکΫඉ໮ᇁ Freepost No. 37

No postage is necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

࠰ಥ Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 00:58:01 UTC
