SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED (3808)
Sinotruk Hong Kong : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 3...

01/02/2019 | 08:39am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

3808

Description :Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

Balance at close of

preceding month

2,760,993,339

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

Nil

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

month

2,760,993,339

N/A

N/A

N/A

No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelled

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

LapsedNilNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

1.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Currency of Amount at closeamount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 07:38:05 UTC
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 61 157 M
EBIT 2018 5 328 M
Net income 2018 4 019 M
Finance 2018 10 803 M
Yield 2018 6,24%
P/E ratio 2018 7,60
P/E ratio 2019 8,05
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,26x
Capitalization 28 603 M
Chart SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 10,9  CNY
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Cai Chairman & President
Shan Po Wang Executive Director & Chief Engineer
Zheng Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhi Jun Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Liu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED0.00%4 176
VOLVO-24.07%27 894
MAN SE0.00%15 218
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%3 680
JUNGHEINRICH AG0.00%1 257
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO LTD--.--%1 087
