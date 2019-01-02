Sinotruk Hong Kong : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 3...

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedSinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
3808
Description :Ordinary Shares
No. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference shares
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Stock code :
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
(State currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
2,760,993,339
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
2,760,993,339
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelled
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
LapsedNilNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
1.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Currency of Amount at closeamount outstandingof preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A