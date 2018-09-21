Sinotruk Hong Kong : Notice of Publication of 2018 Interim Report (Current Corporate Communication)

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited ʕ਷ࠠӛ€࠰ಥϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮ : 3808)

Notice of Publication of 2018 Interim Report

("Current Corporate Communication")

21 September 2018

Dear Non-registered Holder(Note),

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.sinotruk.com and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at (www.hkexnews.hk) ("HKExnews"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of our website, clicking "Financial Report"h"Interim Report" for 2018 Interim report, then clicking the name of document for viewing or browsing the same through the HKExnews. If you have previously chosen to receive corporate communication in print form ("Print Version"), your selected Print Version of the Current Corporate Communication are enclosed.

For the purpose of actively fulfilling our social responsibility to protect the environment, we recommend you to read the corporate communication published on the Company's website ("Website Means").

You may at any time choose either to receive the corporate communication by Website Means or to receive, free of charge, the Print Version (in English language version only, in Chinese language version only or in both language versions), notwithstanding any wish to the contrary you have previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to change the election of means of receipt and language of the Current Corporate Communication and all future corporate communication, please complete and sign the Change Request Form printed at the reverse side of this letter and return it to the Company by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Change Request Form (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp) or email the information contained on this Change Request Form such as your name, address and request to ccassholders2shk@sinotrukhk.com.

Should you have any queries about this letter or how to access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website, please call the Company's hotline at (852) 3102 3810 between 10:00 am and 5:00 pm from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send email to ccassholders2shk@sinotrukhk.com.

Yours faithfully,

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered Holder ("Non-registered Holder" means such person or company whose shares in the

Company are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive relevant corporate communications of the Company).

2018 ϋʕಂజѓ €˜͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃ™ʘ೯бஷٝ

΢Зڢ೮াܵϞɛ€ڝൗj

͉ʮ̡͉ٙϣʮ̡ஷৃٙʕeߵ˖و͉ʊɪ༱׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ (www.sinotruk.com) ʿ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡מᚣ׸ ၣ१ (www.hkexnews.hk€) ˜מᚣ׸ၣ१™dᛇڎᓭᚎfሗί͉ʮ̡ၣ१˴ࠫܲ˜ҳ༟٫˂ή™ɓධdΎܲ˜ৌਕజѓ™h ˜ʕಂజѓ™ݟ޶ 2018 ϋʕಂజѓdܝܲ˖΁Τ၈ක઼ݟቡאίמᚣ׸ၣ१ᓭᚎϞᗫ˖΁fϤ̮d߰ ტɨಀ፯኿˸ ΙՏ͉˙όϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃ€˜ΙՏ͉™dᔫ͵࣬ኽ ტɨٙ፯኿ڝɪ͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃʘΙՏ͉f

މጐ฽ᄵБ͉ʮ̡ڭᚐᐑྤٟٙึப΂d͉ʮོ̡Ꮈ ტɨஷཀ͉ʮ̡ၣ१ᓭᚎʮ̡ஷৃ€˜ၣ१˙ό™f

ტɨ̙ᎇࣛһҷϘۃಀΣ͉ʮ̡Ъ̈ٙϞᗫϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙ௄ࢰאႧԊو͉ٙ፯኿dਗ਼Չһҷމස˸ၣ१˙όאе൬ ˸ΙՏ͉˙ό€̙፯኿̥ϗ՟ߵ˖ΙՏ͉e̥ϗ՟ʕ˖ΙՏ͉אΝࣛϗ՟ʕeߵ˖ΙՏ͉ϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃfν ტɨ૧ һҷ͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃձʦܝהϞʮ̡ஷৃʘϗ՟˙όʿႧԊو͉dሗ෬Ѽʿᖦ໇ί͉ՌߠࠦٙһҷܸͪΫૢdԨԴ͜һ ҷܸͪΫૢɨ˙ٙඉ੔ᅺᜀ੔Ϋ͉ʮ̡€νί࠰ಥҳ੔dˡ඲൨ɪඉୃiщۆdሗ൨ɪቇ຅ඉୃdאਗ਼һҷܸͪΫૢ ʘ༟ࣘν ტɨ֑ٙΤeήѧʿࠅӋ˸ཥඉ˙ό೯৔Ї ccassholders2shk@sinotrukhk.comf

ტɨνϞ΂Оၾ͉ڦՌϞᗫٙဲਪאνОί͉ʮ̡ၣ१ɪ՟੻͉ϣʮ̡ஷৃdሗߧཥ͉ʮ̡ཥ༑ᆠᇞ (852) 3102 3810 d፬ʮࣛගމ݋ಂɓЇʞ€ʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹ 10 ͍ࣛЇɨʹ 5 ͍ࣛא˸ཥඉ೯৔Ї ccassholders2shk@sinotrukhk.comf

ʕ਷ࠠӛ€࠰ಥϞࠢʮ̡ ᔫ઼

2018 ϋ 9 ˜ 21˚

ڝൗj ϤՌ΁ɗΣ͉ʮ̡ʘڢ೮াܵϞɛ€˜ڢ೮াܵϞɛ™ܸ͉ʮٰ̡΅π׳׵ʕ̯ഐၑʿʹϗӻ୕ٙɛɻאʮ̡dԨஷཀ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ʔࣛ

Σ͉ʮ̡೯̈ஷٝdҎૐϗՑ޴ᗫʮ̡ஷৃ೯̈f

To: Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (the "Company") һҷܸͪΫૢ ߧj ʕ਷ࠠӛ€࠰ಥϞࠢʮ̡€˜ʮ̡™ (Stock Code: 3808) €ٰ΅˾໮j3808 Units 2102-2103, China Merchants Tower ࠰ಥʍፕ༸ʕ 168-200 ໮ Shun Tak Centre ڦᅃʕːםਠ҅ɽข 168-200 Connaught Road Central 2102-2103 ܃ Hong Kong

Change Request Form

I/We would like to receive the corporate communication of the Company which are relevant to me/ us ("Corporate Communication") in the manner as indicated below until further notice. Corporate Communication include but not limited to (a) the directors' report, annual reports together with a copy of the auditor's report and, where applicable, summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document and (e) a circular.

͉ɛŊҢࡁҎૐ˸ɨΐ˙όϗ՟ ൮ʮ̡ʘቇ͜׵͉ɛŊҢࡁٙʮ̡ஷৃ€˜ʮ̡ஷৃ™ٜЇ̤Бஷٝfʮ̡ஷৃܼ̍ Шʔࠢ׵j(a) ໨ԫ҅జѓeϋజஹΝࣨᅰࢪజѓʿৌਕజѓ࿜ࠅνቇ͜i(b) ʕಂజѓʕಂజѓ࿜ࠅνቇ͜i(c) ึᙄ ஷѓi(d) ɪ̹˖΁ʿ (e) ஷՌf

(Please mark ONLY ONE (X) of the following boxes)

€ሗ੽ɨΐ፯኿ʕdසίՉʕɓࡈ٤ࣸʫྌɪ˜X™໮

to read Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving print copies and receive a notification letter of the publication of Corporate Communication; ᓭᚎί͉ʮ̡ၣ१೯ڌʘʮ̡ஷৃd˸˾ಁΙՏ͉dԨϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʊ̊೯ٙஷٝڦՌi

to receive the English print version of Corporate Communication ONLY; සϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʘߵ˖ΙՏ͉i

to receive the Chinese print version of Corporate Communication ONLY; OR සϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʘʕ˖ΙՏ͉iא

to receive both English and Chinese print versions of Corporate Communication.

Νࣛϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃʘߵ˖ʿʕ˖ΙՏ͉f

Name(s) of Non-registered Holder(s):

ڢ೮াܵϞɛ֑Τj

Address: ήѧj

(Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS ሗ͜ߵ˖ฺ͍෬ᄳ)

Signature Contact telephone number Date ᖦΤ ᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁ ˚ಂ Notes ڝൗj

1. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void. νί͉ڌࣸЪ̈൴ཀɓධ፯኿eא͊ϞЪ̈፯኿eא͊Ϟᖦ໇eאίՉ˼˙ࠦ෬ᄳʔ͍ᆽdۆ͉ڌࣸਗ਼ึЪᄻf

2. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this Change Request Form. މеπဲd΂ОίһҷܸͪΫૢɪٙᕘ̮ܸͪd͉ʮ̡ਗ਼ʔʚஈଣf

