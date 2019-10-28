Sinotruk Hong Kong : Tan Xuguang Won the Honorary Title of "the Most Beautiful Striver"

On the morning of September 25, the 'Most Beautiful Striver' commendation conference was held in the Great Hall of the People. Tang Xuguang, the Secretary of Party Committee and chairman of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, Secretary of Party Committee and chairman of CNHTC, Chairman of Weichai Group, won the honorary title of 'The Most Beautiful Striver'.

In accordance with the unified deployment of the CPC Central Committee, for the grand celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the extensive implementation of advanced model learning and publicity activities, nine departments including the Central Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee jointly organized a learning and publicity campaign under the title of 'The Most Beautiful Striver'.

The campaign was mainly composed of recommendation submission, mass voting, review and announcement, publicity and release, study and practice, etc., and it was to select and commend the advanced models from production lines and the masses in various fields of various regions in the 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China.