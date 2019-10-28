Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited    3808   HK3808041546

SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

(3808)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sinotruk Hong Kong : Tan Xuguang Won the Honorary Title of "the Most Beautiful Striver"

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 10:42pm EDT

On the morning of September 25, the 'Most Beautiful Striver' commendation conference was held in the Great Hall of the People. Tang Xuguang, the Secretary of Party Committee and chairman of Shandong Heavy Industry Group, Secretary of Party Committee and chairman of CNHTC, Chairman of Weichai Group, won the honorary title of 'The Most Beautiful Striver'.

In accordance with the unified deployment of the CPC Central Committee, for the grand celebration of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the extensive implementation of advanced model learning and publicity activities, nine departments including the Central Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee jointly organized a learning and publicity campaign under the title of 'The Most Beautiful Striver'.

The campaign was mainly composed of recommendation submission, mass voting, review and announcement, publicity and release, study and practice, etc., and it was to select and commend the advanced models from production lines and the masses in various fields of various regions in the 70 years since the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Disclaimer

Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 02:41:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMIT
10/28SINOTRUK HONG KONG : Tan Xuguang Won the Honorary Title of "the Most Beautiful S..
PU
10/25SINOTRUK HONG KONG : Announcement of unaudited financial information of a subsid..
PU
10/07SINOTRUK HONG KONG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
09/29SINOTRUK HONG KONG : Voluntary announcement gratuitous transfer of equity intere..
PU
09/19SINOTRUK HONG KONG : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Non-Register..
PU
09/19SINOTRUK HONG KONG : Election of means of receipt and language of corporate comm..
PU
09/19SINOTRUK HONG KONG : Notification Letter and Change Request Form to Registered S..
PU
08/30SINOTRUK HONG KONG : Announcement of unaudited financial information of a subsid..
PU
08/21EXCLUSIVE : Daimler to make Mercedes Benz-branded heavy trucks in China - source..
RE
08/02SINOTRUK HONG KONG : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities ..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 60 226 M
EBIT 2019 5 714 M
Net income 2019 4 264 M
Finance 2019 13 426 M
Yield 2019 5,25%
P/E ratio 2019 7,33x
P/E ratio 2020 7,18x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 30 861 M
Chart SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 13,22  CNY
Last Close Price 11,18  CNY
Spread / Highest target 100%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dong Cai Chairman & President
Shan Po Wang Executive Director & Chief Engineer
Zhi Jun Lin Independent Non-Executive Director
Wei Liu Executive Director
Pei Min Liu Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED6.90%4 396
VOLVO25.79%30 707
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO LTD--.--%5 230
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT1.40%2 603
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.2.63%940
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION13.00%809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group