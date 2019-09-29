Sinotruk Hong Kong : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT GRATUITOUS TRANSFER OF EQUITY INTEREST IN INDIRECT HOLDING COMPANY

The completion of the Gratuitous Transfer is also subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations of the PRC, including but not limited to, the grant of the appropriate approval/clearance pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Review Notification for Concentrations of Undertakings (經營者集中反壟斷審 查申報). Please refer to "III. Implications under the relevant rules and regulations" of this announcement for details.

The Delegation Agreement

As per the Notice, on 27 September 2019, Shandong Investment and SHIG entered into the Delegation Agreement containing the following terms:

Parties:(i) Shandong Investment, as delegator

(ii) SHIG, as delegatee

Delegation of equity Shandong Investment, as holder of 20% equity

holder's rights: interest in CNHTC, shall irrevocably delegate (授權委托) the equity holder's rights (including the voting rights), but excluding the asset and income rights (資產收益權), attached to such equity interest in CNHTC (the "Delegated Equity") to SHIG for nil consideration. The said asset and income rights (資產收益權) include the rights related to the assets attributable to the relevant equity holder (股東相關財產性權利) such as the right to dividend (分紅權).

Other terms:Shandong Investment should give prior written notification to SHIG and obtain the approval of Shandong SASAC (as defined below), if it is to pledge, or create any third party encumbrance or transfer restrictions on its equity interest in

CNHTC.

During the term of the Delegation Agreement, if the total amount and/or percentage of the Delegated Equity changes as a result of any increase or reduction of capital, or capitalisation of surplus reserve of CNHTC, etc., the amount and/or percentage of the equity interest subject to the Delegation Agreement shall be adjusted accordingly.