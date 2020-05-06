Sinovac Biotech : Announces First Animal Study Results of Vaccine Against COVID-19 Published in SCIENCE

--- Inactivated vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 shows good safety and efficacy on Rhesus Macaques

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) (“Sinovac” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, announced today the publication of the preclinical study on animals for its vaccine candidate against COVID-19. This is the first challenge study of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate on animals to prove that the vaccine candidate is safe and provides protection to rhesus macaques. The paper, "Rapid development of an inactivated vaccine for SARS-CoV-2," is currently available online at Science magazine’s website at https://science.sciencemag.org/lookup/doi/10.1126/science.abc1932.

“Our study shows that our inactivated vaccine candidate induced SARS-CoV-2-specific neutralizing antibodies in mice, rats, and non-human primates, specifically the rhesus macaque. In fact, the results showed that our vaccine candidate offered safe and complete protection in rhesus macaques against SARS- CoV-2 strains,” commented Mr. Weidong Yin, Chairman, President, and CEO of Sinovac.

As announced previously, Sinovac’s work on developing a vaccine against COVID-19 began in January 2020 in partnership with leading academic research institutes in China. The Company received approval in April to conduct phase I/II studies on its inactivated vaccine candidate against COVID-19 in China. The Company has commenced the phase I trial on 144 healthy adults aged 18-59 years.

“Our preclinical results suggest a path forward for the clinical development of a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for use in humans. As we begin our phase I trials, we will also accelerate the progress of our research in order to support the worldwide fight against COVID-19. Sinovac remains committed to developing vaccines for global use,” Mr. Yin concluded.

The preclinical paper is jointly authored by researchers from Sinovac, the Institutes of Laboratory Animal Sciences of China Academy of Medical Science, the Center of Disease Control and Prevention of Zhejiang Province, the Institute of Biophysics of Chinese Academy of Sciences, the National Institutes for Food and Drug Control in China, and the National Institute for Communicable Disease Control and Prevention of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

