Sinovac Biotech : Comments on SEC Findings Against Jiaqiang "Chian...

BEIJING -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SVA) ('Sinovac' or the 'Company'), a leading provider of biopharmaceutical products in China, announced that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') charged activist investor, Jiaqiang 'Chiang' Li and his firm 1Globe Capital LLC ('1Globe') based on their failure to disclose the full amount of Sinovac shares they beneficially owned and their participation in an activist plan to replace the majority of Sinovac's Board of Directors. In the SEC order, the agency found that Li and 1Globe violated United States federal securities laws and SEC rules requiring individuals or entities whose total ownership of a company's stock exceeds certain thresholds to disclose their ownership, intention to acquire additional shares, and plans regarding changes in company management or control. Li and 1Globe agreed to the entry of the SEC's order without admitting or denying the SEC's findings of violations and agreed to pay civil penalties totaling $290,000.

The SEC's findings align with both the factual findings of Sinovac's Board in triggering the Company's Rights Agreement and with previous findings by the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda, where Sinovac and 1Globe are engaged in ongoing litigation. For example, the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda previously determined that there was a secret plan in advance of Sinovac's annual general meeting to take control of the Company, thereby depriving the Company's shareholders of the opportunity to make an informed decision when casting their votes. Likewise, the SEC found that, 'Li and 1Globe participated in an activist plan to replace four of five incumbent directors through a shareholder vote at Sinovac's 2018 annual shareholder meeting in Beijing but failed to disclose material information that is required in a Schedule 13D.' Part of the undisclosed activist plan to take control of Sinovac's Board was putting one of Li's relatives on the Board.

The SEC also found that the participants in the activist plan were advised to 'keep the whole thing strictly confidential from Sinovac.' Apart from not disclosing their participation in the activist plan, the SEC found that Li and 1Globe 'failed to disclose their full beneficial ownership of Sinovac stock, inclusive of substantial shares held by related parties.' The SEC found that the disclosure failures deprived 'existing and potential shareholders of information necessary to make fully informed investment decisions.'

The SEC decision highlights how Mr. Li and 1Globe's illegal and improper actions negatively impacted Sinovac's shareholders and reaffirms factual determinations made by the current rightfully elected directors of Sinovac. With the cease and desist order in place, Sinovac's directors and management team will continue to act in the best interests of its investors and facilitate the development of vaccines to solve global health issues including current fast-track work on a vaccine for COVID-19.

A copy of the SEC's order, Administrative Proceeding File No. 3-19799 may be found at: https://www.sec.gov/litigation/admin/2020/34-88864.pdf

1Globe's appeal of the December 19, 2018 Judgment of the High Court of Justice of Antigua and Barbuda remains pending and the orders of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and the Delaware Chancery Court providing that the Company not distribute any of the exchange shares under the Company's Rights Agreement remain in place, as does the trading halt on the Company's common shares.

