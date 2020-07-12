Sinovac Biotech : Thailand plans Nov human testing for potential coronavirus vaccine

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thai researchers plan to begin
human trials of a potential vaccine for the new coronavirus in
November and are preparing 10,000 doses, a senior official said
on Sunday, aiming for a vaccine that could be ready for use by
late next year.
Following favourable results in trials on primates, the next
step is to manufacture doses for human trials, said Kiat
Ruxrungtham, director of the Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University
vaccine development program.
“At first we were going to send them in June, but it was not
easy to plan everything,” Kiat told a news conference.
There are no approved vaccines for the virus that causes
COVID-19, but 19 candidates are being trailed in humans
globally. China is leading the race, with an experimental
vaccine by Sinovac Biotech Ltd
Thailand's first facility should complete production in
October and send the products to a second facility, which should
finish by November, he said. Originally the earliest target was
September, but Kiat said not enough vaccine can be ready by
then.
Facilities in San Diego and Vancouver will produce 10,000
doses for the trials for 5,000 people. The first group, aged 18
to 60, will receive different doses of the vaccine, he said.
The trials will not accept volunteers "until we receive
approval from the Thai Food and Drug Administration and an
ethics committee,” Kiat said.
Thai company BioNet-Asia is preparing its facilities for
large-scale manufacturing if the trials prove successful, he
said.
“If everything goes according to plan, the vaccine will be
ready for Thailand in the third or fourth quarter next year,”
Kiat said.
Thailand on Sunday had a total of 3,217 confirmed
infections, with no local transmissions reported in over a
month, and 58 COVID-19 deaths.
(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by William Mallard)